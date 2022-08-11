ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Stock Watch: A player from all 3 phases to watch against Jaguars

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39wGkd_0hDaEMwl00

The Cleveland Browns get back on the field Friday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a lot of questions still. While the team’s roster is stacked at most positions, the outcome of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline and questions at receiver after injuries continue to be of concern.

There is also a lot to be excited about. RB Nick Chubb leads a great stable of running backs. The offensive line got RT Jack Conklin back and looks to continue to be one of the best in the league. The defense returned Jadeveon Clowney and retained a majority of their key players from last year’s defense.

There are several additions to the team that fans should also be excited about. For today’s Browns Stock Watch, we identify three of the team’s new players as ones we are excited to see on the field Friday night, one from each phase:

Offense - WR David Bell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TLeU_0hDaEMwl00

Cleveland added Bell with one of their third-round selections in this year’s NFL draft. Bell was highly productive in college but fell due to poor testing at the NFL combine. He looked good during offseason activities but a foot injury kept him out of training camp until just recently.

We will be on the lookout for how Bell does in route running, creating separation and pulling in any passes headed his way. Basic counting stats will not be that important this early in training camp.

After missing most of camp so far, Bell may be used very sparingly as a part of his ramp-up.

Defense - DE Chase Winovich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIZdF_0hDaEMwl00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Early in the new league year, the Browns traded LB Mack Wilson to the New England Patriots in exchange for Winovich. With DE Jadeveon Clowney returning, Winovich takes over the role that Takk McKinley had last year.

Which Winovich Cleveland gets will be interesting to watch. He combined for 11 sacks in his first two years in the league and played 58% of New England’s defensive snaps in 2020. Last year, he only played in 14% of the defense’s snaps and had no sacks.

Against Jacksonville, we will be on the lookout for how the former Michigan star is able to get off the ball, bend the edge and able to stay stout against the run.

Special Teams - K Cade York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Lt8C_0hDaEMwl00

The Browns have struggled kicking the ball for a few years now so drafting York in the fourth round made sense even if it was aggressive. York has impressed so far in his short time with the team, including getting lifted onto teammates’ shoulders, but has to prove it in a game.

York gets his first chance Friday night. It will be interesting if HC Kevin Stefanski stays aggressive on fourth down calls or gives his rookie kicker more chances to prove himself in a game situation.

If Cleveland has finally solved its kicking problems, things will be looking up. York won’t be able to do that on Friday night alone but it will be a starting point if he looks good.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Jacksonville, OH
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage

With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
Yardbarker

Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video

The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Nfl Combine#American Football#Qb Deshaun Watson#Rt Jack Conklin#Browns Stock Watch#Defense De Chase
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Sends Clear Message About Steelers Quarterbacks

On Saturday night, the Steelers battled the Seahawks to begin their preseason schedule. Ben Roethlisberger, who retired this offseason, tuned in. The Steelers played three quarterbacks during the game, including Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Each is competing for the starting job. All three threw a touchdown pass....
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction

Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Being in a ‘winning situation’ is key factor for 2024 five star UNC target

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program continue to stand out for 2024 five-star prospect Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound wing is ranked No. 16 overall in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. He is also the No. 6 small forward and No. 2 player in the state of Arizona. Some of the programs standing out for Asemota at the moment are North Carolina, Baylor and Oregon. So, what’s the biggest factor that could decide Asemota’s recruitment? It’s winning and going to a winning program, he said in a recent interview with Circuit Scouting. “UNC just made it to the National Championship last year and Baylor won the National Championship two years ago. Winning is what stands out to me. I want to be in a winning situation.” Asemota has been very open about his desire in the UNC program and interest in getting on campus. Last season, Asemota averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds per game as he helped lead Hillcrest to a 31-3 record. He currently has one official visit scheduled to Baylor for Aug. 26. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy