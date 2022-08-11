Read full article on original website
WOWT
NFM burying time capsule to celebrate 100th anniversary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - NFM is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a gift for the future. Local, state, and national officials were on hand Tuesday at the hub of Nebraska’s largest furniture store to witness the burial of a time capsule. Gov. Pete Ricketts and Congressman Don Bacon were...
WOWT
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
WOWT
Mercy High School students welcome peers back for first day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the rain, students at Mercy Catholic High School gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day of school. Some seniors say they’re excited for their last first day of K-12 school. “You know, it’s kind of...
WOWT
Nebraska troopers cited over 300 drivers in speeding campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol wrapped up a statewide campaign that ended with over 70 speeding citations. From July 20-August 14 with other law enforcement, the Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign’s goal is to raise awareness of speeding and increase police presence throughout Nebraska according to the release.
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit release report of Market-to-Midtown Bikeway pilot project
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha-based nonprofit released a report Monday one year into the Market-to-Midtown Bikeway pilot project. From January to July 2022 Bike Walk Nebraska in partnership with Metro Smart Cities has been reviewing bike trends in the Omaha-metro, looking into scooter and bike share usage data, rider testimonials, and insights on maintenance challenges according to the release.
WOWT
Monday Aug. 15 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass health department adds 14 deaths to pandemic tally
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard included...
WOWT
6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha
6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records.
WOWT
First look at Gretna Crossing Park
6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder.
WOWT
Millard North thrower earns All-American honors in three different events
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard North junior Kat Beachler is one of the most well-rounded throwers in the country. The three-time All-American placed second in javelin at the USATF Junior Olympic Championships in July in Sacramento, CA along with placing third in shot put, fifth in discus, and 11th in the hammer throw.
WOWT
157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - By the fall of 2023, Gretna won’t just be home to one of the largest shopping centers in the area but will also be home to one of the largest, multi-purpose parks. Gretna Crossing Park has been a plan in progress for years and now...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder.
WOWT
Omaha traffic study recommends roundabouts on Farnam Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is considering roundabouts to solve traffic problems on Farnam Street’s two-way conversion. According to a release from Mayor Jean Stothert’s Office, a recent traffic study reveals several problem areas on Farnam Street. The road has several intersections with higher crash rates compared to the city’s average.
WOWT
Man wanted in connection to Omaha double homicide arrested in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa (WOWT) - A person of interest in an Omaha double homicide has been arrested in Iowa. According to police, 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha was arrested Sunday after a standoff at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset - a town southwest of Des Moines. West Des Moines...
WOWT
Nebraska troopers arrest two Floridians, recover stolen trailer with Amazon items
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Floridians and recovered a semi-trailer reported stolen filled with Amazon items Friday. The driver and co-driver were taken into custody after a traffic stop on I-80 near Waverly. Regine Dieudonne, 37, of Lake Worth, Florida, and Anne Mascary, 38, of...
WOWT
Vandals damage floating playground along Platte River
LOUISVILLE, Neb. (WOWT) - State crews are assessing damage at one of its recreation areas along the Platte River. Because so many people use the obstacle course playground at the Louisville State Recreation Area, it’s hard to know who is responsible. With kids headed back to school, the hours...
WOWT
Five Finger Death Punch plans Omaha tour stop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Finger Death Punch is headed to Omaha this fall. On Monday, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority passed along the band’s announcement that tickets for the band’s arena tour with Brantley Gilbert would go on sale this week, in conjunction with 5FDP’s “Afterlife” album drop on Friday.
WOWT
Family of Omaha man allegedly connected to double homicide speaks out about mental health
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha couple says the lack of mental health care in the area played a role in a family tragedy. Chris Walter says his 27-year-old son Gage is mentally ill. Chris said his family tried to get Gage help and warned officials that he needed help. Now law enforcement believes Gage is responsible for the death of two of his elderly family members.
WOWT
1 injured in overnight Omaha stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in an overnight stabbing. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to 31st and R Street at 2:06 a.m. Monday. They found the victim with stab wounds and the victim was sent to Nebraska Medical Center. Although the victim was found at...
WOWT
Lincoln Police dispel rumors of active serial killer after fake social media posts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police want to make it clear that social media posts about a serial killer which have circulated the web are false. According to LPD, the post warns about a ‘serial killer or abductor’ driving a truck with red LED lights. This post was brought to LPD’s attention late Tuesday morning and after some research.
WOWT
Friends and family remember Westside student Jack Meehan with second annual kickball event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good can come from tragedy. Saturday, the community came together to remember Jack Meehan. Jack was a sophomore at Westside High School when he died by suicide two years ago. This is the second year his friends organized a kickball tournament in his honor. The event...
