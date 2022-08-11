Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lettuce Entertain You Opening New West-Coast Style Restaurant
The new restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner on two levels
Make Sure NOT To Visit These Illinois and Missouri Attractions
There are just some places you just don't want to visit this summer. Now that we are smack dab in the middle of winter, I am sure we are all dreaming of spring and summer and vacations and warmer weather. Well, there are a few places that you will want to avoid visiting because they are considered the worst attractions to visit.
Things to do in Chicago this weekend: Aug. 12-14
From parades to art festivals to the Chicago Bears, there are plenty of activities across the Chicago area this weekend. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports.
fox32chicago.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend
CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
Chicago magazine
Five Things To Do: August 12-14
Take a trip down memory lane, otherwise known as Roscoe Village, for Retro on Roscoe. The festival is celebrating its 25th year in business with oldies and throwbacks spanning six blocks and three stages. If the music isn’t enough, there’ll be vendors and local restaurants in attendance. August 12-14. starevents.com.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
5 events in September to plan for now
Start looking ahead to the fun things that are happening in September. In Southeastern Wisconsin, there are events for all walks of life. Whether you are looking to have a night with the boys, volunteer, or attend a party, there is something for everyone. Check out these five upcoming events...
wgnradio.com
Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area
Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
Byrd’s Hot Chicken Coming to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg
The mall will also add a TCBY, Mrs. Fields, and Falafil East Mediterranean Kitchen
restaurantclicks.com
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago
Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
warrenville.il.us
Concerts on the Commons August 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Enjoy music from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in a free outdoor concert on the Bob Walters Commons next to the library, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville, on Thursday August 25 at 7:00 p.m. Picnics are welcome, but alcohol is not permitted. Sponsored in part by a City of Warrenville...
Mrs. Fields Expanding to Schaumburg’s Woodfield Mall
The franchisee will open this location in December, possibly January 2023
2 women in critical condition after ‘Playpen’ boating accident
CHICAGO — Two women are in critical condition after a boating accident on Chicago’s Lake Michigan. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the no-wake zone north of Navy Pier, an area referred to as “the Playpen.” The women were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according […]
The Devil Wears Prada, Lady Gaga, Edison Park Fest: 8 Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend
It may be mid-August but there's still plenty of summer fun left in Chicago. From street festivals to block parties to Broadway in Chicago's The Devil Wears Prada, here's a roundup of what's going on in Chicago this weekend, Aug. 12-15. The pre-Broadway premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada" is...
Bud Billiken Parade: Largest African American parade in US returns to South Side
After a smaller version last year due to the pandemic, this year's festivities will feature dozens of marching bands, dance groups and drill teams.
wgnradio.com
Ron Onesti shares everything happening at Little Italy Festa
Phil Manicki is in for Dave Plier and is joined by Ron Onesti, President & CEO at Onesti Entertainment, Arcada Theatre, The Des Plaines Theatre and more! They talk about all the excitement happening August 11th-14th, 2022 at the Little Italy Festa on Taylor Street!
wgnradio.com
Magical gelato is coming to Chicago
Jay Bliznick, Owner of Sideshow Gelato in Lincoln Square, joins Phil Manicki as he fills in for Dave Plier. Jay shares the magic behind his dream that is backed by world-famous magician Penn Jillette! Check out their website at sideshowgelato.com.
luxury-houses.net
Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million
The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Bring your floaties to River Park for their first Float Party!
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Get To Know The People Behind Chicago’s Honorary Street Signs: ‘There Are All Kinds Of Ways To Do Good’: A friend convinced Linda Zabors to write a book about the signs after they couldn’t find one in any of Chicago’s museums or libraries.
chicagostarmedia.com
American Craft Exposition (ACE) comes to Chicago Botanic Garden to benefit NorthShore’s SAVE MOMS initiative
Feeling crafty? The Auxiliary of NorthShore University HealthSystem’s (NorthShore) 38th Annual American Craft Exposition (ACE) will return to the Chicago Botanic Garden September 30 - October 2. ACE is one of the country’s longest running premier fine craft shows and features 100 exceptional artisans exhibiting unique, museum quality work. ACE is a highly competitive juried show featuring eligible media in 14 categories including, baskets, ceramics, fiber decorative, fiber wearable, furniture, glass, contemporary/semi-precious jewelry, fine/precious jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, paper and wood. Artists’ pieces, ranging from $50 - $5,000+, are available for purchase at the show.
