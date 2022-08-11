Read full article on original website
nodawaynews.com
Sheriff utilizes Rickard grant for Kawasaki Mule
The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department received a Gladys Rickard Trust Grant for $20,881.71 which was used to purchase a Kawasaki Mule side-by-side. Captain Austin Hann showed the mule to Rickard Trustees Cindy Newbury, Danielle Miller and Katy Gumm.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 15-21
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19. Route Z – CLOSED for...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
nodawaynews.com
Motorcycle rides are announced
Freedom of Road Riders® Local 26, Maryville, has announced its Tuesday night “Eat ‘n Ride” schedule. Motorcyclists on any type of motorcycle, trike or scooter are welcome to meet at Break Time, 1517 East First Street, Maryville for the beginning of each ride. Kickstands go up at 6 pm.
kttn.com
Two pickups collide in Gentry County, one person flown to St. Joseph hospital
One person was injured when two pickups collided late Thursday afternoon on a rural Gentry County road. Forty-five-year-old Jill Daly of Fredericktown, Missouri received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Net) to Mosiac Health Care in St. Joseph. She was riding in a pickup driven by 52-year-old Jerry Mercer of Bethany. The other driver was listed as 29-year-old Skylar Hamilton of Albany. Neither driver was injured.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Former Missouri Public Defender Smuggled Heroin to Inmate Lover
Kansas-based attorney Juliane Colby was sentenced to 13 months in prison on Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate incarcerated at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron. The inmate and attorney had been a years-long romantic relationship. Colby was indicted in March 2021 on four federal charges related to...
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association to hold annual show beginning August 19th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association will hold its 59th annual show next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive of Hamilton from August 19th through 21st. August 19th will include a tractor cruise, threshing, and an uptown parade. The Stanley Steamers Band will perform...
kq2.com
West Nodaway & Nodaway Holt switch to 4-day week, West Nodaway using state school protection officer program
(NODAWAY CO, Mo.) Two school districts in Nodaway County are making some changes this new school year. "Our school day is basically a 4-day school week. I like to call it more of a non-traditional calendar with Mondays being our off day," Nodaway Holt R-VII superintendent Jeff Blackford said. West...
bethanyclipper.com
Mazzie Boyd notches big victory in state representative’s race
Harrison County, MO: Mazzie Boyd, a newcomer from Hamilton, ran away with Harrison County’s vote over current state representative Randy Railsback in the Republican 2nd District state representative’s race on Tuesday. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Missouri woman airlifted to hospital after pickups collide
GENTRY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Thursday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by Jerry R. Mercer, 52, Bethany, was westbound on 360 Street three miles southwest of Albany. The Dakota was following an other vehicle on the gravel road and visibility was reduced.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Injured in One-Vehicle Accident
BETHANY, MO – A Bethany driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 68-year old Harold Fordyce was eastbound on U.S. 136, 1/2 mile east of Bethany when his vehicle travelled off the roadway and struck a tree. Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital with moderate injuries. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.
Man from Bethany hospitalized after van strikes a tree
HARRISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Saturday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Harold D. Fordyce, 68, Bethany, was eastbound on U.S. 136 one half mile east of Bethany. The van traveled off the...
nodawaynews.com
Fish Fry is in Elmo
The Elmo Fish Fry will be from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, August 13 at the community building. The menu is fried fish, chicken, potatoes, salads and drink. There is indoor seating or carryout. Cost is $12 for ages 12 and up and $5 for children, 11 and under. Money...
kttn.com
Bethany man injured in crash on Highway 136
A Bethany resident was hurt when the van he was driving went off Highway 136 and hit a tree just east of Bethany. Sixty-eight-year-old Harold Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. The accident happened late Saturday afternoon when the eastbound van went off...
nodawaynews.com
Hopkins Picnic packs in another hot event
The 134th Annual Hopkins Picnic brought delight to the town as temperatures sizzled, August 4, 5 and 6. Additional photos can be found in this week’s paper.
