Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando
What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Inside the Magic
Exclusive Preview For Highly Anticipated Universal Attraction Begins Today!
Universal Orlando Resort has begun an exclusive preview session for one of the Park’s most anticipated attractions. While fans remain eager to hear the news of an official reopening date, Universal Orlando Resort has begun an exclusive preview event for one of the most expected attractions, gearing up for its return.
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Kissimmee
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. Organizers said the...
Three Great Burger Places in Florida
What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A New Vendor Will Replace The Old Spanish Sugar Mill With a New Restaurant
The Old Spanish Sugar Mill will be replaced with a new restaurant by Guest Services Inc.
Winn-Dixie Will Open at The Apopka City Center in Early 2023
The Apopka City Center will also have Brew Theory Marketplace and a Starbucks
WFTV
SEE: These pets are available for adoption in Orlando
Orange County Animal Services waives adoption fees as overcrowding continues The shelter is currently caring for more than 500 animals. (WFTV/WFTV)
Blue pop-ups with question marks are appearing around Orlando. Here’s what inside
ORLANDO, Fla. — What’s in the box?. Central Florida residents will start see blue pop-up buildings with question marks on them sprouting up around Orlando. Don’t stress about entering them, because stress relief is the point. Florida Blue has launched “Out of the Blue” stress relief pop-ups...
IN THIS ARTICLE
H Mart Will Open a Store In Orlando’s Western Terrace Plaza
H Mart has innovative food halls and offers Asian and Western grocery options
WATCH: Mama bear and cubs break into back porch of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando home needs a big repair job on its back porch after being visited by a mama bear and her two cubs. Ray Shelly shared video with Channel 9 showing the bear family walking around at a home on Castelle Drive in Orlando, not far from Maitland Boulevard.
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house
Orlando Meats has closed permanently. The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.
click orlando
Florida Lottery winners reclaim $7,400 previously diverted to DEO
ORLANDO, Fla. – The thrill of winning an instant lottery prize turned to unexpected disappointment for Mike Everett, Maria Sanchez and at least 13 other Florida Lottery winners who were told their prizes were garnished by the Department of Economic Opportunity to cover unemployment overpayments. “It’s one of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
nonahoodnews.com
Overcrowding Alert: Orange County Animal Services has 220 Dogs in Shelter
Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) currently has nearly 550 animals under its umbrella of care, 347 physically at the shelter and an additional 194 in foster care. Yesterday alone the shelter received 68 animals, 33 of which were surrendered by their families. In response to the high volume of animals...
wogx.com
Orlando man says he paid rent to fake homeowner for months, now might have to move out
ORLANDO, Fla. - Isaac Aviles, 19, was relieved to finally find a rental home he could afford. But a couple of weeks ago, the home's real owner told him he's been paying the wrong person, and he might need to get out. Aviles was paying $1,200 for the three-bedroom house...
Florida man paid rent to fake landlord for months, report says
A Florida man reportedly might have to leave his home after it turned out he was a victim of rental fraud
fox35orlando.com
Orange County shelter nears capacity, waiving adoption fees for some pets
Orange County Animal Services says they are in need of adopters immediately. They are near capacity, caring for over 200 dogs. The shelter is now waiving the adoption fees for 'ready to go' pets.
Orange County issues 100 tickets for speeders in school zones on first day of school
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Central Florida drivers taking their kids to school in the mornings need to slow down. Local law enforcement said they have already seen a number of drivers speeding through school zones. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. In fact, Orange County deputies said...
floridapolitics.com
Jim Harrison, CEO of Orlando’s LYNX bus system, dies
Harrison has been a fixture in Central Florida transportation planning for decades. James E. “Jim” Harrison, chief executive officer of metro-Orlando’s LYNX bus system, died unexpectedly Friday morning, the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority said. Harrison, 63, had been a longtime figure in Central Florida transportation planning...
Comments / 0