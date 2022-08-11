Read full article on original website
13 Big Name Bands That Have Performed in Flint That May Surprise You
Flint has always been known as a great rock n' roll town. The people of Flint and surrounding areas have always been hard workers that love nothing more than finishing their day with a killer live rock show. That's why for decades some of the biggest names in rock have been coming to town.
10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022
$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
Haunted Theatre Experience Coming to Historic Birmingham Building in Oct
There's a brand new a fully immersive haunted experience coming to the historic Birmingham 8 theatre this fall. For those that don't know, the theatre is already rumored to be haunted. Birmingham 8 is a 1920s-era cinema theatre that has an original old school marquee and has 8 small theaters...
These Homes For Sale in Flint for Under $20k Need More Than Paint
Some of homes that you'll find for sale in Michigan aren't necessarily what you'd call "move-in ready." You could definitely say that about these homes in Flint that are for sale for under $20,000. Not everyone can afford a home on the water with eight bedrooms, four bathrooms, a huge...
Legendary Guests Help Show Off Motown Museum Expansion Project
Hitsville USA is expanding and some of Motown's legendary recording artists were on hand to unveil the progress that has been made at the iconic Detroit Museum. Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, and Otis Williams of the Temptations were on hand as phases one and two of the three-part construction project were revealed to the crowd. So far, about $43 million has been poured into the expansion, including a $5 million pledge from Rocket Mortgage co-founder Dan Gilbert.
Michigan Family Disgusted After Finding Trash + Debris in Father’s Grave
A Detroit area family is grieving all over again after exhuming their father's remains and discovering that the cemetery dumped trash and debris in his casket. Terry Jowett says she first noticed that the ground near her father's gravesite looked like it had been dug up early last year. When she inquired about the displaced ground, she received a puzzling response from Resurrection Ceremony in Clinton Township.
Cleaning Crew Member Murdered by a Coworker at GM Assembly Plant in Lake Orion
Police are investigating an early morning homicide involving a member of the cleaning crew at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion this morning. The plant remains closed today as the Oakland County Sheriff's Department conducts an investigation into the alleged homicide. The incident occurred early this morning, around 1:30 am between two members of the cleaning crew at the facility on Giddings Rd. in Orion Township.
Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo Welcomes Endangered Red Panda Cub to Family
How lucky are we to have not one, but two amazing zoos such a short drive from Flint? One of those, Potter Park Zoo, has a brand new very adorable reason for you to head to Lansing for a visit. The zoo, founded in 1920, announced on its website that...
35 Years Ago: Flight 255 Crashes After Taking Off From Detroit Airport
Nearly 35 years ago, 156 people died after Northwest Flight 255 crashed just moments after taking off from Detroit Metropolitan Airport. On August 16, 1987, Northwest Flight 255 was headed for Arizona when it suddenly crashed onto Middlebelt Road and into an overpass on I-94. The Tragic incident is considered...
Famous People You May See in Flint, MI This Weekend
Really Cool Comic Con happens this weekend in Flint, MI. Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th, 2022, Really Cool Comic Con will be hitting the Dort Event Center in Flint, Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con is set to feature comics, toys, artists, celebrity guests, video games, table gaming, cosplay, Pokemon, Funko Pops, cards, and pop culture collectibles.
Pizza Cat Opens In Detroit – Deliciously Weird Pizza And More
Detroit's newest pizza craze is weird - in a good way. Pizza Cat in Greektown is serving delicious pizzas with countless crust options including Hemp crust, and super unique toppings including Flaming Hot Doritos and Flaming Hot Cheetos. Regardless if you are vegetarian, on a Keto diet, or a complete...
Meijer Cashier Attacked After Telling Customer She Had Too Many Items
Police say a Meijer employee in Rochester Hills was brutally beaten after telling a customer she had too many items to use the self-checkout lane. The incident occurred on the evening of August 1 at around 6 pm. The 55-year-old cashier (whose name is being withheld) informed the customer that she had too many items to use the retailer's self-checkout system and directed her toward another cashier. The woman was accompanied by two younger females and she told the employee that one of the orders was for her daughter.
Sign On New Dort Hwy Extension Changes a Grand Blanc Street Name
You know that old sarcastic saying when someone messes up? The one that goes, "You had one job"? Well, someone had one job when it came to making a Grand Blanc street sign, and they messed up...big time. Residents were thrilled to see the Dort Highway extension from I-75 to...
