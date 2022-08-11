Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
School nurses are at the 'front line' of protecting students from COVID-19
The last several years in school have looked very different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This fall, schools are planning to get back to normal. “The bulk of the responsibility will be on the shoulders of our school nurses,” said Don Tinney, the president of the Vermont National Education Association.
mynbc5.com
This Day in History: 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry disappears in 1994
GRINNELL, Iowa — On Aug. 12, 1994, 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry went missing in Iowa. She was staying the weekend at her uncle’s home when she disappeared. Hundreds of volunteers searched a 10-mile radius but found nothing. Authorities discovered she had been kidnapped by her uncle’s friend who...
mynbc5.com
Large Nor'easter Mostly Misses East Midweek
Another comfy night is expected with temperatures in the 50s under mainly clear skies. The coldest locations in the Adirondacks/NEK will fall into the 40s. The nice weather continues into Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. There is the slight chance for a few sprinkles in the mountains. Afternoon highs will be near 80-degrees.
mynbc5.com
Dry and seasonably cool Friday, similar weekend weather
Highs Friday will stay in the low-mid 70s with partly cloudy skies and a northerly breeze. More clouds near the border and in the NEK may cap temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 there. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s. The upcoming weekend is looking great!...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
38 gravestones knocked over during cemetery vandalism
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Police are looking for more information regarding a vandalism at Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans that left 38 gravestones knocked down. Frank Cioffi, the president of the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, said the vandalism occurred during the evening of Aug. 10. He said...
mynbc5.com
Sun & Clouds; Pleasantly Cool
Expect a mix of sun and clouds today—with more clouds likely east of the Green Mountains. After a cool start this morning, we'll warm into the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s this afternoon. We'll see another chilly night tonight as overnight lows tonight drop into the 40s and 50s...
Comments / 0