Cedar Point unveils 'The Boardwalk,' and a new roller coaster for 2023

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJnsC_0hDaGWbD00

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WWJ ) -- There's something new coming to Cedar Point next summer: The Boardwalk, a new themed area opening along the shore of Lake Erie.

The beloved theme park's latest attraction puts an updated spin on the early days of Cedar Point. Located in the former Lakeside Midway area, The Boardwalk will feature a new Grand Pavilion and the park's 18th roller coaster, Wild Mouse.

Releasing some new details on Thursday, Vice President and General Manager Carrie Boldman describes The Boardwalk as a "vision of what the classic Cedar Point Boardwalk would have felt like long ago: the sights, the sounds, the electricity of the experience."

Sitting at the focal point of The Boardwalk is Cedar Point's Grand Pavilion, designed to honor the park's original Grand Pavilion, originally introduced in 1888. A white building with a sloped lake blue roof and traditional awnings, the two-floor pavilion will feature a unique new restaurant, a bar and plenty of lakeside seating.

Visitors can take a break in full view of Cedar Point, Lake Erie, and the Cedar Point Beach.

The real draw, however, is the Wild Mouse roller coaster. 52 feet tall, the Wild Mouse features mouse- and cheese-themed cars that spin 360 degrees as they fly over 1,312 feet of track. According to park promoters, the 360-degree design allows for "free-form spinning action" that "changes with the number of riders aboard each car, providing one-of-a-kind experiences with no two rides being exactly the same." Artist renderings show a short, steep drop over bright orange tracks. Pink, green and blue mouse cars careen around a tight spiral before being tossed back and forth by back-to-back whorls of track.

The cheese car races out in front of the mice, all spinning along wildly. A number of classic Cedar Point rides will round out the nostalgic design of The Boardwalk, including Matterhorn and Scrambler, now called Atomic Scrambler. Tiki Twirl has been re-outfitted into Calypso, and the Giant Wheel, Troika, Dodgem, Gatekeeper and Windseeker will also join The Boardwalk's attractions.

"Lakeside attractions have always been a part of Cedar Point's 153-year history, and that traditions lives on," said Carrie Boldman. "We can't wait for our guests to enjoy this stunning new centerpiece of summertime fun."

The park is also offering a new, limited-time 2023 Gold Pass. For $99, Cedar Point guests can enjoy the park for the remainder of the 2022 season and all of 2023. The Gold pass provides unlimited entrance to Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, parking, in-park discounts and unlimited HalloWeekends visits. The Platinum Pass is also available for guests who wish to enter the park an hour early or visit any other Cedar Point park in the U.S. or Canada.

The Boardwalk is expected to launch on Cedar Point's opening day in May 2023.

For more information, and to purchase Gold and Platinum passes, visit cedarpoint.com .

WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

