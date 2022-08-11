ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022

$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
Legendary Guests Help Show Off Motown Museum Expansion Project

Hitsville USA is expanding and some of Motown's legendary recording artists were on hand to unveil the progress that has been made at the iconic Detroit Museum. Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, and Otis Williams of the Temptations were on hand as phases one and two of the three-part construction project were revealed to the crowd. So far, about $43 million has been poured into the expansion, including a $5 million pledge from Rocket Mortgage co-founder Dan Gilbert.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Michigan Family Disgusted After Finding Trash + Debris in Father’s Grave

A Detroit area family is grieving all over again after exhuming their father's remains and discovering that the cemetery dumped trash and debris in his casket. Terry Jowett says she first noticed that the ground near her father's gravesite looked like it had been dug up early last year. When she inquired about the displaced ground, she received a puzzling response from Resurrection Ceremony in Clinton Township.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Cleaning Crew Member Murdered by a Coworker at GM Assembly Plant in Lake Orion

Police are investigating an early morning homicide involving a member of the cleaning crew at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion this morning. The plant remains closed today as the Oakland County Sheriff's Department conducts an investigation into the alleged homicide. The incident occurred early this morning, around 1:30 am between two members of the cleaning crew at the facility on Giddings Rd. in Orion Township.
LAKE ORION, MI
Club 93.7

Famous People You May See in Flint, MI This Weekend

Really Cool Comic Con happens this weekend in Flint, MI. Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th, 2022, Really Cool Comic Con will be hitting the Dort Event Center in Flint, Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con is set to feature comics, toys, artists, celebrity guests, video games, table gaming, cosplay, Pokemon, Funko Pops, cards, and pop culture collectibles.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Pizza Cat Opens In Detroit – Deliciously Weird Pizza And More

Detroit's newest pizza craze is weird - in a good way. Pizza Cat in Greektown is serving delicious pizzas with countless crust options including Hemp crust, and super unique toppings including Flaming Hot Doritos and Flaming Hot Cheetos. Regardless if you are vegetarian, on a Keto diet, or a complete...
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Meijer Cashier Attacked After Telling Customer She Had Too Many Items

Police say a Meijer employee in Rochester Hills was brutally beaten after telling a customer she had too many items to use the self-checkout lane. The incident occurred on the evening of August 1 at around 6 pm. The 55-year-old cashier (whose name is being withheld) informed the customer that she had too many items to use the retailer's self-checkout system and directed her toward another cashier. The woman was accompanied by two younger females and she told the employee that one of the orders was for her daughter.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
