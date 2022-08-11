Read full article on original website
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
