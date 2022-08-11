Read full article on original website
David Ellefson Names Two Bands Who Should Be Part of Thrash’s ‘Big 6’
Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has named the two bands he feels should be included in a theoretical extension of thrash metal's 'Big 4' to the 'Big 6.'. The comments came at the end of a recent interview with Yes! You CAN Play Guitar! where Ellefson, who has started up a couple of new bands over the last year (The Lucid, Dieth), was asked which thrash group would occupy the fifth slot after Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax.
Megadeth’s killer new song Soldier On! is the soundtrack to the world marching into the mouth of hell
Megadeth drop the latest new track from upcoming album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!
Canadian Thrashers Razor Return With New Song + First Album in 25 Years
Canadian thrash lords Razor have been lurking in the shadows over the last 25 years, active in a light capacity but now they've ended the 25-year drought between albums and just announced Cycle of Contempt, an 11-track effort featuring the new lead single "Flames of Hatred." “We are so psyched...
Watch Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne And Tony Iommi Reunite At Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games
A few years ago, Ozzy Osbourne said he’d be open to a Black Sabbath reunion at the Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, UK, telling ITV it “would be fantastic” to play at the games’ 2022 opening ceremony “with Black Sabbath or on my own. Well, today Osbourne did reunite with his Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi in a surprise performance at the closing of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Iommi played the opening ceremony last month with saxophonist Soweto Kinch. And, in case anyone’s curious, the Commonwealth Games is a quadrennial international multi-sport event among athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations; it dates all the way back to 1930.) Together, Osbourne and Iommi performed Sabbath classic “Paranoid.”
Ozzy Osbourne’s 25-Ft Inflatable: Everything to Know About the Cross-Country Promotional Tour
A 25-foot inflatable Ozzy Osbourne debuted at Comic Con in San Diego a month ago. The massive promotional item was designed by legendary comic book artist Todd McFarlane. Now it’s on the road to promote the “Prince of Darkness’s” newest album. Patient Number 9 hits the streets on September 9, and the inflatable will make its way across the country to spread the word. The trek concludes in New York City on the album’s release date.
Fans React to Slipknot’s Heavy Melodic Ballad ‘Yen’
Fans are reacting to "Yen," Slipknot's melodic and heavy ballad that has just been released as the third single on The End, So Far, their new album which will be released on Sept. 30. The track now sits near "The Chapeltown Rag," the first taste of the successor to 2019's...
Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music
Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
Dave Lombardo Goes Deep Picking His Three Favorite Slayer Songs
The "favorite songs" question is one many artists like to diplomatically avoid, but former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo took on the task when pressed in a recent Metal Hammer interview for his three favorite songs that he recorded with the band. And the results may come as a surprise to most readers.
Did You Know Rob Halford Was on a Massive Queens of the Stone Age Hit?
Though Queens of the Stone Age had released one album prior, they really enjoyed their breakout with the 2000 album, Rated R, which featured the singles "The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret" and "Feel Good Hit of the Summer." Though it might be hard to pick out, Rob Halford is actually credited on "Feel Good Hit of the Summer," but his vocal on the track was once considered for a more prominent feature according to former Queens bassist Nick Oliveri.
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
Slipknot Unveil Slow-Burning New Track ‘Yen’
Slipknot have been so giving lately. Just a few weeks ago, they shared "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" and announced their upcoming seventh album The End, So Far. Now, they've already unveiled another track, a slow-burner called "Yen." We call it a "slow-burner" because it takes a bit to...
Beavis & Butt-Head’s Worst Takes on Music
Beavis and Butt-Head have better taste in music than any critic in history, but even MTV’s most beloved duo get it wrong sometimes. Here are some of Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music. It’s shocking to say, but Beavis and Butt-Head hate death metal. You’d be hard...
Nikki Sixx Wants to ‘Stretch Motley Crue’s Audience’ With New Soundtrack Song
The upcoming horror-thriller that stars members of Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach — The Retaliators — now has an official theme, "The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets)." Crue bassist Nikki Sixx said he hopes it will "stretch Motley Crue's audience to new fans." It emerged in a video on Friday (Aug. 5).
A Photo Timeline of Slipknot’s Turbulent Career
We don't call ourselves Knotwire for no reason. We love Slipknot just as much as the rest of you do. They're one of the biggest bands in the world, and one of the most unique in metal. Nine guys running around onstage in masks and jumpsuits, beating the shit out of kegs and each other? It doesn't get much better than that.
Def Leppard’s Phil Collen Thinks ‘TikTok + YouTube Crowd’ Is ‘A Problem’ in Rock Today
Def Leppard's Phil Collen thinks there's "a problem" with rock music today and that "the TikTok and YouTube crowd" are to blame for the genre's lack of quality and genuine star power. The hot question for years has been about what rock's future will look like once its multi-platinum mega...
Griffin Taylor Didn’t Know if He Wanted to Pursue Music Before Vended
It's easy to assume that anyone who's the child of a successful musician would also want to pursue that same path, but that isn't always the case. Corey Taylor's son Griffin Taylor didn't even know if he wanted to be a musician before forming the band Vended. Vended, which also...
Someone Made Slipknot’s Mick Thomson Fight Machine Gun Kelly in a Video Game
It's no secret that Machine Gun Kelly has had some beef with Slipknot in the past, particularly with frontman Corey Taylor. MGK is a playable character in this year's installment of the WWE video game WWE 2k22, and someone created a Mick Thomson character and recorded the two going at it.
Dance Gavin Dance Debut in Billboard Top 10 Amid Controversy, Fans React
This week, Dance Gavin Dance let fans know that their new album, Jackpot Juicer, just debuted within the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, hitting No. 8. But the California post-hardcore act didn't mention the controversy in which the achievement is mired. Some fans did in their replies, however. In...
