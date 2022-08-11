Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was reportedly shot in the wrist in the Near Westside area of the city on Sunday, according to dispatches. A shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. on the 200 block of Sabine Street, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for the Syracuse Police, confirmed that someone was injured in a shooting in that area.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO