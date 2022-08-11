ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nodaway County, MO

nodawaynews.com

Sheriff utilizes Rickard grant for Kawasaki Mule

The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department received a Gladys Rickard Trust Grant for $20,881.71 which was used to purchase a Kawasaki Mule side-by-side. Captain Austin Hann showed the mule to Rickard Trustees Cindy Newbury, Danielle Miller and Katy Gumm.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 15-21

Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19. Route Z – CLOSED for...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri

A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Motorcycle rides are announced

Freedom of Road Riders® Local 26, Maryville, has announced its Tuesday night “Eat ‘n Ride” schedule. Motorcyclists on any type of motorcycle, trike or scooter are welcome to meet at Break Time, 1517 East First Street, Maryville for the beginning of each ride. Kickstands go up at 6 pm.
MARYVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Two pickups collide in Gentry County, one person flown to St. Joseph hospital

One person was injured when two pickups collided late Thursday afternoon on a rural Gentry County road. Forty-five-year-old Jill Daly of Fredericktown, Missouri received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Net) to Mosiac Health Care in St. Joseph. She was riding in a pickup driven by 52-year-old Jerry Mercer of Bethany. The other driver was listed as 29-year-old Skylar Hamilton of Albany. Neither driver was injured.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Former Missouri Public Defender Smuggled Heroin to Inmate Lover

Kansas-based attorney Juliane Colby was sentenced to 13 months in prison on Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate incarcerated at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron. The inmate and attorney had been a years-long romantic relationship. Colby was indicted in March 2021 on four federal charges related to...
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman airlifted to hospital after pickups collide

GENTRY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Thursday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by Jerry R. Mercer, 52, Bethany, was westbound on 360 Street three miles southwest of Albany. The Dakota was following an other vehicle on the gravel road and visibility was reduced.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Bethany Man Injured in One-Vehicle Accident

BETHANY, MO – A Bethany driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 68-year old Harold Fordyce was eastbound on U.S. 136, 1/2 mile east of Bethany when his vehicle travelled off the roadway and struck a tree. Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital with moderate injuries. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.
BETHANY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Fish Fry is in Elmo

The Elmo Fish Fry will be from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, August 13 at the community building. The menu is fried fish, chicken, potatoes, salads and drink. There is indoor seating or carryout. Cost is $12 for ages 12 and up and $5 for children, 11 and under. Money...
ELMO, MO
kttn.com

Bethany man injured in crash on Highway 136

A Bethany resident was hurt when the van he was driving went off Highway 136 and hit a tree just east of Bethany. Sixty-eight-year-old Harold Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. The accident happened late Saturday afternoon when the eastbound van went off...
BETHANY, MO

