ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Man killed in early morning shooting in Atlantic Beach: JSO

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A young man was found shot outside a home early Sunday morning in Atlantic Beach, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries, JSO said. Atlantic Beach Police Officers responded to the scene...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Early morning shooting on Bermuda Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 2:45 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Bermuda Rd. While on-scene, officers received a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officers responded to the hospital...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com

Foul play suspected after woman’s body found floating in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found floating Sunday in the Nassau River. The body of the woman, who is between 20 to 40 years old, was found by an angler around 10:30 a.m. in the Nassau County portion of the river, not far from the Half Moon Island Preserve and Boat Ramp in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf#Pier#Ssw
News4Jax.com

Crews respond to house fire in Loretto

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Saturday afternoon to a house fire in Loretto. Firefighters could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the house on Sweetwater Oaks Drive near the intersection of Loretto Road and San Jose Boulevard. The fire was out by that time. News4JAX was told that no...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Wow! Anchor possibly from 1800s uncovered on Flagler Beach

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — "We were coming from body surfing one day." Nick Mongelli of Flagler Beach remembers the moment when he first saw a large, old anchor on the beach. "One of the kids leaned over and said, ‘look at this coquina rock,' and we discovered it was in the shape of an anchor," Mongelli nodded.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
trazeetravel.com

Top Spots to Stop Along Florida’s A1A

Looking for a fun road trip? Take to Florida’s A1A, a 300-plus-mile highway following the state’s Atlantic Coast. Where are some of the best spots to stop along this designated Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway? Here are a few ideas:. If you fly into Jacksonville, Florida, to start...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Man arrested for aggravated assault in Jacksonville Beach area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday. Following an investigation, Lance I. Klein was arrested by the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department. The arrest triggered the seizure of another gun used in the Downtown Redevelopment Area, according to the...
News4Jax.com

Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Everything you need to know before heading to the Jaguar game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With ongoing construction around TIAA Bank Field, fans headed to the Jaguar game Friday night may be in for some traffic jams and confusion. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says there is an expectation of large crowds and there continues to be "extensive construction in the area; therefore, we would ask anyone coming to the area to arrive early."
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy