ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Low severe thunderstorm activity contributes to dry conditions

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — By this point in mid-August, we would hope to be in a better situation regarding drought, but relying on thunderstorms to aid in that does not always work out. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. While we do NOT want severe thunderstorms,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Turnto10.com

Boat catches on fire off Block Island coast

(WJAR) — Video and pictures sent in by viewers show a vessel up in flames off the coast of Block Island on Friday afternoon. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the air from the 38-foot vessel, which was 1.5 miles west of Block Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
ACCIDENTS
Turnto10.com

State leaders break ground on Tidewater Landing project

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island leaders on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of the Tidewater Landing project in Pawtucket. “What a wonderful day for Rhode Island, Pawtucket, for the sport of soccer and the United Soccer League," said Brett Johnson, founder of Fortuitous Partners. Shovels went into the dirt...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos declines NBC 10 debate invitation

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos told NBC 10 News that she can't participate in our upcoming debate with her Democratic challengers because of her schedule. Since June, NBC 10 has been working with her campaign to find a mutually agreeable date for the debate. She originally gave us a date but then canceled and never gave us another one.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State

Comments / 0

Community Policy