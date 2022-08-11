Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Dead man found in Black Creek, near outlet to Genesee River
MCSO is investigating a body found in Black Creek near Scottsville Road on Monday afternoon. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of the Black Creek Boat Launch, in the Town of Chili, for the report of a possible drowning. A person walking in the area saw a body floating face down in Black Creek near the outlet to the Genesee River. First responders pulled the man from the water, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
13 WHAM
Newly installed mat at Ontario Beach Park makes beach more accessible
Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County made some improvements to Ontario Beach Park to make the beach more accessible. A new 305-foot access mat has been installed, which now allows those with mobility issues to access the beach. It can handle wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and wagons. "Just because you...
spectrumlocalnews.com
With House of Mercy temporarily closed, those in need of emergency shelter look elsewhere
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fatal stabbing on Aug. 7 at Rochester’s House of Mercy led to the shutdown of one of upstate New York’s largest homeless shelters. Other shelters are now stepping in to help house the dozens of people that typically rely on the House of Mercy.
Genesee Valley Park pool re-opens after $2.2M in renovations
The Genesee Valley Park (GVP) pool is reopening to the public Monday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Field trips allow Rochester kids to escape ongoing city violence
MUMFORD, N.Y. — They are afraid to go to parks or ride their bikes. They are children who live in the three neighborhoods where Rochester's gun violence state of emergency is in effect. So what's being done to provide relief and keep children away from the life that creates...
RPD: Man’s body pulled from Lake Ontario
Officials say the Medical Examiner’s Office is currently working to determine the identity.
Kids Playing in Road, Wayne County Woman Arrested
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Rose woman following an investigation into a juvenile complaint in the Town of Rose. Deputies arrested Brieanna Scruton, age 27, of Gray Street in the Town of Rose for resisting arrest and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from a complaint of an 8-year-old child in the middle of the roadway and a 6-year-old child laying in the roadway refusing to move for vehicles. The children were not being properly supervised and is reported to be an ongoing issue. When informed that she was being arrested, Scruton attempted to flee the officers.
wxxinews.org
Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?
It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected? We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
New leadership for Monroe County superintendents
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The start of school is approaching, and with that comes new leadership. News 8’s Eriketa Cost spoke to Dr. Casey Kosiorek, Hilton Superintendent, and now president for Monroe County’s Council of Superintendents. The title rotates every year to a new superintendent, alternating from the county’s East side to the West. In […]
NY Cannabis Control Board makes strides in legalization, doles out licenses
“New Yorkers should know that while we’re moving quickly to get this industry off the ground, we’re making sure that it will deliver products they can trust," Alexander said.
3 arrests stem from Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake
All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.
WHEC TV-10
Two cars roll over during crash in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WHEC) — Crews are investigating a two-car crash, where both cars rolled over on Route 15 in Livingston County. The East Avon Fire Department and other crews responded. Fire officials said a Mercy Flight helicopter airlifted one person to the hospital. The other victims were taken...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Ontario County, NYC
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
Former Red Jacket Principal Award the Liberty Medal
The heroic actions of a high school principal were recognized Monday with the Liberty Medal, the highest honor bestowed upon an individual by the New York State Senate. Former Red Jacket High School principal Mark Bracy was presented with the Medal by State Senator Pam Helming in a ceremony held at the Shortsville American Legion.
Take a tour with the Finger Lakes Rail Riders
PENN YAN, NY (WETM)- Family and friends are encouraged to come out and experience rail biking for themselves. The Finger Lakes Rail Riders lets you get a workout in while also learning the history of Penn Yan and the rail system. “We showcase the pristine farm lands here and the scenery,” says tour guide Dave […]
No HABs on Canandaigua Lake
Another of the Finger Lakes is free of Harmful Algal Blooms. A Friday water quality update from the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association says that no HABs were reported on the lake. Seneca Lake has also been reported as HAB free. Isolated blooms have been spotted on Owasco, Skaneateles, Cayuga, Keuka,...
iheart.com
RFD Captain Retires Amid Racist Party Allegations
The Rochester fire captain who took his crew to an allegedly racist party last month has chosen to retire rather than be fired by the city. Mayor Malik Evans says Captain Jeffrey Krywy was told Friday the civil service investigation was concluded and he would have to leave the service.
