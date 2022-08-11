ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
WMBF

Dining With Dockery: Hurricane Juel’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ready for another Dining with Dockery?. Andrew heads to Hurricane Jules up in Little River for this week’s Dining with Dockery. Located along the Intracoastal Waterway, Hurricane Juel’s offers everything you are looking for when it comes to seafood plus sushi options. In...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

Horry County GOP to request election integrity investigation after absentee ballot error

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Republican Party will formally ask for an investigation into June’s runoff elections. A resolution unanimously passed by the party on August 1 states it will ask Horry County Council, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to look into how 1,337 Democrat absentee ballots were sent to Republican voters prior to the June 28 runoff.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Hcpd
WMBF

Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rental home and a number of vehicles were damaged after a fiery crash in North Myrtle Beach early Sunday. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers saw a vehicle involved in a collision involving private property in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard at around 4:20 a.m.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

2-car collision on Hwy 544 sends one to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital following a two-car collision on Hwy 544 Friday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call around 2:22 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles. The accident blocked multiple lanes on Hwy 544 near Persivant Drive in Conway.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Pair of 19-year-olds, juvenile wanted in Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for three teens facing charges in connection to a shooting in part of North Carolina. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt, 19-year-old Corey McNeil and a 16-year-old juvenile are all wanted after an incident on August 7. According...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMBF

Wanted Robeson County murder suspect believed to be in Florence area, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in North Carolina believe a man wanted for a deadly shooting may have crossed state lines. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Tyvon McRae, of Dillon, South Carolina, remains wanted in connection to an incident that happened in May. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Highway 130 Bypass in Fairmont on May 23 where they found 20-year-old Shawn Campbell fatally shot.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Extra Point Preview: North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach’s football team may be young, but first-year head coach Greg Hill said the team shows up to practice every day ready to do whatever is asked of them.“We had a lot of seniors last year and we’ve got a young team now and more freshman and sophomores gotta step up now and play their part,” said senior running back Daqaun Durham.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy