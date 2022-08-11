ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

This Texas School District May Start Closing Schools On Election Day

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Dallas Independent School District may begin closing schools on election day. NBC DFW reported that the school district's board of trustees will discuss the topic Thursday (August 11th).

The proposal says that students would get the day off on November 8th and teachers could work remotely for a virtual professional development day. The reason behind the potential change is " due to safety concerns of campuses being used as polling sites and individuals having open access to more than half of the district campuses."

Dallas ISD Police Chief Craig Miller said, "I think it's reasonable. I think we have to be smart about this. Why introduce something that we don't need to introduce? So, let's do what makes the most sense. And if canceling school that day makes the most sense, because you're going to use that school as an election site, then I think you need to do that."

Other school districts in North Texas have already adopted the plan to not have classes on election day. Those school districts include Garland ISD and Keller ISD.

Miller said, "I think if we really put our money where our mouth is, and we want to make out schools as safe as they can, and keep our staff as safe as we can- to just take that fear and that anxiety away, then why wouldn't we just cancel class on that day.

