Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Related
News4Jax.com
Man killed in early morning shooting in Atlantic Beach: JSO
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A young man was found shot outside a home early Sunday morning in Atlantic Beach, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries, JSO said. Atlantic Beach Police Officers responded to the scene...
First Coast News
Police: Woman found dead in Nassau River near Half Moon boat ramp, death being treated as suspicious
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman was found dead in the Nassau River Sunday, near the boat ramp at Half Moon Island Preserve, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has homicide detectives on scene. Trauma on the body leads police to believe the death is suspicious, police said, but the...
Early morning shooting on Bermuda Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 2:45 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Bermuda Rd. While on-scene, officers received a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officers responded to the hospital...
Multi-car crash with multiple injuries reported on I-95 near Airport Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported multiple injuries in a multi-car crash Saturday afternoon on the Northside of Jacksonville. JFRD reported shortly after 2:30 p.m to the multi-car pileup on Southbound Interstate 95 near Airport Rd. Traffic delays are to be expected in this area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thejaxsonmag.com
A look inside San Marco's new Publix
After twenty years of planning, Publix has finally opened in San Marco. Join the Jaxson for a virtual walk inside Jacksonville's first two level grocery store.
News4Jax.com
Foul play suspected after woman’s body found floating in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found floating Sunday in the Nassau River. The body of the woman, who is between 20 to 40 years old, was found by an angler around 10:30 a.m. in the Nassau County portion of the river, not far from the Half Moon Island Preserve and Boat Ramp in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Man dies from injuries after shootout on Orchid Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, the Atlantic Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Orchid street. When they arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The victim was taken to a hospital; but efforts to...
News4Jax.com
2 children, 3 adults seriously hurt in crash on I-295 at Duval Road, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two children and three adults were transported with serious injuries after a crash Saturday morning on the city’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The Florida Highway Patrol website shows it happened shortly after 9:05 a.m. on southbound Interstate 295 south of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Crews respond to house fire in Loretto
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Saturday afternoon to a house fire in Loretto. Firefighters could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the house on Sweetwater Oaks Drive near the intersection of Loretto Road and San Jose Boulevard. The fire was out by that time. News4JAX was told that no...
2 of 7 winning Fantasy 5 tickets sold here in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a busy Thursday for Fantasy 5 players as the numbers 9-19-25-27-29 popped up as the winning combination. Out of seven total winners, two were locals from the Jacksonville area. The lucky pair of winning tickets were sold at a Publix on Atlantic Boulevard and...
First Coast News
Wow! Anchor possibly from 1800s uncovered on Flagler Beach
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — "We were coming from body surfing one day." Nick Mongelli of Flagler Beach remembers the moment when he first saw a large, old anchor on the beach. "One of the kids leaned over and said, ‘look at this coquina rock,' and we discovered it was in the shape of an anchor," Mongelli nodded.
JSO: Man suffering life-threatening injuries from shooting on Jason Dr.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot near the 5800 block of Jason Dr. When arriving at the scene, officers located a man in his mid-30′s suffering from a gunshot wound to his midsection. JSO reports that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Man in life-threatening condition after argument leads to shooting inside Westside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in life-threatening condition after a Sunday morning shooting during a fight on the Westside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man in his 30s got into a fight with the suspected shooter around 10 a.m. inside a home on Jason Drive.
St. Augustine arborist warns against trimming healthy trees before big storms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — When a big storm approaches, people will often trim tree branches, thinking it’s better than having them fall and hit their home. Instead of trimming their trees, Certified Master Arborist Danny Lippi said, "People should have their trees assessed to see if they are structurally sound."
trazeetravel.com
Top Spots to Stop Along Florida’s A1A
Looking for a fun road trip? Take to Florida’s A1A, a 300-plus-mile highway following the state’s Atlantic Coast. Where are some of the best spots to stop along this designated Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway? Here are a few ideas:. If you fly into Jacksonville, Florida, to start...
Man arrested for aggravated assault in Jacksonville Beach area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday. Following an investigation, Lance I. Klein was arrested by the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department. The arrest triggered the seizure of another gun used in the Downtown Redevelopment Area, according to the...
News4Jax.com
Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
Everything you need to know before heading to the Jaguar game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With ongoing construction around TIAA Bank Field, fans headed to the Jaguar game Friday night may be in for some traffic jams and confusion. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says there is an expectation of large crowds and there continues to be "extensive construction in the area; therefore, we would ask anyone coming to the area to arrive early."
33-year-old woman hit, killed in Blanding Blvd. Crosswalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman after being hit by a car at the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Parkwood Drive Saturday morning. Troopers say the car had a steady green light when the woman walked into its path in...
Water quality warning: Alligator Creek in Nassau County
Fernandina Beach, Fla. — The St. Marys Riverkeeper is asking you to avoid swimming or fishing on Alligator Creek for a while. According to the Riverkeeper, unsafe levels of E. coli were found during routine tests on Aug. 3 and Aug. 9 in the creek near Escambia Street. E....
Comments / 0