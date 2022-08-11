ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Violence in Syracuse is getting out of hand nothing is being done it’s happening all over New York and all over the United States thanks to the Biden administration they are acting up this country big time

Person reportedly shot in wrist on Near Westside

Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was reportedly shot in the wrist in the Near Westside area of the city on Sunday, according to dispatches. A shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. on the 200 block of Sabine Street, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for the Syracuse Police, confirmed that someone was injured in a shooting in that area.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Teen shot in Syracuse, taken to hospital

(WSYR-TV) – According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 200 block of Fitch Street in Syracuse on Saturday, August 13 around 2:47 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old teenager who was shot in the leg. He was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside

Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

18-year-old arrested: Shot at two men in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 100 block of Oak Street on Friday, August 12 around 11:40 p.m. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found two men, a 33-year-old and a 32-year-old, who had just been shot at. Police say the 33-year-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

A 23-year-old listed in critical condition after shooting

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A 23-year-old male has been listed in critical condition after a shooting on the 300 block of Richmond Ave. at approximately 4:52 p.m. on August 13. According to the Syracuse Police Department, they received a shooting with injuries call on the 300 block of Richmond Ave., upon arrival, officers located evidence of several casings.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica Police seek help looking for missing child

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing child as part of a custodial interference investigation. Police say that the father of the child, Christopher Lawson, 29 years old, left a house on Erie Street in West Utica with 1 year old Alex-zander Stevens. Lawson has not returned with the child.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

33-year-old man shot on Syracuse’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. Around 9:38 p.m., Police received reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Park Street near Butternut Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. At 9:46 p.m., a 911 caller...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man taken to hospital after being hit with brick, robbed, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized after he was hit with a brick and robbed Saturday night, police said. The man was walking home at 10:33 near the intersection of East Fayette Street and Westmoreland Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. Another man hit him with a brick and then stole his cell phone and some money, Malinowski said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY house ruled unlivable after attic fire

Bridgeport, N.Y. -- A large attic fire caused significant damage to a Bridgeport home Friday night, fire officials said. Around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor reported a house fire on the 7800 block of Pegler Boulevard, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting...
BRIDGEPORT, NY
