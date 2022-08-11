One person was injured when two pickups collided late Thursday afternoon on a rural Gentry County road. Forty-five-year-old Jill Daly of Fredericktown, Missouri received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Net) to Mosiac Health Care in St. Joseph. She was riding in a pickup driven by 52-year-old Jerry Mercer of Bethany. The other driver was listed as 29-year-old Skylar Hamilton of Albany. Neither driver was injured.

GENTRY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO