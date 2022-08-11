Hudson Highlands Bakery Serves Up Career Opportunity For People With Disabilities — And Delicious Cookies

Read full article on original website
Related
rcbizjournal.com
A Cidery At The Heart Of A Dispute Over Land Use Will Be Decided In Court
Cidery Attorney Says Business Has A Right To Operate At Its Location; Town Of Orangetown Disagrees. A Rockland County judge will have to decide the fate of a cidery in the Town of Orangetown because town officials and the business owners disagree on whether the operator has the right to serve hard cider to the public at its property.
rcbizjournal.com
Only Hi-Tor Steps Up To Continue Running Shelter In Existing Facility; HV Humane Society Interested In Managing A Newly Built Shelter
County Likely To Contract With Hi-Tor In Short-Term To Run County Animal Facility; State Of Shelter Rebuild Remains Up In The Air. Just two entities – both in the business of managing animals – responded to Rockland County’s invitation to express interest in running the county-owned animal shelter. But only Hi-Tor Animal Care Center of Pomona, which has been running the shelter for 50 years, said it wanted to run the shelter as it exists now, and in the future when –and if — a new shelter is built.
rcbizjournal.com
Supermarket Owner Buys Mount Ivy Diner; FilBen Development Group Purchases Montebello Parcel for Assisted Living; Camp Merockdim Sold
Supermarket Owner Wilson Bermeo Buys Mount Ivy Diner. Another iconic diner has changed hands for the second time in less than two years. The Mount Ivy Diner All American Diner on Route 202 in Pomona has been sold for $2.23 million to Karina & David LLC of New City. Rockland County Supermarket owner Wilson Bermeo signed on behalf of Karina & David LLC.
rcbizjournal.com
Tune In Every Monday Morning at 9:15am on WRCR-1700-AM
On Mondays at 9:15am Rockland County Business Journal dishes dirt with Jeff & Will on WRCR. We talk about retail, real estate, economic development and other issues impacting the county. Past shows are archived below. August 15, 2022 (13:56) What’s The Big Deal? Commercial Real Estate Transactions. August 8,...
Comments / 0