WAAY-TV
Spotty showers Tuesday, trending cooler for the rest of August
A weak cold front that moved through North Alabama last night is making for a comfortable Tuesday morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies. Dense fog has begun to develop in northeast Alabama, so use caution on the roads! Our main weather feature today will be a cluster of showers and storms currently in Missouri. These storms will dive southeast into the Tennessee Valley later this morning, but weaken considerably as they do so. While most of us stay dry today, spotty showers can't be ruled out this afternoon. Otherwise, increased cloud cover will keep highs in the mid to upper 80s.
WAAY-TV
Hot start to the week, plenty of rain chances ahead
We are kicking off the new workweek with the return of August heat and humidity. Afternoon highs are in the mid 90s once again today with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. We will be keeping a close eye on thunderstorms that develop in our southern counties late this afternoon (around 3 or 4 PM). A Level 1 risk for strong to severe storms is in effect for our southern tier (Hamilton, Cullman, Gadsden). Any storm today could produce heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. These storms will quickly move south towards Birmingham by 7 this evening.
WAAY-TV
Rain, rain, here to stay
Clouds will be on the increase today, keeping highs in the upper 80s. Spotty showers will be possible this afternoon as well, mainly starting about lunchtime and then getting out of the way by about dinnertime. These storms will start in some of our southwestern Tennessee counties and gradually move south and east through the rest of the region as the day continues.
WAAY-TV
Safety at sporting events a concern as high school football season begins in North Alabama
It's one of the most exciting times of the year in North Alabama as high football season kicks off later this week. However, coaches and referees need parents’ help to make sure games remain safe for everyone involved. The safety of children, coaches and officials is on everyone's mind...
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
WAAY-TV
Become the next American Idol! Alabama auditions are today!
Do you have what it takes to be the next American Idol? Well, today is the day to find out!. Live virtual auditions for the state of Alabama are being held Monday, August 15. You can try to reserve a time slot here. Even if you can't do your virtual...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Republican Party pushes for closed primary system
The Alabama Republican Party is pushing for a closed primary system, with a new resolution passed at the annual ALGOP summer meeting on Saturday. Republicans approved a resolution asking the state Legislature to require voters to register with a party before they can vote in primary elections. Supporters say a closed primary ensures only Republicans are voting in Republican races and Democrats vote for Democrats.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Department of Corrections says staffing issues aren't as bad as some claim
The Alabama Department of Corrections is pushing back on claims in newly filed federal court documents, arguing their chronic short staffing issues are not as bad as some are claiming. WAAY 31’s I-Team exposed the staffing crisis at Limestone Correctional Facility and confirmed through ADOC internal reporting that the staffing...
