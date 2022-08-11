A weak cold front that moved through North Alabama last night is making for a comfortable Tuesday morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies. Dense fog has begun to develop in northeast Alabama, so use caution on the roads! Our main weather feature today will be a cluster of showers and storms currently in Missouri. These storms will dive southeast into the Tennessee Valley later this morning, but weaken considerably as they do so. While most of us stay dry today, spotty showers can't be ruled out this afternoon. Otherwise, increased cloud cover will keep highs in the mid to upper 80s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO