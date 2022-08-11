The Buccaneers began training camp with center Ryan Jensen suffering a serious knee injury. The Bucs still don’t know how serious it is. “The swelling hasn’t gone down and they’re not exactly sure on the timing,” coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Sunday. “He may or may not come back, if at all. They said in the next week — we should know something by this week. Because we didn’t have an answer, I didn’t give a comment. I wasn’t trying to be mean or anything. They just told me to wait until the swelling goes down because it could go one of two ways and we are just waiting for it.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO