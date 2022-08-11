ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

1440 WROK

Make Sure NOT To Visit These Illinois and Missouri Attractions

There are just some places you just don't want to visit this summer. Now that we are smack dab in the middle of winter, I am sure we are all dreaming of spring and summer and vacations and warmer weather. Well, there are a few places that you will want to avoid visiting because they are considered the worst attractions to visit.
MISSOURI STATE
fox32chicago.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Five Things To Do: August 12-14

Take a trip down memory lane, otherwise known as Roscoe Village, for Retro on Roscoe. The festival is celebrating its 25th year in business with oldies and throwbacks spanning six blocks and three stages. If the music isn’t enough, there’ll be vendors and local restaurants in attendance. August 12-14. starevents.com.
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

5 events in September to plan for now

Start looking ahead to the fun things that are happening in September. In Southeastern Wisconsin, there are events for all walks of life. Whether you are looking to have a night with the boys, volunteer, or attend a party, there is something for everyone. Check out these five upcoming events...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wgnradio.com

Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area

Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
CHICAGO, IL
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
CHICAGO, IL
warrenville.il.us

Concerts on the Commons August 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Enjoy music from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in a free outdoor concert on the Bob Walters Commons next to the library, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville, on Thursday August 25 at 7:00 p.m. Picnics are welcome, but alcohol is not permitted. Sponsored in part by a City of Warrenville...
WARRENVILLE, IL
WGN News

2 women in critical condition after ‘Playpen’ boating accident

CHICAGO — Two women are in critical condition after a boating accident on Chicago’s Lake Michigan. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the no-wake zone north of Navy Pier, an area referred to as “the Playpen.” The women were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according […]
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Magical gelato is coming to Chicago

Jay Bliznick, Owner of Sideshow Gelato in Lincoln Square, joins Phil Manicki as he fills in for Dave Plier. Jay shares the magic behind his dream that is backed by world-famous magician Penn Jillette! Check out their website at sideshowgelato.com.
CHICAGO, IL
luxury-houses.net

Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million

The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Bring your floaties to River Park for their first Float Party!

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Get To Know The People Behind Chicago’s Honorary Street Signs: ‘There Are All Kinds Of Ways To Do Good’: A friend convinced Linda Zabors to write a book about the signs after they couldn’t find one in any of Chicago’s museums or libraries.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

American Craft Exposition (ACE) comes to Chicago Botanic Garden to benefit NorthShore’s SAVE MOMS initiative

Feeling crafty? The Auxiliary of NorthShore University HealthSystem’s (NorthShore) 38th Annual American Craft Exposition (ACE) will return to the Chicago Botanic Garden September 30 - October 2. ACE is one of the country’s longest running premier fine craft shows and features 100 exceptional artisans exhibiting unique, museum quality work. ACE is a highly competitive juried show featuring eligible media in 14 categories including, baskets, ceramics, fiber decorative, fiber wearable, furniture, glass, contemporary/semi-precious jewelry, fine/precious jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, paper and wood. Artists’ pieces, ranging from $50 - $5,000+, are available for purchase at the show.

