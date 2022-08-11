Read full article on original website
3d ago
Violence in Syracuse is getting out of hand nothing is being done it’s happening all over New York and all over the United States thanks to the Biden administration they are acting up this country big time
Person reportedly shot in wrist on Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was reportedly shot in the wrist in the Near Westside area of the city on Sunday, according to dispatches. A shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. on the 200 block of Sabine Street, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for the Syracuse Police, confirmed that someone was injured in a shooting in that area.
Teen shot in Syracuse, taken to hospital
(WSYR-TV) – According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 200 block of Fitch Street in Syracuse on Saturday, August 13 around 2:47 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old teenager who was shot in the leg. He was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
18-year-old shot while playing basketball in Syracuse’s Salt Springs neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old was shot early Friday morning playing basketball in the Syracuse’s Salt Springs neighborhood, according to dispatchers and police. The victim walked into Crouse Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg at about 12:21 a.m., according to a news release from Syracuse police on Friday.
15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
14-year-old killer avoids life in prison after raising self-defense in Syracuse shooting of 15-year-old
Syracuse, NY — A 14-year-old Syracuse boy admitted Friday he shot to death a 15-year-old boy during a fight on a Near West Side street in May 2021. But Sebastian Oliver won’t face a life sentence after prosecutors acknowledged that they might not be able to overcome a self-defense claim at trial.
‘Shell’ Shocked: A CNY Woman Was Once Injured by an Exploding Snail
This year marks the 34th anniversary of one of the most bizarre injury stories you’ll ever hear: a woman was once injured at a Syracuse restaurant by an exploding snail. Escargot, to be exact. A 'SHELL' OF HER FORMER SELF. Karen J. Prouty was out for a birthday meal...
18-year-old arrested: Shot at two men in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 100 block of Oak Street on Friday, August 12 around 11:40 p.m. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found two men, a 33-year-old and a 32-year-old, who had just been shot at. Police say the 33-year-old...
A 23-year-old listed in critical condition after shooting
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A 23-year-old male has been listed in critical condition after a shooting on the 300 block of Richmond Ave. at approximately 4:52 p.m. on August 13. According to the Syracuse Police Department, they received a shooting with injuries call on the 300 block of Richmond Ave., upon arrival, officers located evidence of several casings.
Utica Police seek help looking for missing child
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing child as part of a custodial interference investigation. Police say that the father of the child, Christopher Lawson, 29 years old, left a house on Erie Street in West Utica with 1 year old Alex-zander Stevens. Lawson has not returned with the child.
Thousands of people in Syracuse can resolve outstanding warrants this week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of people in Syracuse will be able to resolve outstanding warrants with the District Attorney’s office Wednesday. the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office is partnering with The Syracuse City Court and the Assigned Council Program to host a safe surrender event, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.
Man shot multiple times near North Geddes Street in critical condition, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was in critical condition Saturday after he was shot multiple times near North Geddes Street, police said. The 23-year-old man was dropped off in a private vehicle to Upstate University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Syracuse police spokesman Sgt. Thomas Blake said. The shooting...
33-year-old man shot on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. Around 9:38 p.m., Police received reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Park Street near Butternut Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. At 9:46 p.m., a 911 caller...
What you need to know about Red Flag Gun Laws that can one day save lives
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update on Red Flag Gun Laws on Friday, a way law enforcement agencies around the state can file protection orders against a suspicious person with a gun who’s considered a threat to themselves or the public. "Way...
24 hours after off-duty officers were told they can’t bring guns to Fair, State clarifies they can
It's believed that off-duty law enforcement will have to enter through a separate gate this year, but those details are still being worked out.
Man reported shot; bullet casings found on Syracuse’s North Side, dispatchers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot on Syracuse’s North Side Wednesday night, according to 911 dispatches. Shots were heard and multiple bullet casings were found on Park Street, according to 911 dispatches. A 911 caller told dispatchers at about 9:46 p.m. a man appeared to have...
Company with CNY apartment complexes agrees to pay $7M to settle disability lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — A senior housing development group with properties in Central New York has settled a lawsuit over allegations of disability discrimination, housing advocates announced. The Clover Group has agreed to the settle the lawsuit brought by Syracuse-based CNY Fair Housing and other advocates from six different states...
Man taken to hospital after being hit with brick, robbed, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized after he was hit with a brick and robbed Saturday night, police said. The man was walking home at 10:33 near the intersection of East Fayette Street and Westmoreland Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. Another man hit him with a brick and then stole his cell phone and some money, Malinowski said.
CNY house ruled unlivable after attic fire
Bridgeport, N.Y. -- A large attic fire caused significant damage to a Bridgeport home Friday night, fire officials said. Around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor reported a house fire on the 7800 block of Pegler Boulevard, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting...
Six people - including four kids - displaced after fire on South Side, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Six people were displaced after a fire in their home on the South Side of the city on Saturday, firefighters said. Firefighters arrived on the 1400 block of Bellevue Avenue at 11:35 p.m. and found a two-and-a-half-story home on fire, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
