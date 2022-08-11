Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
2 minors injured after separate shootings in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two juveniles were injured after two separate shootings on Friday, according to the Oakland Police Department. The first shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 900 block of 26th Street and the second around 9 p.m. near 73rd Avenue and Hawley Street. After the first shooting, officers found a juvenile male […]
Five minors released to parents after vehicle pursuit with police
Officers came across a group of minors after a vehicle pursuit on Saturday evening, according to Oakland Police Department.
2 arrested in connection to homicide of 28-year-old woman
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on early Friday morning, Union City police said on Saturday. Officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive for a reported shooting. Police discovered a woman, Joan Dolly Delsied, 28, of Union City, […]
thesfnews.com
Woman Attacked In Richmond District
SAN FRANCISCO—Police are looking for a suspect who is being accused of punching a woman multiple times in the face in the Richmond District on Wednesday, August 10, at around 12:00 p.m. The battery was said to have transpired on 26th Avenue and Geary Boulevard. After police were called...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14-year-old boy robbed of French Bulldog at gunpoint in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating an armed dog knapping of a 14-year-old boy’s French Bulldog on Aug. 2. The armed suspect got out of the passenger seat of the car and demanded the dog from the boy.
KRON4
Man charged with dealing narcotics in SF’s Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An Oakland man is facing up to 60 years in prison if convicted for federal charges stemming from allegedly dealing narcotics in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California announced on Thursday. Elio Hernandez-Zuniga, 25, allegedly sold fentanyl...
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Duo Arrested for Armed Robbery in Vacaville
The Vacaville Police Department report that two Brentwood men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at gunpoint at a Vacaville liquor store. According to police, Last Saturday, just after 10:00 pm, dispatch received a panicked call from a clerk at a local food and liquor store, saying they’d just been robbed at gunpoint by two men. They’d just left in a gray Honda Accord, but no one saw the license plate.
Police searching for suspect in Richmond District attack
Police are searching for a man who punched a woman multiple times on Wednesday, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 arrested in daytime killing of DoorDash driver in Oakland
Oakland police on Friday announced two arrests in the July murder of a 52-year-old DoorDash delivery driver. Major Willis and a juvenile were arrested and charged on Tuesday for the murder of Kon “Patrick” Fung.
Traffic stop leads to firearm arrest
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Mateo arrested a man Thursday in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop. KRON On is streaming news live now Kevin Aguilar, 20, of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying […]
San Francisco man involved in shooting turns himself into police
A 55-year-old San Francisco resident turned himself in to the police for allegedly shooting a store clerk. On Monday officers responded to a shooting at a store on the 500 block of Precita Avenue.
news24-680.com
Charges Brought Against Would-Be Rolex Thieves
Police in Walnut Creek announced the filing of charges against two men who allegedly pistol-whipped and attempted to steal a Rolex watch from a victim at the Ygnacio Plaza center Thursday. The charges were brought against Shaune Rogers, 34, and David Lopez, 33, both from Richmond. The pair remain in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFist
Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'
Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
KCRA.com
Motive in shooting during softball game at Louis Park in Stockton unknown, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a softball field in Stockton Friday night, authorities confirmed to KCRA 3. The shooting happened during a softball game at the Louis Park Softball Complex, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded at 9:22 p.m., according to an update late Friday.
Oakland Uber driver’s suspected killers charged
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County prosecutors said two people have been charged with murdering an Uber driver, 52-year-old Kon Woo Fung, in Oakland. Fung was murdered in broad daylight at 11 a.m. on July 17 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and 13th Avenue in the Little Saigon neighborhood. The two accused killers […]
KCRA.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Vacaville shooting, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in front of a Vacaville apartment complex on Friday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Markham Avenue, which is just off of West Monte Vista Avenue, the Vacaville Police Department said on social media.
Suspect armed with 2 folding knives arrested in fatal Santa Rosa stabbing
(KRON) — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Santa Rosa on Thursday was taken into custody while holding a folding knife in each hand, according to a social media post from the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 11, just before 10:30 p.m., the SRPD Communication Center received numerous calls regarding a stabbing […]
Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery
WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
One dead, another injured in pair of hit-and-run collisions
One man died and another person faced moderate injuries after hit-and-run collisions early Saturday morning, according to San Pablo Police Department.
Grieving mom hopes reward yields leads in San Francisco cold case murder
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- San Francisco investigators and a grieving mother are asking for leads in a cold case."My 17-year-old son, he existed. He lived. He was full of life and someone took him from me," said Paulette Brown, mother of Aubrey Abrakasa, told a crowd of supporters Saturday afternoon. Someone killed Brown's only son on Aug. 14, 2006. While the killer remains free, Brown feels trapped by the pain and the lack of accountability. "I feel like I'm in prison sometime and, like I said, this is not easy. I still cry after 16 years. I still cry. I...
Comments / 3