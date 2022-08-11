ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Ultimate Metallica

David Ellefson Names Two Bands Who Should Be Part of Thrash’s ‘Big 6’

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has named the two bands he feels should be included in a theoretical extension of thrash metal's 'Big 4' to the 'Big 6.'. The comments came at the end of a recent interview with Yes! You CAN Play Guitar! where Ellefson, who has started up a couple of new bands over the last year (The Lucid, Dieth), was asked which thrash group would occupy the fifth slot after Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax.
Watch Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne And Tony Iommi Reunite At Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games

A few years ago, Ozzy Osbourne said he’d be open to a Black Sabbath reunion at the Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, UK, telling ITV it “would be fantastic” to play at the games’ 2022 opening ceremony “with Black Sabbath or on my own. Well, today Osbourne did reunite with his Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi in a surprise performance at the closing of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Iommi played the opening ceremony last month with saxophonist Soweto Kinch. And, in case anyone’s curious, the Commonwealth Games is a quadrennial international multi-sport event among athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations; it dates all the way back to 1930.) Together, Osbourne and Iommi performed Sabbath classic “Paranoid.”
Ozzy Osbourne’s 25-Ft Inflatable: Everything to Know About the Cross-Country Promotional Tour

A 25-foot inflatable Ozzy Osbourne debuted at Comic Con in San Diego a month ago. The massive promotional item was designed by legendary comic book artist Todd McFarlane. Now it’s on the road to promote the “Prince of Darkness’s” newest album. Patient Number 9 hits the streets on September 9, and the inflatable will make its way across the country to spread the word. The trek concludes in New York City on the album’s release date.
Fans React to Slipknot’s Heavy Melodic Ballad ‘Yen’

Fans are reacting to "Yen," Slipknot's melodic and heavy ballad that has just been released as the third single on The End, So Far, their new album which will be released on Sept. 30. The track now sits near "The Chapeltown Rag," the first taste of the successor to 2019's...
Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music

Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
Dave Lombardo Goes Deep Picking His Three Favorite Slayer Songs

The "favorite songs" question is one many artists like to diplomatically avoid, but former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo took on the task when pressed in a recent Metal Hammer interview for his three favorite songs that he recorded with the band. And the results may come as a surprise to most readers.
Did You Know Rob Halford Was on a Massive Queens of the Stone Age Hit?

Though Queens of the Stone Age had released one album prior, they really enjoyed their breakout with the 2000 album, Rated R, which featured the singles "The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret" and "Feel Good Hit of the Summer." Though it might be hard to pick out, Rob Halford is actually credited on "Feel Good Hit of the Summer," but his vocal on the track was once considered for a more prominent feature according to former Queens bassist Nick Oliveri.
Slipknot Unveil Slow-Burning New Track ‘Yen’

Slipknot have been so giving lately. Just a few weeks ago, they shared "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" and announced their upcoming seventh album The End, So Far. Now, they've already unveiled another track, a slow-burner called "Yen." We call it a "slow-burner" because it takes a bit to...
Beavis & Butt-Head’s Worst Takes on Music

Beavis and Butt-Head have better taste in music than any critic in history, but even MTV’s most beloved duo get it wrong sometimes. Here are some of Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music. It’s shocking to say, but Beavis and Butt-Head hate death metal. You’d be hard...
A Photo Timeline of Slipknot’s Turbulent Career

We don't call ourselves Knotwire for no reason. We love Slipknot just as much as the rest of you do. They're one of the biggest bands in the world, and one of the most unique in metal. Nine guys running around onstage in masks and jumpsuits, beating the shit out of kegs and each other? It doesn't get much better than that.
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

