State Police Investigate Recent Scam
A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
Arrest Made in Connection to Several Thefts from Vehicles
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to several thefts from vehicles. Athorties state that on August 5 at approximately 1:50 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of West 9th Street regarding an in-progress theft from a vehicle. Upon arrival, police made contact with 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who was actively removing items from a vehicle. Lowe was taken into custody without incident. Through investigative measures, police were able to connect Lowe to two other incidents that occurred on August 4 in the 200 block of West 19th Street and the 300 block of West 19th Street. Lowe initially gave officers a false name.
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. Here are the following alleged criminals who are still on the run from their warrants, according to Monroe County Crime Watch.
Police Release Surveillance Image of Credit Card Theft Suspects
EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Police have released a surveillance image of the suspects wanted in connection with the theft of credit cards from a female victim at the Chop House Grille on July 20, 2022. The incident occurred around 9:00 PM, when the victim had her credit cards...
Copper Thief Caught in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple copper theft incidents following an investigation. Wilmington Police detectives began an investigation into copper thefts regarding several copper theft incidents, including those which took place in the 900 block of South Heald Street on June 18; in the 400 block of Buttonwood Street on June 21; and in the 3000 block of Lancaster Avenue on July 22. Through investigative measures, detectives were able to identify 51-year-old Kenjuan Congo as a suspect. Warrants were secured for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident on August 9 at approximately 1:26 p.m. in the unit block of North Union Street.
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Distribution
JOHNSTOWN, PA — A former resident of Somerset County has been sentenced in federal court to a total of 70 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release on his conviction of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
Pennsylvania Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Employees
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Moody, age 34, of York, Pennsylvania, was indicted on August 10th by a federal grand jury of assault on federal employees. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam, the indictment alleges that...
Man Sentenced for Making False Statements When Purchasing Firearms
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Eseyuiel Caraballo, age 37, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 9th by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to five years of probation for making false statements when purchasing firearms.
Wilmington Police Arrest 3 Men in Stolen Car with Drugs
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on drug charges and recovered a stolen vehicle. Authorities state that on August 5 at approximately 12:55 a.m., police on patrol observed an occupied stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of North Pine Street. Police made contact with the occupants, 23-year-old Tyair Roy, 18-year-old Miquel Batson, and 19-year-old Kamall Bey. All three men were taken into custody without incident and police recovered 161.7 grams of marijuana, 30 doses of MDMA, 9 Oxycodone pills, and drug paraphernalia.
Man Charged With 8 Counts of Manufacturing Untraceable Firearms
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man for manufacturing untraceable, privately-made firearms following an investigation. Over the past several months, members of the Street Crimes Unit have been conducting an investigation into the manufacturing of untraceable firearms, with the assistance of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT
New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
Dealer Sentenced to Prison After 20,000 Dosage Units of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth Seized
PITTSBURGH, PA — A former resident of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 108 months imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction for possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Delaware Man in CVS Theft
THORNBURY TWP, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Stephen Nicholas Phillips, 32 years old of Middletown, Delaware, following an investigation into a retail theft that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy in Thornbury Township on February 10, 2022. Chester County Magisterial District...
Police Investigating Theft from Sephora Store in Exton
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating a theft from the Sephora store located at 289 Main Street in Exton. The incident occurred on August 6, 2022, at 5:45 pm. The three pictured individuals are wanted for questioning. If you have any information about this...
Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera Using Victim’s Credit Card
PHILADELPHIA, PA — On the night of August 9, 2022, a Philadelphia man’s home on the 200 block of Paoli St was burglarized while he and his family were asleep. The victim reported several items taken from the property, including his credit card. Fortunately for the victim, detectives were able to recover video surveillance from Roxy Gas Station, located at 7728 Ridge Ave, that showed the alleged perpetrator using the victim’s credit card to buy items from the store at 1:58 AM that same evening.
Pennsylvania Man Convicted of Child Exploitation
EARIE, PA — After deliberating about five hours, a federal jury found Jeffrey Colin Rogers guilty on August 5th of six counts of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Rogers, 59, was tried before United States District Judge...
Wanted Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on drug charges. On August 4 at approximately 5:38 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 100 block of North Jackson Street when they attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Domere Robinson. Robinson fled from police but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered 14 MDMA pills and 14 Oxycodone pills. Robinson was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Arrest in Connection with July 31 Wilmington Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a July 31 shooting incident. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m., police located a 26-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. A subsequent investigation determined that the injury was the result of a shooting incident that took place in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets.
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Investigating
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 2:29 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
North Coventry Township hosts police's annual Fallen Heroes Auto Show
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A big turnout for North Coventry Township Police's annual Fallen Heroes Auto Show. People came out Saturday to see classic cars and more at the Norco Fire Company in Pottstown.This year, the money raised will go to the families of Warrington K-9 officer Stephen Plum and Hatboro K-9 officer Ryan Allen. Officer Plum died suddenly of cardiac arrest in May. He was close friends with officer Allen who died of complications from a bee sting in April.Their widows are extremely grateful."My husband's accident was in October and, you know, everyone rallied around our family during that time period and the support continues," Whitney Allen, widow of officer Allen, said. "I think it's a wonderful community and support system.""I've really been blown away by the amount of support that we have gotten from everybody," Nancy Plum, widow of officer Plum, said. "It's endless. This far out and people are still reaching out to help us. It's been very inspiring."More than 50 car owners walked away with trophies at the auto show as well.
