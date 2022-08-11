Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sheffield man hurt in motorcycle crash
SHELDON—A 41-year-old Sheffield man was injured in a motorcycle accident about 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on Highway 18, about two miles west of Sheldon. Matthew John Lane was driving east when he lost control of his 2017 Harley-Davidson and was ejected from it, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Alcohol-Involved Motorcycle Crash in Southern Minnesota Injures Two People
Fairmont, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved motorcycle crash on I-90 near Fairmont Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling west on the interstate when it left the roadway and crashed in the median in Pleasant Prairie township around 9:10 p.m.
nwestiowa.com
Two injured in accident west of Boyden
BOYDEN—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident about 5:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, on Highway 18, two miles west of Boyden. Twenty-one-year-old Elliot John Dykstra of Alton was driving west when his 2001 Ford F-150 pickup struck the rear of a 2016 Chevrolet Express 2500 cargo van driven by 52-year-old Richard Robert Roemen of Larchwood, who had slowed for road construction, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids driver charged for OWI, more
ROCK RAPIDS—A 57-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, operation without a registration card or plate, failure to transfer the title on a motor vehicle, driving without required high-risk insurance, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on OWI, drug warrants
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on O'Brien County warrants for first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from a welfare check after he appeared...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for disorderly conduct
SIBLEY—A 52-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on charges of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Edward Mahlon Gonshorowski stemmed from a report of harassment at his apartment at 612 Eighth St.,...
Corydon Times-Republican
Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
kiwaradio.com
Second Man Charged In Ruthven Death To Take Plea Deal
Emmetsburg, Iowa — The second defendant charged with the murder of a Washington, Iowa man east of Spencer two years ago has changed his plea as part of a plea bargain. On July 22, 2020, Palo Alto County authorities received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven (about 12 miles east of Spencer). Upon arrival, deputies discovered a body about 25 feet from shore. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called and the body, later identified as 27-year-old Rollin J. (RJ) Bontrager of Washington, Iowa, was removed from the lake and transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy determined the 27-year-old had been beaten to death.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman charged for her second OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 44-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 8:20 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Carolyn Muthoni Muiruri stemmed from the stop of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 clocked at 79 mph on the 2800...
nwestiowa.com
Spencer teen driver cited for marijuana
ASHTON—A Spencer 19-year-old was cited about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The cited of Junior Gregory Wilkerson stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox for speeding on 230th Street east of the Highway 60 expressway east of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Two face charges after incident at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Worthington, MN, men face multiple charges following an incident about 3:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrests of 25-year-old Rigoberto Abelino Lopez Lopez and 21-year-old Ricardo Aurelio Herrerh stemmed from them presenting fictitious ID cards to casino security, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
nwestiowa.com
Five charged for being at meth gathering
PAULLINA—Five people were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, on a charge of gathering where controlled substances are used at 4480-D Silver Ave. about four miles northeast of Paullina. Arrested were:. Cynthia Marie Godfrey, 51, who rents the residence. Tiffany Virjean Kollasch, 40, Spencer. Gary Ulyssess Stallings II, 42, Sibley, who...
kiwaradio.com
Two O’Brien County Residents Face Burglary, Drug Charges
Paullina, Iowa — Two people, one from Sutherland and one from Paullina face felony and misdemeanor charges after recent incidents. According to criminal complaints filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones of Sutherland and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler of Paullina face the charges in relation to incidents that occurred about a week ago.
Faribault County Register
New welding business springs up in ‘Bago
Tyler Nepp’s journey has brought him from Lake Wilson, where he was raised, to Winnebago, where he currently lives. The two towns, otherwise separate communities, have been connected in the course of Nepp’s life through family and his career in welding. Now, Nepp has been a Winnebago resident...
nwestiowa.com
Harris man jailed for false assault report
HARTLEY—A 41-year-old Harris man was arrested about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on a charge of false report of an indictable offense to public entity. The arrest of Matthew Loren Speer stemmed from calling the O’Brien County Communications Center in Primghar to report that he had been assaulted in Hartley, according to the Hartley Police Department.
kelo.com
Road construction moves to second stage at the South Dakota/Minnesota border
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you drive I-90 from the South Dakota border to east of Beaver Creek, expect some changes starting Monday as the crew moves to the second stage of construction. Through Wednesday, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the eastbound and westbound lanes from the South Dakota border to west of Luverne. This stage of construction will require entrance and exit ramp closures on westbound I-90 at Highway 23 and the entrance ramp closure at County Road 4. The eastbound Beaver Creek Rest Area is expected to reopen on August 15.
kicdam.com
Clay County Supervisors Consider Repealing County ATV/UTV Ordinance
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Board of Supervisors discussed changing the county ordinance for ATV/UTV use at a previous meeting following a recent change to State code. The original plan, as reported by KICD, was to amend Clay County’s regulations to match the new laws but now there might be a different option.
Woman Dies in Freak Beach Umbrella Accident
A 63-year-old woman was impaled by an umbrella in Garden City and later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. The umbrella reportedly got loose and was carried by the wind prior to striking the woman in the chest. While the accident is under investigation, this is not the first...
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man pleads to illegally having gun
SIOUX CITY—A 34-year-old Hartley man pleaded guilty Aug. 1 in federal court to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Joe Edward Ripka previously was convicted of failure to affix drug stamp on Oct. 23, 2017, in Emmet County District Court in Estherville. The conviction prohibits a person from possessing a firearm.
