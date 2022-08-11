ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sinema's last-minute push on Democrats' climate bill added $4 billion to combat Western drought

By Jennifer Haberkorn, Ian James
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvHHp_0hDaGViU00
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) walks out of the U.S. Capitol following a vote in July. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

When Sen. Joe Manchin III and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer landed a surprise agreement on a healthcare, climate and tax bill last month, all but one Senate Democrat accepted the deal rather than risk collapse with further negotiation.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the inscrutable Arizona Democrat who has at times voted against her party’s demands, staked her vote on two changes . Most attention focused on her push to eliminate a proposed tax on wealthy investors.

But Sinema's last-minute efforts also added $4 billion to address the water crisis along the Colorado River as the region endures its most intense drought in centuries, a 23-year run of extreme dryness compounded by the effects of climate change .

The funding is “absolutely critical for Southern California, particularly in the inland areas,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) said.

Senators from other Western states had been pushing for drought aid for months, hoping to insert it into a major bill.

But Sinema's leverage was key because she was the only one willing to put her “yes” vote on the Democrats' long-delayed bill on the line. Her only concession was reducing her original demand for $5 billion.

Democrats say she helped her cause by demanding something that benefited many states — not just her own — and included many politically vulnerable colleagues.

The drought money was officially announced by three Western Democrats who are up for reelection this fall: Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Michael Bennet of Colorado.

But when asked where credit lies, Padilla said Sinema, “first and foremost.”

The House on Friday is expected to pass the measure, sending it to Biden for his signature.

Much of the $4 billion is expected to go toward addressing the Colorado River’s historic shortfall, including paying farmers and others to voluntarily use less water. It will also fund conservation efforts and environmental restoration projects, such as controlling dust and restoring aquatic habitat around the shrinking Salton Sea, which is fed by Colorado River water.

The legislation includes funds to help Native American tribes respond to drought, adapt to climate change and build water infrastructure projects.

“This is, I think, a very big deal, especially given that this $4 billion was sort of tacked on at the 11th hour,” said Alex Funk, director of water resources for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. “It's very specifically tailored to give priority to the Colorado River Basin."

How the $4 billion will be divided and spent will be up to the Bureau of Reclamation as well as states, tribes and public entities.

"The first provision is the compensation for voluntary reduction and diversion of water. It needs to be done," Cortez Masto said.

The Colorado River, which supplies seven Western states and northern Mexico, is chronically overused and has been ravaged since 2000 by a "megadrought" that research shows is being substantially worsened by global warming .

Its largest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, have dropped to record low levels and now stand nearly three-fourths empty .

The federal government in June took the unprecedented step of calling for emergency cuts in water use to prevent reservoirs from dropping to critically low levels. Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said in a congressional hearing that water use should be reduced by 2 million to 4 million acre-feet next year, the equivalent of roughly 15% to 30% of total annual diversions in the U.S. and Mexico.

That call for urgent measures, along with federal officials’ warnings that they could unilaterally impose cuts if necessary, has led to a series of closed-door negotiations among representatives of water districts that supply cities and farms across the Southwest.

But until days ago, the question of where to obtain sufficient funds to support water-saving efforts had been unresolved.

Funk said the funding should help address some of the immediate challenges along the river, including long-standing concerns in California’s Imperial Valley about lung-damaging dust blowing from the retreating shorelines of the Salton Sea.

Leaders of the Imperial Irrigation District, which controls the single largest share of the Colorado River, have said protection of the Salton Sea saline lake is a “ necessary precondition ” to addressing the river’s problems.

Funk said that including funds for the Salton Sea — described in the legislation as an “inland water body” — was a “linchpin issue to getting Southern California interests on board.”

Growers in the Imperial Valley and in neighboring Yuma, Ariz., have been discussing proposals for taking less water. Under one proposal released by Arizona farmers, participating growers would forgo one acre-foot of water for each acre of farmland, generating roughly 925,000 acre-feet of water savings.

Growers would not leave land fallow but rather would “decide what and how much to plant,” according to the proposal, enabling them to make crop decisions based on how much they need to cut irrigation.

“We're optimistic,” said Chris Udall, executive director of the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona, adding that leaders of Arizona irrigation districts have agreed the goals in the proposal are feasible.

“Anything more than that probably would be curtains for a lot of the farmers. As it is, the U.S. and Canada are probably going to see less produce on the shelves,” Udall said.

Farmers in the Imperial Valley and Yuma produce much of the country’s winter vegetables, as well as hay for cattle and other crops.

In the three states of the river’s Lower Basin — California, Arizona and Nevada — about 75% of the water is used for agriculture.

“It's extremely helpful that there is a big source of funding that could be used to compensate those water users,” said Sarah Porter, director of Arizona State University’s Kyl Center for Water Policy.

Farmers in Yuma have proposed being paid $1,500 per acre-foot of water each year they temporarily forgo, Porter said, while some growers in the Imperial Valley have proposed a higher amount. At those prices, however, $4 billion over the next four years wouldn’t be nearly enough to meet the federal government’s reduction goal.

“There's going to have to be more negotiation over the price tag," Porter said. "And the ultimate price tag probably won't be as high as $1,500 an acre-foot.”

Porter accompanied Sinema and water officials as they toured Hoover Dam on Monday. She said long-term questions remain about how to bring the water supply and demand into balance.

“Chances are, four years of compensated conservation, it will get us out of this emergency situation, but it's not going to solve our problem for the long term,” Porter said. “We have to figure out a way to be relying on less water from the Colorado River.”

Managers of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California are also considering how to take part in reductions.

MWD General Manager Adel Hagekhalil said the district's officials worked with Padilla and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on the bill language, ensuring that some funding would be available to support conservation measures in urban areas, such as cash rebates for property owners who remove grass.

Haberkorn reported from Washington and James from Phoenix.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 60

cha'go jim
3d ago

Fantastic! You can count on grif from the demoncrats create problems expand government agencies!! Propose money for problem created… incompetent solution ask for more money..

Reply(5)
25
I'm Number One!!
2d ago

So how is the 4 billion supposed to help the drought ridden western states??? By doing a dozen Indian Rain Dances each & every day until a rain cloud shows up??? Or maybe build a huge Desalination facility in the desert and pipe in sea water from the Pacific's ocean??Theoretically, that would solve the low salt content of the oceans salt levels to a more healthier higher levels. But we all know that money is just going to Grease some Political Palms and do nothing!!

Reply
9
David Baker
2d ago

If they are going to do this they need to address all of California as well all of California has been in a drought for years not just in the south, but up in Northern California where lake Shasta is we are running out of water too we are constantly in a drought and it's only getting worse

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
Fortune

Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report

Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Porter
Person
Alex Padilla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Western States#Water Conservation#Water District#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democrats#Senate
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’

A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
SOCIETY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
395K+
Followers
67K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy