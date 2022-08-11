ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Diane Keaton on Picking Roles: ‘Whatever’s Out There, That I Like, I Would Take It,’ Even a Creepy Killer

By Jude Dry
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Attention, aspiring screenwriters: Diane Keaton wants to play your creepy villain. Long the queen of comedy, the actress said she is open to playing “types,” provided the script is good. “I really like working, so I wouldn’t mind doing any types, at this point, it’d be fun,” Keaton said during a recent interview with IndieWire. “I could play some hideous person. Any creep. A killer. I’d be happy to look at it. Give me a chance. Whatever’s out there, that I like, I would take it.”

Since first making her name in classics like “The Godfather” and “Annie Hall,” the actress has carved out her niche as Hollywood’s go-to for charming goofballs, practically trademarking her scattered earnestness and bubbly lilt. While it’s intriguing to imagine those ineffable Keaton qualities mapped onto a power hungry witch or maniacal killer, her latest role is much more in her wheelhouse.

In “Mack & Rita,” a new comedy from director and actress Katie Aselton (“The Freebie”), Elizabeth Lail plays a 30-something who gets trapped in the body of a 70-something (Keaton, of course) after attending a new age-y “past life regression” ritual in Palm Springs. It’s a zippy role that allows Keaton to show off her physical comedy chops, including walking in stiletto boots and learning how to post on Instagram.

In addition to playing off the always-charismatic Taylour Paige (“Zola”), Keaton also got a dalliance with a hunky younger man (Dustin Milligan) that, despite the gimmicky setup, delivered a sweet May/December storyline that doesn’t come around very often. “[It was] fun for me,” Keaton said of the onscreen romance. “Maybe not for the audience, but guess what? I didn’t care. I got to have that. Yay.”

Though it’s been almost 20 years since her last critical hits like “Something’s Gotta Give” and “The Family Stone,” Keaton has been consistently churning out light studio movies aimed at Baby Boomers, most recently “Book Club” and “Poms.”

“Not a lot of scripts are jumping out at me,” she said. “It’s not like I get a lot of them, in general. It’s like, once in a while, something comes my way. And, usually, what I do is, I take it. If I’m lucky enough and someone thinks, ‘OK. Well, maybe she could be in this,’ I’m definitely going to be in it, because I like to do it.”

Keaton had a dramatic stint on Paolo Sorrentino’s HBO series “The Young Pope” in 2016, but says she prefers doing movies to television. “I don’t want to do TV. … Unless it’s one episode. Not, the story goes on, and on, and on, and I’m there forever,” she said. “And if it did well, it would keep going on and on. I don’t want to do that for the rest of my life, or a part of my life. Being in an episodic series, I think, would eventually drive me crazy. … I prefer a film because it tells you to go and then it’s over.”

Though she recognizes that many excellent filmmakers have moved to TV, like many of her generation, Keaton laments the loss of the theatrical experience.

“I like to go to the theater and become engulfed by what I’m seeing and it’s big. I love it. I always have,” she said. “And I’m sorry that the audience is not engaged, anymore. … At home, there’s always the potential for something to stop you from continuing to see it … you want to just go away from your home, leave it, and be there, in this big space, alone with it, so you have to stay there. Stay there and be involved. I miss that.”

Gravitas Ventures releases “Mack & Rita” in theaters on Friday, August 12.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Anne Heche Was a Hollywood Radical — and Deserved More Credit for It

On Friday, August 5, actress Anne Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into a private residence in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood. The vehicle erupted in flames and destroyed the occupant’s rented home and a lifetime’s worth of possessions. Extricated from the wreck, Heche was taken to the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital, where she was initially stated to have suffered severe burns and was intubated but was thought to be in stable condition. The days ahead featured rampant speculation about the events leading up to the crash and what its fallout would be: Was Heche drunk or on narcotics?...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Steve Martin Considering Retirement After ‘Only Murders in the Building’: ‘This Is, Weirdly, It’

Steve Martin is still writing his “L.A. Story,” just not for the screen. The iconic comedian has been in Hollywood for over 60 years, but Martin said that after his beloved Hulu whodunnit series “Only Murders in the Building” ends, he’s ready to step away from the screen. “When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” Martin told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.” However, Martin assured he will still be in the public eye. “My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lisa Kudrow Says ‘The Comeback’ Season 3 Unlikely: ‘We Don’t Know If HBO Wants It’

Valerie Cherish won’t be making a comeback anytime soon. Lisa Kudrow revealed during a recent Daily Beast interview that despite fan hopes and internal conversations with series co-creator Michael Patrick King, the HBO cult favorite “The Comeback” is unlikely to get a Season 3. “I don’t think we’re gonna make it! Not make it ever, but I don’t think we’re gonna make it in nine years,” Kudrow said. “We also don’t know if HBO wants it, by the way. But we haven’t asked. We’re both sort of like, ‘I’m not gonna ask, are you?’ ‘No, I don’t want to hear ‘no.’ It’s...
TV SERIES
People

Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline Reunite in Trailer for 'The Good House' About Rekindled Romance

Sigourney Weaver plays a woman finding a new chance at love in her latest film. In the new romance The Good House, the Oscar nominee, 72, stars as Hildy Good, a newly single New England realtor whose family worries about her drinking habits. Per the official synopsis, Hildy's "compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high school flame Frank Getchell," played by Kevin Kline, 74.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Aselton
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Dustin Milligan
Person
Taylour Paige
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Why John Wayne Rejected Clint Eastwood’s Offer To Work Together on ‘High Plains Drifter’

There’s no dispute that John Wayne and Clint Eastwood ruled the Western genre in their days. But did you know that they almost starred in one together?. Talk about a dynamic duo and some serious star power. Unfortunately, the two men didn’t see eye to eye on what made a Western a good film, per The Digital Fix. So, the collaboration that could’ve been the greatest in history never happened.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities
Collider

Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Adds Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington

Deadline is reporting that Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington have signed on to star in Horizon joining previously announced cast members, Kevin Costner and Jamie Campbell Bower. The film, which is being described as a historical epic about the American frontier, is a project close to Costner's heart and will see him not only star but also return to the director’s chair for the first time since 2003. Filming is set to begin later this month.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set

You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘Mo’ Trailer: Comedian Mo Amer Laughs the Pain Away in A24’s Netflix Show About a Refugee

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has released the official trailer for “Mo,” the upcoming A24-produced comedy series from executive producers and creator Mohammed “Mo” Amer and Ramy Youssef. The series reunites Youssef with A24 after his Emmy-nominated work on the Hulu series “Ramy,” while bringing the comedy creator to Netflix for the first time. The series, which drops on the streaming platform August 24, is based on Amer’s own experiences as a Palestinian refugee growing up in Texas. In “Mo,” Mo Najjar (Amer) straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of BS as a...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Ethan Hawke Still ‘Begs’ Antoine Fuqua to Release Five-Hour Cut of ‘Magnificent Seven’

Six years since the premiere of “The Magnificent Seven” and lead star Ethan Hawke is still pushing for the five-hour cut to be released. The #ReleasetheFuquaCut campaign can only get so far, though, as Hawke revealed he’s been begging director Antoine Fuqua for over half a decade. “In some ways, I see all his films [as] a collective scream against authority,” Hawke told The Hollywood Reporter of his collaborations with Fuqua. “[It’s] 107 [degrees] in Louisiana and there were more studio execs than our 100-person cast. He just put his head down and made his movie. I still beg him to release...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Is Unrecognizable as 600-lb. Man in Darren Aronofsky’s Venice Pick

Click here to read the full article. Brendan Fraser has undergone a full transformation for Darren Aronofsky’s latest drama. The R-rated, A24 feature film, directed by Aronofsky and based on the play penned by Samuel D. Hunter, is set to premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Fraser plays a reclusive English teacher who suffers from severe obesity while trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) for one last chance at redemption. Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton also star. “Adapting my play into a screenplay has been a real labor of love for me,” screenwriter Hunter said in...
MOVIES
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

An Iconic Kevin Costner Western Is Exiting Netflix in August

Wyatt Earp, the western Kevin Costner fought to make almost three decades ago, is ending its nine-month run on Netflix. But fans, there’s still time to pop some corn and watch the classic. It’s not that Netflix has a grudge against Kevin Costner. The streaming service plans to drop...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino Likes ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ Better than ‘The Last Crusade’

In a recent appearance on the ReelBlend podcast, Quentin Tarantino offered no shortage of film opinions, discussing everything from his love for “Top Gun: Maverick” to a plethora of obscure 20th-century films. And while the “Pulp Fiction” director has never been known to shy away from offering a hot take, his opinion on the “Indiana Jones” franchise raised a few eyebrows. When the subject turned to the world’s greatest archeologist, Tarantino made it clear that he has no affection for “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” The 1989 threequel saw Sean Connery join the franchise as Indiana Jones’ father, Henry Jones...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Menu’ Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy Consumes Capitalism in Adam McKay-Produced Culinary Thriller

Click here to read the full article. Our communal chef fantasies take a turn to the dark side with comedy-thriller “The Menu.” Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Margot, a skeptical diner accompanying her partner Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) to an elite restaurant tucked away on a remote island. The tasting menu, curated by a famed chef played by Ralph Fiennes, has surprising delicacies in store for the guests who may or may not be trapped. A teaser for the film already hinted at the underbelly of a lavish yet mysterious meal. “The Menu” is set to premiere in theaters November 18 from Searchlight Pictures after...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy