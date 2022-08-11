ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 5

S I
3d ago

What is hawaii coming to? Tell me. We're getting just as vicious as the mainland. It never used to be so bad.

Reply(3)
12
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

19-year-old allegedly tied to deadly December shooting arrested; bail set at $1M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting another man at the Waianae Boat Harbor in December last year. Sunday morning, 19-year-old Zaysten Vincent appeared in the police arrest logs under a second-degree murder offense, along with two firearms crimes. HNN previously reported Vincent was...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Grand jury indicts suspect accused of assaulting officer in Waikiki gun scare

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The man who sparked panic in Waikiki last week has been indicted by a grand jury, said officials on Friday. Authorities said 27-year-old James Spivey has been charged with first-degree assault after allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer while he was being apprehended. According to prosecutors, Spivey was...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

2 arrested for armed hold up at illegal Honolulu game room

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two men were arrested after allegedly holding up an illegal game room at gunpoint on Monday. The incident happened just before midnight on Aug. 8. According to police, the two men entered the establishment and demanded money and property from the people inside. Afterward the men ran off.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hawaii News Now#Violent Crime#Hpd
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crews investigate late-night house fire in Makiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a large house fire Friday night in Makiki. The fire started about 10:30 p.m. at 2345 Makiki Heights Dr. Some 43 firefighters responded, initiating an “aggressive fire attack” and searching for any occupants. Crews on-scene were subsequently able to confirm that two...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KITV.com

Man with machete held after violent night in Honolulu Chinatown

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 30-year-old man has been detained by HPD under suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening. The man was seen waving a machete in the street, before being hit by a car. The order of events has not been confirmed, but is recounted by the video time stamps...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Disturbance’ on Waipahu High campus triggers brief lockdown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon following a “disturbance” on campus, the state Department of Education said. The lockdown happened around 12:45 p.m. The DOE did not specify the nature of the disturbance but said police were called to the...
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

Bike riders are worried as accidents involving bicyclists go up

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Many bicyclists are voicing their concerns about the growing number of accidents involving bikers in Honolulu. “I am very worried that I now limit my rides to the daytime. I am a BIKI subscriber and those bikes do have lights and reflexives but I cannot rely on those," said Rebecca Rupley.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy