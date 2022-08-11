Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
abc17news.com
Nashville private school says anyone who identifies as female can apply
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Nashville all-girls private school sent out a statement this week saying anyone who identifies as female can apply. Harpeth Hall says they have always allowed any female students to fill out an application. Courtney Vick is a proud 2008 graduate of Harpeth Hall —...
wpln.org
Nashville schools roll out a new no-cost lunch program as kids return to the classroom
Nashville public schools are providing no-cost meals to every kid in the district for the next two school years. Metro Schools is using federal ESSER funds to cover the cost of the lunches — budgeted at $7.5 million. The district is one of the most diverse local education agencies...
WSMV
Daycare staffing shortage leads to closures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A nationwide daycare crisis has now pushed some Nashville mothers to look for other forms of childcare. Staffing shortages have recently closed down daycare locations throughout the city and lowered some companies’ capacities. “I have no other options right now,” Cate Pham, a mother with...
Middle TN counselors see changes in reasons people are reaching out to crisis services
Almost a month after the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's 11-digit-number became 988, mental health counselors say they are seeing a change in the reasons people are reaching out to them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rutherford County to honor student hit and killed on first day of school
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, families and friends of recent crash victims will hold a vigil to honor a Rutherford County student who was hit and killed on the first day of school on August 5th.
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program would begin immediately, after the Tennessee Supreme Court lifted a key obstacle that had prevented its implementation for nearly two years. The announcement left the state Department of Education with just a few weeks to establish an application process and vet qualifying families as the 2022-23 school year approached. “There are about 250 families that have actually applied (but) those approvals have not been made yet,” Lee told reporters. “The process is underway.”
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
WSMV
Funeral service held for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The funeral service for longtime Metro Police Chief Joe Casey was held on Saturday. Casey served with Metro Police for 38 years, including 15 years as the chief. Casey was known for helping those less fortunate across the city. He started the department’s annual Christmas basket...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
WDBJ7.com
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police are speaking out against social media posts claiming a serial killer is active in multiple locations around the country. A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Juliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups, WSMV reported.
Nashville General Hospital receives surprise flower delivery of 100+ bouquets
After years of restricted flower deliveries during the pandemic, Nashville General Hospital received more than 100 bouquets in a surprise delivery for patients and nurses.
Highest-rated restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michelle Branch charged with domestic assault in Nashville
Singer Michelle Branch was arrested on allegations of domestic assault against her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, on early Thursday morning.
WSMV
Lebanon parents frustrated over ongoing bus shortage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents in Lebanon are frustrated the bus driver shortage has gotten so dire, that they are forced to find alternate ways to take their children to school. Timothy Groce sends his high schoolers to the bus stop every morning. They don’t always get picked up. “It’s...
Pride Publishing
Metro Trustee’s Office holds screening of ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’￼
The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee invites the community to the ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’ screening from Soledad O’Brien on Monday, August 15. The screening will take place at Howard Office Building, 700 2nd Ave. S., Nashville, starting at 1:30 pm in the Sonny West Conference Room, on the first floor.
murfreesborovoice.com
Mayor Shane McFarland Discusses City’s Homelessness Issue
Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland—who was re-elected this month to City Council—has been serving as city's mayor since April 2014. Since first taking over as mayor, he's been working diligently with other groups to address Murfreesboro's homelessness. “[City Council has] worked for some time with Greenhouse Ministries, Journey Home,...
Broadway sees transition at 4 o’clock
There is an afternoon hour where families file out and partiers pack in.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Please join the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Annual Depot BBQ Festival. BBQ vendors, live music, and family fun!. For more information and to stay up to date, click here. 2Peach Cobbler Festival. Saturday, August...
Murfreesboro files suit against Middle Point Landfill, alleging new evidence of harmful runoff
Lawyers for the city of Murfreesboro have filed suit in federal court against the owners of Middle Point Landfill — the latest development in an ongoing dispute pitting one of Middle Tennessee’s fastest growing suburbs against the nation’s No. 2 provider of trash services, Republic Services. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in […] The post Murfreesboro files suit against Middle Point Landfill, alleging new evidence of harmful runoff appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
fox17.com
Singer Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges for slapping her husband after police were called to a residence for domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. According to an affidavit, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to the call around 2:08...
Comments / 3