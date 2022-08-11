ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Fox’s Tubi Free Streaming Service Is Coming to Five Latin American Countries

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rh2eq_0hDaGYMf00

Click here to read the full article.

Fox Entertainment’s Tubi is upping its free-streaming game in Latin America, set to launch in five countries in the region later this month.

Tubi is set to launch its free, ad-supported streaming service in Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala and Panama, joining its current offering in Mexico (where the AVOD platform debuted in 2020).

Tubi’s Spanish-language lineup in the region will feature movies including “The Green Hornet,” “Hellboy,” “The Social Network,” “American Psycho,” “Gridiron Gang,” “Snatch,” “Machete,” “Hook,” “The Other Guys,” “The House Bunny,” “The Legend of Zorro,” “Obsessed” and “La Bamba.” TV series to be available will include telenovela “Señorita Pólvora,” “L.A.’s Finest” and “Masters of Sex.”

Additionally, regionally produced TV series will soon be available on Tubi’s Latin America services, including Mexico’s “Bienvenida Realidad,” “Atrapada” and “El Sexo Débil,” as well as local versions of series such as “The Nanny,” “Bewitched” and “Married With Children.”

In Mexico, Tubi has seen total viewing time increase 60% and total viewers grow 40% year-over-year. Tubi serves as the free streaming home in Mexico for titles from TV Azteca, one of the world’s largest producers of Spanish-language content.

“We’re delighted to launch our platform in these five Latin American countries, bringing viewers a mix of locally-produced content, Spanish-language favorites and Hollywood titles,” Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson said. “We’re eager to expand deeper into Latin America after the stellar success of Tubi in Mexico, which has seen tremendous growth in such a short amount of time.”

Tubi is available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV as well as Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, in addition to LG TVs, Samsung TVs, Microsoft Store on Windows, VIDAA Smart OS on Hisense TVs, as well as Amazon Fire TV Stick devices and Roku TV and players in select countries. Tubi also is available to stream on the web.

In the U.S., Tubi offers free access to more than 40,000 movies and TV shows plus more than 150 local and live news, sports and entertainment channels. Fox Corp. acquired Tubi in 2020 for $440 million .

Pictured above: “Hook,” starring Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Adamma and Adanne Ebo Ink Multi-Year Overall Deal with 20th Television and 20th Television Animation

The Ebo twins, Adamma and Adanne Ebo, have entered a multi-year overall deal with 20th Television and 20th Television Animation. Under the deal, they will develop, create and produce live-action and animated series for all platforms. Currently, the Ebo twins are developing “Supashawty Girls, Funkamatic Bangbang” with 20th Television Animation for Freeform. The American-Nigerian filmmaking duo made their feature film debut with “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul” starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and will be released widely on Sept. 2. Adamma wrote and directed the film with Adanne producing. Their...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

International Box Office: Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Opens With So-So $6 Million, Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Crosses $100 Million Globally

Jordan Peele’s science-fiction thriller “Nope” landed at the international box office, generating a so-so $6.4 million from 19 territories. The film had the biggest start in the United Kingdom and Ireland with $2.1 million, which ranked below the $2.6 million haul that the opening of Peele’s debut feature “Get Out” amassed in the same territory. In Australia, “Nope” scored $1.2 million, which falls below “Get Out’s” $1.4 million debut in the country. Meanwhile, France only sold $1.2 million for “Nope,” which is a steep drop from “Get Out,” which opened to $2.7 million in the country. Peele’s past movies, including “Get Out”...
MOVIES
Variety

Amazon Freevee Reveals ‘High School’ Premiere Date and Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Freevee has released the first teaser trailer of “High School,” set to premiere Oct. 14 on the streamer. Based on the 2019 memoir of the same name by indie pop duo Tegan and Sara Quin, the eight-episode drama series revolves around the memories of the twin sisters while growing up in the ’90s and searching for their own identities. “High School” stars TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, along with Esther McGregor, Olivia Rouyre, Amanda Fix, Brianne Tju, Geena Meszaros, CJ Valleroy, Nate Corddry and special guests stars Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer. The series is executive produced by Clea DuVall,...
EDUCATION
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Dustin Hoffman
Variety

‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Ellen DeGeneres Sends ‘All of My Love’ to Anne Heche’s Family: ‘This Is a Sad Day’

Ellen DeGeneres sent love to Anne Heche’s family on social media amid confirmation that Heche has been declared brain dead at age 53. Degeneres and Heche dated from 1997 until 2000, becoming one of Hollywood’s most famous same-sex couples. Heche was declared brain dead on Aug. 12 due to injuries she suffered from a severe car crash. She’s remaining on life support until she’s determined as a match for organ donation. It’s likely that she will be taken off as early as Saturday or as late as Tuesday. “This is a sad day,” DeGeneres wrote on Twitter. “I’m sending Anne’s children,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Teddy Ray, Comedian Featured on ‘Wild N’ Out’ and ‘All Def Comedy,’ Dies at 32

Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles born-and-bred comedian, has died. He was 32 years old. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central on Friday evening. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network wrote. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022 Ray was best known as a stand-up comedian who had appeared on many prominent television and internet comedy series. His first TV gig was an appearance on BET’s “Comic View. He then appeared on multiple standup series...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Denise Dowse, ‘Insecure’ and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress, Dies At 64

Denise Dowse, an actress known for roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Insecure” among multiple other film and television credits, has died. She was 64 years old. Her sister Tracey shared the news on Instagram, writing, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life. Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.” Dowse had recently fell into a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin American#Tubi Tv#Android Tv#Free Streaming#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fox Entertainment S Tubi#Avod
Variety

Lionsgate Will Mandate Abortion Safety Protocols for Employees, CEO Says in Memo (EXCLUSIVE)

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer — in his regular weekly letter to the staff — has vowed that the company will prioritize and protect the reproductive rights of its employees. In the letter, which was obtained by Variety, Feltheimer noted that Lionsgate already has strong protections in place “to safeguard employees from discrimination, harassment, bullying and invasion of privacy,” and wrote that after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June, which overturned Roe v. Wade, “it has become necessary to develop strong policies and add to our comprehensive benefits to protect our employees’ reproductive rights as well.” Feltheimer’s letter is copied in...
BUSINESS
Variety

Casting Director Made a 10-Year-Old Millie Bobby Brown Cry by Saying She’s ‘Too Mature’ to Act: ‘So Hurtful’

Millie Bobby Brown revealed to Allure magazine that she was left in tears at 10 years old after a powerful casting director rejected her for being “too mature.” Before she got the role of a lifetime as Eleven on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Brown said the casting director advised her that she’d never make it as an actor because of her maturity. “I always knew that I was mature and I couldn’t really help that,” Brown said. “Going back to what I said earlier about being kind of very lonely in who I was and feeling like no one was quite like...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault

Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault, the Nashville police department confirmed to Variety. The arrest took place following the announcement that Branch was splitting from her husband of three years, “The Black Keys” drummer Patrick Carney. TMZ first reported the arrest, adding that court documents revealed Branch had slapped Carney in the face “one to two times.” Branch’s bail was set at $1,000. Branch and Carney married in 2019. Branch said in a statement to TMZ while announcing the split: “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

‘Abcdefu’ Singer GAYLE to Join Israeli Pop Star Noa Kirel at Tel Aviv Concert (EXCLUSIVE)

The singer GAYLE, whose “abcdefu” is among the most-consumed songs of 2022, will join Israeli pop star Noa Kirel onstage at her Aug. 24 concert at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park. Both singers are signed to Atlantic Records. It will mark Gayle’s first time in Israel. With 35,000 expected to attend, Kirel will take the stage previously headlined by the likes of Lady Gaga, Maroon 5 and Jennifer Lopez. This fall, Justin Bieber and OneRepublic are scheduled to perform at the outdoor venue. The news comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Kirel will compete on behalf of Israel in the 2023...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

‘Rust’ Shooting Couldn’t Have Occurred ‘Without a Pull of the Trigger,’ FBI Concludes

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has concluded that the firearm that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” could not have fired “without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional.” According to an FBI reported obtained by ABC News, the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger.” Alec Baldwin, the star and producer of the Western, was holding the firearm at the time of the incident last October. Baldwin has stated that he was under the impression that he was holding a “cold gun” — one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Viaplay Orders Reality Show ‘The Journey – 15 Days in Nepal’ From Banijay’s Meter TV

Banijay Nordic label Meter TV is set to produce “The Journey – 15 Days in Nepal,” a new adventure reality series showcasing Scandinavian celebrities, for Viaplay Group. It’s one of the latest examples of streamers investing in premium unscripted shows. The format, which is based on the concept created by another Banijay label, Mastiff TV Denmark, follows six celebrities who embark on an adventure through the Nepalese jungle, trekking alongside elephants, tigers, and rhinos, to reach the Himalayan mountains. Along the way, they will embrace the wilderness, learn about the rich culture from those they meet, and discover how to...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Amazon Prime Video’s U.K. Rap and Drill-Inspired Original Drama Series ‘Jungle’ Teases First-Look, Trailer

Amazon Prime Video have given fans a first look at their upcoming U.K. original drama series “Jungle” with new images and a teaser trailer. Prime Video released the clip tied to its day at the Television Critics Assn. press tour. Produced by Nothing Lost, “Jungle” is a six-part scripted series told with both rap/drill music and dialogue. It follows the lives of several strangers in inner city London, each dealing with their own unique struggles. “Frequently misunderstood, it’s a world where one law governs everything: only the strongest will survive,” reads the logline. “As the strangers’ worlds begin to unravel around them,...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Day Shift’ Stuntman-Turned-Director J.J. Perry on Shooting Intricate Vampire Action Sequences

J.J. Perry started his career in Hollywood by getting hit by cars. Now, he’s taking on his first project for the big screen. In “Day Shift,” Perry used his extensive knowledge of stunts and action scenes to create vampire-slaying sequences with garlic grenades, katanas and silver bullets. “I prepped this movie so hard,” Perry told Variety Wednesday evening at the red carpet premiere for the film in Los Angeles. “I think we ended up with, like, 65 setups. [The first day on set] was the opening fight in the grandma’s house. We shot that in three days. It would usually take people...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Rehearsal’ Subject Angela Addresses Religious Disputes, Says She’s ‘Satisfied With How the Cut Came Out’

Nathan Fielder brought “The Rehearsal” to new heights with this week’s episode, tackling the issue of raising a (fake) child in an interfaith household on his HBO social experiment series. Angela, the subject of the show’s primary rehearsal, addressed the episode’s heated religious discussions, as well as why she chose to exit her rehearsal, in a video posted to the “Nathan for You Businessposting” Facebook group, named after Fielder’s previous Comedy Central show. Angela, who has now appeared in four episodes of “The Rehearsal,” is a devout Christian who approached her childrearing simulation with an interest in faith-based education. But after...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘White Lotus’ Music Supervisor Explores the Series’ (Mostly) Hawaiian Needle Drops

Emmy nominee Janet Lopez, the music supervisor for “The White Lotus,” notes that the show’s creator, Mike White, didn’t script any songs. The idea was to establish the location, which took her into listening to beautiful and important music from Hawaii, that she found through researching the music available from the region’s publishers and record labels. Lopez’s goal was to thread together a musical journey that resonated with the characters while enhancing the exotic location of the show. “We wanted the music to travel with the emotion in the scene, instead of feeling like pure needle drops on top of it,” she...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Kenan Thompson Shares Why He Couldn’t Say No to Hosting the Emmys — Plus, Seth Meyers Offers Some Advice (EXCLUSIVE)

Hosting an awards show these days is considered a pretty thankless job, with little upside — dwindling ratings, snarky social media posts and rigid formats that are tough to change. And yet, it’s still a bit of a bucket-list item for many performers, which is why I totally get it that Kenan Thompson would say yes to this year’s Emmys. (And I find it doubly admirable that he agreed to do it, even after TV Academy voters snubbed him this year and NBC canceled his primetime sitcom!) “They asked, and it’s an honor,” Thompson told me Thursday on a sweltering August...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy