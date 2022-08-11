Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Low severe thunderstorm activity contributes to dry conditions
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — By this point in mid-August, we would hope to be in a better situation regarding drought, but relying on thunderstorms to aid in that does not always work out. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. While we do NOT want severe thunderstorms,...
Turnto10.com
Boat catches on fire off Block Island coast
(WJAR) — Video and pictures sent in by viewers show a vessel up in flames off the coast of Block Island on Friday afternoon. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the air from the 38-foot vessel, which was 1.5 miles west of Block Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Turnto10.com
State leaders break ground on Tidewater Landing project
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island leaders on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of the Tidewater Landing project in Pawtucket. “What a wonderful day for Rhode Island, Pawtucket, for the sport of soccer and the United Soccer League," said Brett Johnson, founder of Fortuitous Partners. Shovels went into the dirt...
Turnto10.com
Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos declines NBC 10 debate invitation
Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos told NBC 10 News that she can't participate in our upcoming debate with her Democratic challengers because of her schedule. Since June, NBC 10 has been working with her campaign to find a mutually agreeable date for the debate. She originally gave us a date but then canceled and never gave us another one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Beyond The Podium: Ruggiero says she sees ombudsman role for lieutenant governor
Deb Ruggiero, who’s seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor of Rhode Island, said her background in both public and private sectors gives her a unique perspective for the job. “I’m someone who puts ideas into action. It’s what I’ve done my whole career in the private sector as...
Turnto10.com
Diocese leaders called on to release details on priest misconduct allegations
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A non-profit leader and a Boston-based lawyer are calling on the Diocese of Fall River and its bishop to release details about its investigation into a North Attleboro priest facing misconduct allegations. Father Rodney Thibault of the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish was placed...
Comments / 0