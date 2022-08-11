ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Daycare staffing shortage leads to closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A nationwide daycare crisis has now pushed some Nashville mothers to look for other forms of childcare. Staffing shortages have recently closed down daycare locations throughout the city and lowered some companies’ capacities. “I have no other options right now,” Cate Pham, a mother with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
The Associated Press

Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program would begin immediately, after the Tennessee Supreme Court lifted a key obstacle that had prevented its implementation for nearly two years. The announcement left the state Department of Education with just a few weeks to establish an application process and vet qualifying families as the 2022-23 school year approached. “There are about 250 families that have actually applied (but) those approvals have not been made yet,” Lee told reporters. “The process is underway.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro

14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Funeral service held for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The funeral service for longtime Metro Police Chief Joe Casey was held on Saturday. Casey served with Metro Police for 38 years, including 15 years as the chief. Casey was known for helping those less fortunate across the city. He started the department’s annual Christmas basket...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lebanon parents frustrated over ongoing bus shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents in Lebanon are frustrated the bus driver shortage has gotten so dire, that they are forced to find alternate ways to take their children to school. Timothy Groce sends his high schoolers to the bus stop every morning. They don’t always get picked up. “It’s...
LEBANON, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Mayor Shane McFarland Discusses City’s Homelessness Issue

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland—who was re-elected this month to City Council—has been serving as city's mayor since April 2014. Since first taking over as mayor, he's been working diligently with other groups to address Murfreesboro's homelessness. “[City Council has] worked for some time with Greenhouse Ministries, Journey Home,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Murfreesboro files suit against Middle Point Landfill, alleging new evidence of harmful runoff

Lawyers for the city of Murfreesboro have filed suit in federal court against the owners of Middle Point Landfill — the latest development in an ongoing dispute pitting one of Middle Tennessee’s fastest growing suburbs against the nation’s No. 2 provider of trash services, Republic Services. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in […] The post Murfreesboro files suit against Middle Point Landfill, alleging new evidence of harmful runoff appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Singer Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges for slapping her husband after police were called to a residence for domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. According to an affidavit, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to the call around 2:08...

