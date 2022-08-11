Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Busch Family News
The sport of NASCAR has seen some notable father-son duos over the years, arguably none more famous than Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr. Kyle Busch and his son are hoping to be next in those ranks. The prominent NASCAR driver and his son are hoping to race together before everything...
Veteran NASCAR Driver Makes Opinion On Bubba Wallace Very Clear
Bubba Wallace nearly got his win last weekend, as the 23XI Racing driver finished in second place in the Cup Series race last Sunday. Kevin Harvick got the win, though. This week, the veteran NASCAR driver was asked about finishing ahead of Wallace in the Cup Series race. Harvick made...
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Kyle Busch “A Hypocrite” For Telling Ty Gibbs Not To Flip People Off On The Track Anymore
Back when Dale Jr. was still racing, those two fought like cats and dogs, and one time at an incident at Phoenix during a practice session in 2014, Dale Jr. accidentally got in Kyle’s way as they came onto pit road. Apparently, Kyle was none too pleased about it,...
survivornet.com
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. names the most dangerous driver ahead of playoffs
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says there is one driver people should watch out for IN the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Kevin Harvick on Sunday won the Federated Auto Parts 400 in Richmond, Va. The win marked Harvick’s second in a row, as the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford also won last weekend in Michigan.
NASCAR World Reacts To Ross Chastain Controversy Sunday
The Federated Auto Parts 400 is underway in Richmond as we speak and it's been a mixed day for #1 Ross Chastain. After finishing Stage 1 in first place, Chastain got into a bit of trouble later on in the race. He made contact with Kyle Busch, causing both cars to spin out and create a caution.
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Epic National Anthem
NASCAR's Cup Series race is underway on Sunday afternoon. Prior to Sunday afternoon's race, the NASCAR world was treated to a pretty cool national anthem. A flyover took place, too. "We never get tired of this," NASCAR wrote. That's pretty special. "This is the best part of the real America!...
NASCAR: Kurt Busch retirement hinted in Bubba Wallace announcement?
Bubba Wallace signed a multi-year contract extension with 23XI Racing, committing his NASCAR Cup Series future to the team long-term. 23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace agreed to a multi-year contract extension to keep the 28-year-old Mobile, Alabama native behind the wheel of the #23 Toyota at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future.
Kyle Busch comments after getting spun by Ross Chastain (Video)
Kyle Busch became the latest driver to get crashed by Ross Chastain. On Sunday, NASCAR went short track racing. The 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the event as the playoffs quickly approach. Hear from Kyle Busch after the incident with Kyle Busch below. In recent weeks, Ross Chastain has been...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Hailie Deegan Crew News
A pair of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers made a notable swap this week. Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray swapped crew chiefs heading into this weekend's race. "Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray are swapping crew chiefs. Jerry Baxter now with Deegan and Mike Hillman Jr. with Gray. Only crew chiefs changing, rest of David Gilliland Racing road crews are remaining the same," Bob Pockrass reports.
Final prediction on Kyle Busch’s landing spot in 2023
Kyle Busch's landing spot for the 2023 season is bound to come out soon and it's time to make a final prediction. Who will Busch be driving for next season?
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew Incident
NASCAR pit crew workers are some of the most-underrated figures in all of sports. This weekend, we had a scary incident involving Daniel Suarez's pit crew. Suarez nearly collided with some of his pit crew members during the race. "If there was ever any doubt, pit crews are true athletes....
NASCAR champ Bobby Labonte opens up about startling health battle
Bobby Labonte drove the No. 18 Interstate Batteries Pontiac to the top of NASCAR in 2000, winning the Winston Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing. While he was able to battle dozens of other drivers for 21 wins during his NASCAR Cup career and 10 more in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, Labonte revealed in a segment on FOX that he’s been battling startling health concerns.
Brian France Once Put Tony Stewart in His Place, and the 3-Time Champ Actually Agreed With Him
If you were to do a “where are they now” side-by-side look at Brian France and Tony Stewart, you’d see some pretty stark differences. In 2018, France stepped down as the chairman and CEO of NASCAR after he was arrested for DUI and possession of oxycodone. Since then, he’s worked as the founder and CEO of Silver Falcon Capital, Inc., a private investment firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina. On the other hand, while Stewart is retired from full-time NASCAR competition, he’s still the owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, runs the Superstar Racing Experience series, and has his own NHRA team that he also competes for. It’s safe to say that, at least from an auto racing perspective, Stewart is certainly moving the needle more than France.
Legendary NASCAR Champion Reveals Scary Health News
Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte opened up about some startling health news. Labonte, who won the Cup Series in 2000 driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, said he went to the doctor in 2019 when he wasn't feeling well. The doctors noticed a spot on his kidney and told him to monitor it.
Christopher Bell Sends Message to Ross Chastain, Confirming Late Block at Michigan Was Intentional and a Matter of Respect
Christopher Bell visited with the media before Richmond and admitted he intentionally blocked Ross Chastain at Michigan because he was racing the Trackhouse driver the way he raced him. The post Christopher Bell Sends Message to Ross Chastain, Confirming Late Block at Michigan Was Intentional and a Matter of Respect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
