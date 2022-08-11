ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

2 minors injured after separate shootings in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two juveniles were injured after two separate shootings on Friday, according to the Oakland Police Department. The first shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 900 block of 26th Street and the second around 9 p.m. near 73rd Avenue and Hawley Street. After the first shooting, officers found a juvenile male […]
KRON4 News

2 arrested in connection to homicide of 28-year-old woman

UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on early Friday morning, Union City police said on Saturday. Officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive for a reported shooting. Police discovered a woman, Joan Dolly Delsied, 28, of Union City, […]
thesfnews.com

Woman Attacked In Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO—Police are looking for a suspect who is being accused of punching a woman multiple times in the face in the Richmond District on Wednesday, August 10, at around 12:00 p.m. The battery was said to have transpired on 26th Avenue and Geary Boulevard. After police were called...
KRON4

Man charged with dealing narcotics in SF’s Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An Oakland man is facing up to 60 years in prison if convicted for federal charges stemming from allegedly dealing narcotics in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California announced on Thursday. Elio Hernandez-Zuniga, 25, allegedly sold fentanyl...
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Duo Arrested for Armed Robbery in Vacaville

The Vacaville Police Department report that two Brentwood men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at gunpoint at a Vacaville liquor store. According to police, Last Saturday, just after 10:00 pm, dispatch received a panicked call from a clerk at a local food and liquor store, saying they’d just been robbed at gunpoint by two men. They’d just left in a gray Honda Accord, but no one saw the license plate.
KRON4 News

Traffic stop leads to firearm arrest

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Mateo arrested a man Thursday in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop. KRON On is streaming news live now Kevin Aguilar, 20, of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying […]
news24-680.com

Charges Brought Against Would-Be Rolex Thieves

Police in Walnut Creek announced the filing of charges against two men who allegedly pistol-whipped and attempted to steal a Rolex watch from a victim at the Ygnacio Plaza center Thursday. The charges were brought against Shaune Rogers, 34, and David Lopez, 33, both from Richmond. The pair remain in...
SFist

Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'

Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
KRON4 News

Oakland Uber driver’s suspected killers charged

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County prosecutors said two people have been charged with murdering an Uber driver, 52-year-old Kon Woo Fung, in Oakland. Fung was murdered in broad daylight at 11 a.m. on July 17 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and 13th Avenue in the Little Saigon neighborhood. The two accused killers […]
KCRA.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Vacaville shooting, police say

VACAVILLE, Calif. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in front of a Vacaville apartment complex on Friday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Markham Avenue, which is just off of West Monte Vista Avenue, the Vacaville Police Department said on social media.
KRON4 News

Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
CBS San Francisco

Grieving mom hopes reward yields leads in San Francisco cold case murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- San Francisco investigators and a grieving mother are asking for leads in a cold case."My 17-year-old son, he existed. He lived. He was full of life and someone took him from me," said Paulette Brown, mother of Aubrey Abrakasa, told a crowd of supporters Saturday afternoon. Someone killed Brown's only son on Aug. 14, 2006. While the killer remains free, Brown feels trapped by the pain and the lack of accountability. "I feel like I'm in prison sometime and, like I said, this is not easy. I still cry after 16 years. I still cry. I...
