ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Fans For Support, Announces New Album ‘Traumazine’

By Easy Money Typer
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIwHF_0hDaBvID00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYias_0hDaBvID00

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Fresh off blasting her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and its boss Carl Crawford in her recent L.A. Leakers freestyle , Megan Thee Stallion said thank you to her fans for sticking with her through the drama.

Megan Thee Stallion is not just one of the hottest rappers out. She’s also super humble. Taking to Twitter, the Houston rapper expressed how grateful she was to her Hotties for them sticking by her while she dukes it out in court with her label. The 27-year-old has been very vocal about the treatment she is enduring while being on 1501 Certified Entertainment’s roster.

In a series of tweets shared on Wednesday night (Aug.10), Thee Stallion expressed her gratitude towards her enormous fan base while promising “WE ALMOST OUT,” and lets “RUN THIS LAST ONE UP,” referring to her troublesome contract with Crawford’s label.

“Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label, all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful,” The “Big Ole Freak,” crafter said. “Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the bullshit WE ALMOST OUT LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP.”

Traumazine Is Coming Friday

After promising to unveil her sophomore effort, Thee Stallion was true to her word announcing her new album Traumazine is dropping on Friday (Aug.12).

The project features already released singles “Plan B,” the Future-assisted “Pressurelicious,” and “Sweetest Pie” featuring Dua Lipa. Traumazine also features appearances from H.E.R., Rico Nasty, Latto, Jhené Aiko, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil Keke.

Before dropping the news about her album, Tina Snow alleged that her label was behind a leak of one of the songs.

“From my cover art, pieces of my track list and me even hearing a part of a song I haven’t dropped yet leaking (and we ALL know who the only ppl who had access to all these PRIVATE links are..) I might as well…lol,” she tweeted.

We can’t wait to hear Thee Stallion’s new project tonight.

Photo: Joseph Okpako / Getty

The post Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Fans For Support, Announces New Album ‘Traumazine’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

Lil Wayne Announces ‘Tha Carter VI’ Is On The Way [Video]

Lil Wayne fans will not have to wait very long for new music. The music icon has announced that his new album Tha Carter VI is on the way. As per Hip Hop N More the Holly Grove, New Orleans native seemed to have a great time performing with Drake and Nicki Minaj at the recent […]
MUSIC
HipHopWired

You Sure?: Iggy Azalea Announces Her Return To The Music Game

Just when you thought you’d never have to hear from Iggy Azalea again, the controversial Atlanta “rapper” has announced she is no longer retired and ready to make the comeback that no one asked for (no shots). A year after saying she was walking away from her music career to pursue other career opportunities, Iggy […] The post You Sure?: Iggy Azalea Announces Her Return To The Music Game appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rico Nasty
Person
Carl Crawford
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
HipHopWired

The Game Drops 10-Minute Eminem Diss Track “The Black Slim Shady”

It’s new music Friday and though artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Rod Wave and Corde dropped off new projects, The Game has been the talk of social media. Not only because of his own latest album, Drillmatic, but because of a lengthy diss song featured on his lengthy LP. Months after challenging Eminem to do […] The post The Game Drops 10-Minute Eminem Diss Track “The Black Slim Shady” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Fabolous ft. French Montana “Say Less,” YG “Toxic” & More | Daily Visuals 8.12.22

It’s been a few years since we’ve gotten a new project from Fabolous as Summertime Shootout 3 dropped in 2019, but today the Brooklyn rapper returns to the rap scene with some assistance from the Boogie Down. Linking up with French Montana for the visuals to “Say Less,” Fabolous and Montana hit up a fancy […] The post Fabolous ft. French Montana “Say Less,” YG “Toxic” & More | Daily Visuals 8.12.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Ja Rule & Irv Gotti Respond To Fat Joe’s Criticism Of Their ‘Drink Champs’ Interview

For the past few days social media has been roasting Irv Gotti for unnecessarily making his old affair with Ashanti the topic of discussion during Nore’s latest Drink Champs episode, and now Fat Joe has weighed in on the matter and it didn’t make Irv nor Ja Rule too happy. After the Hip-Hop legend called […] The post Ja Rule & Irv Gotti Respond To Fat Joe’s Criticism Of Their ‘Drink Champs’ Interview appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Art#Certified Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopWired

DaBaby “Tough Skin,” Royce Da 5’9 ft. Grafh “I Play Forever” & More | Daily Visuals 8.11.22

The past year has been a struggle one for DaBaby as he found himself getting “canceled” on social media due to homophobic comments made last summer, but he’s taken all the backlash in stride as what doesn’t kill him can only make him stronger. Such is the concept in his latest visuals to “Tough Skin” […] The post DaBaby “Tough Skin,” Royce Da 5’9 ft. Grafh “I Play Forever” & More | Daily Visuals 8.11.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
DETROIT, MI
HipHopWired

6 Things We Learned From Black Star & Dave Chappelle On Drink Champs

After months of being kept on a shelf somewhere in NORE’s lab, the Drink Champs episode featuring Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def), and Dave Chappelle has finally hit the airwaves and it was filled with as much laughter as you’d expect. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasiin Bey (@yasiinbey) Flying […] The post 6 Things We Learned From Black Star & Dave Chappelle On Drink Champs appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
HipHopWired

Fat Joe Calls Irv Gotti A “Sucka” Over Ashanti Obsession

Irv Gotti clearly has never gotten over Ashanti from all tea he spilled during his appearance on Drink Champs. One person who summarized the audacity of his antics is Fat Joe, who took to his Instagram Live to call out the Murder Inc. founder for his reckless oversharing. Gotti ain’t over it 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7eLW6RF0ou — […]
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy