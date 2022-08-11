Read full article on original website
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches EP Teases Interview With the Vampire Easter Eggs in AMC Series
This fall will see the dawn of the Anne Rice universe on AMC and AMC+ with the debut of the eagerly anticipated Interview With the Vampire in October, closely followed by Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches in early 2023. And while the series — the Vampire Chronicles and the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy — exist in the same general universe on the pages of the late Rice's books, how the series might be connected on screen has been a bit of a mystery until now. At AMC's Television Critics Association summer press tour presentation last week, executive producer Mark Johnson explained that Interview and Mayfair will have some tangential connections in their first seasons, though the two series are very much their own entities.
Free Guy Fans Celebrate First Anniversary of Ryan Reynolds Movie
Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy was released in theatres on August 13th, 2021, and featured other big names such as Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi. The movie was well-received and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% critics score and 94% audience score. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it a "sweet fantasy that's impossible not to enjoy." The movie was even nominated for an Academy Award for "Best Visual Effects" earlier this year, and became one of the highest-rated action comedies of all time. There has already been talk of making a sequel, and while fans eagerly await news of the second installment, they're passing the time by celebrating the first movie's anniversary.
Walker Independence Star Katherine McNamara Shares New Series Teaser
Walker Independence, a prequel to Jared Padalecki's Walker, is set to debut on The CW this fall bringing viewers the story of Abigail "Abby" Walker, Cordell Walker's ancestor in a story set more than a century earlier in the Old West. Now, Arrow alum Katherine everyone "is running from something" in Independence. You can check it out for yourself below.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Loving The Series' Crunchyroll Arrival
Crunchyroll has seen more than a few changes following the merging of the streaming service with Funimation. With Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super being added to Crunchyroll's library a few months ago, the Japanese subbed version of Z has landed on the platform, with this new iteration being taken from the fabled "Dragon Box" version. Needless to say, Dragon Ball fans are making the rounds on social media in reaction to this major news.
Anime Voice Actor Loses Crunchyroll Role Over Fandub Project
The anime industry is growing bigger by the day, and when it comes to watching dubbed shows, it has become easier than ever to find top titles. From Netflix to Crunchyroll, major services have brought dubbed anime to global fans in a big way. Of course, this means voice actors are staying busy, and many are getting into the career by way of fandubs. But now, one actor has lost a top gig because of their work on a fandub in France.
Daredevil Fan Poster Teases the MCU's Street-Level Future
At San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the existence of three distinct parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—a supernatural arm led in part by Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, a cosmic branch with the likes of The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and last but not least, a street-level sector led by Daredevil and Spider-Man.
Watch The Mandalorian Star Giancarlo Esposito Dominate an IRL Darksaber Duel
The evil Moff Gideon hopped into action this weekend at Fan Expo Boston. Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Gideon on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, appeared on a panel for the Boston-based convention over the weekend, speaking to fans and answering their questions. Additionally, Esposito got an opportunity to show off some of his skills with a Darksaber, Gideon's weapon of choice in The Mandalorian. The actor was asked to participate in a duel in front of the crowd and he didn't disappoint.
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Mistake Made Fans Think Series Was Canceled
The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin released the penultimate episode of its first season on Thursday, and the preview for the upcoming finale left fans puzzled and frustrated. The Pretty Little Liars offshoot/reboot advertised next week's Season 1 finale as the "Series Finale" in its promo. With everything at HBO Max in flux at the moment, fans immediately took this to mean the streaming service may have cancelled the new Pretty Little Liars show already. That's not the case, as the wording in the promo was actually just a mistake.
Interview With the Vampire Showrunner Says AMC Series is More Gothic Romance than Horror
With a story centered around vampires, one would assume that AMC's Interview With the Vampire would be a series that veers towards horror given the deadly nature of its main characters, but according to series showrunner Rolin Jones, the upcoming adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name is less a horror show and more a gothic romance. Speaking to the press during AMC's Television Critics Association summer press tour presentation last week, Jones spoke about approaching things as a toxic, but beautiful, love story.
22 Celebs Who've Hooked Up With, Dated, And Even Married Fans Or "Regular" People
There's a chance for all of us!!!
Stephen King Pitches Children of the Corn vs Predator Movie Because Why Not
Fan-favorite horror author Stephen King is always willing to offer an opinion on a new movie or throw out a theoretical idea for something and his latest might be his best. Following the release of Prey on Hulu, the biggest premiere of anything on the streaming platform, many are wondering what the future of the Predator series will hold moving forward, Stephen King for one has an idea, combine it with one of his own franchises. "How about this for a movie idea?" King tweeted, "CHILDREN OF THE CORN VS. PREDATOR. You'd just need the right star." Based on the replies, people seem to agree.
Phil Collins Has Not 1, But 2 Sons Who Are Drummers Like Him
Phil Collins' legacy extends to two of his children. Learn about his sons who have followed in his footsteps as a drummer.
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
Saturn Awards Nominations Include The Batman, Spider-Man: Now Way Home and More
Superheroes are dominating the annual Saturn Awards nominations, with numerous nods going to The Batman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more. On the TV side, Superman & Lois earned six nominations, while Marvel earned consideration for basically every one of their TV projects, from WandaVision to Hawkeye to What If...?. This year's ceremony marks the 50th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate excellence in science fiction, fantasy, and horror films. The Batman was the top overall nominee with 12 different nominations, including acting, directing, writing, music, editing, and more.
Another Former WWE Star Will Reportedly be at SmackDown
Earlier today a report indicated that AJ Francis, previously known as Top Dolla of Hit Row, is expected to be at this week's WWE SmackDown. It would be the latest in a line of formerly released stars being brought back to WWE by Triple H, but a new report from Fightful Select suggests that he won't be alone, as Ashante Thee Adonis is also actively planned for this week's SmackDown taping. That's two members of the disbanded Hit Row, though the report does say it is known in what capacity they will be utilized and if they will actually appear on TV or if they are in some other role.
