ALBANY, GA- On Thursday, Utility Board Member Brenda Battle drew July’s 10 Push to Portal winners during the Albany Utility Board meeting. The Push to Portal initiative offers Albany Utility customers the opportunity to win $100 in the form of a credit to their account, a gift card, or a check. Customers who pay their bill on time and through the online portal are entered into the drawing the following month.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO