3d ago
What is hawaii coming to? Tell me. We're getting just as vicious as the mainland. It never used to be so bad.
19-year-old allegedly tied to deadly December shooting arrested; bail set at $1M
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting another man at the Waianae Boat Harbor in December last year. Sunday morning, 19-year-old Zaysten Vincent appeared in the police arrest logs under a second-degree murder offense, along with two firearms crimes. HNN previously reported Vincent was...
Illegal gambling room robbed at gun point
The Honolulu Police Department reported a robbery in the Honolulu area on Monday, August 8 around 11:55 p.m.
Man accused of assaulting officer in Waikiki is indicted
According to the Honolulu Prosecutor's Office, James Spivey was indicted on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Police arrest woman in Aiea for terroristic threatening
The suspect, a 32-year-old female and a victim, a 32-year-old male got into an argument on Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 11:35 p.m., according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of assaulting officer in Waikiki gun scare
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The man who sparked panic in Waikiki last week has been indicted by a grand jury, said officials on Friday. Authorities said 27-year-old James Spivey has been charged with first-degree assault after allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer while he was being apprehended. According to prosecutors, Spivey was...
Police charge woman suspected of stealing elderly woman’s purse outside dialysis facility
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police confirmed a suspect has been charged Friday in connection with a purse snatching in Salt Lake last week. Police arrest records identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ahjaline Hyde. She was arrested along Kaonohi Street just before noon Wednesday. According to HPD, she faces two charges...
Police investigating after person intentionally hit by car, attacked by group of people
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation in Chinatown following a string of incidents. Authorities said someone was intentionally struck by a vehicle and then attacked by a group of people. It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday along North Beretania Street. The Honolulu Police Department...
2 arrested for armed hold up at illegal Honolulu game room
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two men were arrested after allegedly holding up an illegal game room at gunpoint on Monday. The incident happened just before midnight on Aug. 8. According to police, the two men entered the establishment and demanded money and property from the people inside. Afterward the men ran off.
Man convicted of setting fire to his ex-wife’s workplace, threatening employees with gun
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man has been found guilty on multiple charges after setting his ex-wife’s workplace on fire and threatening employees with a gun in 2019. An Oahu grand jury on Thursday found Casey Asato of arson, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering. On Feb. 21, 2019, Asato...
Crews investigate late-night house fire in Makiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a large house fire Friday night in Makiki. The fire started about 10:30 p.m. at 2345 Makiki Heights Dr. Some 43 firefighters responded, initiating an “aggressive fire attack” and searching for any occupants. Crews on-scene were subsequently able to confirm that two...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after they were swept out to sea off Puna
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 16-year-old boy is dead and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept out to sea off a Puna beach on Thursday afternoon, emergency responders said. The search for the 14-year-old continues. Officials responded to a report of multiple swimmers in distress around 3:20 p.m....
Family of woman killed in hit-and-run on H2 talks
A family pleads for help to find the person who killed 25-year-old Aria Ronquillo on the H2 freeway. Her father, Dennis Ronquillo, still can't believe she's gone.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old swimmer
The search continues for the missing 14-year-old swimmer who went missing Thursday afternoon in the waters off Shipman Haena Beach Park in Puna Hawaii.
Two safe after blazing house fire in Makiki
Two people were displaced after a fire in Makiki that started on Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.
Man with machete held after violent night in Honolulu Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 30-year-old man has been detained by HPD under suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening. The man was seen waving a machete in the street, before being hit by a car. The order of events has not been confirmed, but is recounted by the video time stamps...
Police SUV goes up in flames after crashing through fence, stone wall in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a Honolulu police officer is now under investigation by the Honolulu Police Department. A neighbor started recording video Saturday night after the officer’s subsidized SUV crashed through a fence, down a hill, and then through a stone wall in Kailua before going up in flames.
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
‘Disturbance’ on Waipahu High campus triggers brief lockdown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon following a “disturbance” on campus, the state Department of Education said. The lockdown happened around 12:45 p.m. The DOE did not specify the nature of the disturbance but said police were called to the...
Investigators say threats to South Carolina school came from Hawaii
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is thanking everyone who called their department to investigate threats that were made to Lugoff-Elgin High School.
Bike riders are worried as accidents involving bicyclists go up
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Many bicyclists are voicing their concerns about the growing number of accidents involving bikers in Honolulu. “I am very worried that I now limit my rides to the daytime. I am a BIKI subscriber and those bikes do have lights and reflexives but I cannot rely on those," said Rebecca Rupley.
Comments / 5