WMBF
Police: 1 hurt, another arrested in Horry County shooting involving juveniles
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Horry County that left one juvenile hurt and another arrested. The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road. Police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries. Details on...
WMBF
‘It’s a heartfelt thing:’ 100+ pet adoptions in Horry County help reduce crowded shelter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - While Horry County Animal Care Center started the week over its maximum capacity, dozens of adoptions have helped bring things down to more manageable numbers. Within the last two weeks, authorities in Horry County seized more than 100 animals from two different animal cruelty investigations,...
WMBF
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
WMBF
‘It’s a shame’: Vandals cause $4,000 worth of damage at Clear Pond amenities center in Carolina Foreset area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a series of vandalism that occurred Wednesday morning at the amenities center of the Clear Pond community in the Myrtle Beach area. A report from the Horry County Police Department states the gym area of the community center was damaged after two...
WMBF
Family, friends remember Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver at funeral
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dozens of first responders descended on Lake City on Saturday to help honor one of their own. A procession featuring multiple agencies was held for Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver ahead of her funeral that afternoon. Weaver was killed in a crash Tuesday after a...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in Home Depot armed robbery
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after police say he robbed a Home Depot in Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said 61-year-old David Brian Plump is charged with armed robbery in connection to the incident. Plump is accused of showing a gun to a...
WMBF
Dining With Dockery: Hurricane Juel’s
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ready for another Dining with Dockery?. Andrew heads to Hurricane Jules up in Little River for this week’s Dining with Dockery. Located along the Intracoastal Waterway, Hurricane Juel’s offers everything you are looking for when it comes to seafood plus sushi options. In...
WMBF
Horry County GOP to request election integrity investigation after absentee ballot error
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Republican Party will formally ask for an investigation into June’s runoff elections. A resolution unanimously passed by the party on August 1 states it will ask Horry County Council, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to look into how 1,337 Democrat absentee ballots were sent to Republican voters prior to the June 28 runoff.
WMBF
Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rental home and a number of vehicles were damaged after a fiery crash in North Myrtle Beach early Sunday. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers saw a vehicle involved in a collision involving private property in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard at around 4:20 a.m.
WMBF
2-car collision on Hwy 544 sends one to hospital
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital following a two-car collision on Hwy 544 Friday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call around 2:22 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles. The accident blocked multiple lanes on Hwy 544 near Persivant Drive in Conway.
WMBF
New Myrtle Beach Chamber director looking to help local, minority-owned businesses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New plans to help minority-owned businesses are on their way to the Grand Strand. Those plans now revolve around Danette Patton, the new Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Patton said she’s going through a series of...
WMBF
Pair of 19-year-olds, juvenile wanted in Robeson County shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for three teens facing charges in connection to a shooting in part of North Carolina. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt, 19-year-old Corey McNeil and a 16-year-old juvenile are all wanted after an incident on August 7. According...
WMBF
Wanted Robeson County murder suspect believed to be in Florence area, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in North Carolina believe a man wanted for a deadly shooting may have crossed state lines. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Tyvon McRae, of Dillon, South Carolina, remains wanted in connection to an incident that happened in May. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Highway 130 Bypass in Fairmont on May 23 where they found 20-year-old Shawn Campbell fatally shot.
WMBF
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman facing charges after a crash that killed a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist she was rendering aid to earlier this week is now out on bond. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 71-year-old Jacqueline Williams faces two counts of...
WMBF
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
WMBF
Funeral arrangements announced for Florence County paramedic killed in crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements for a Florence County paramedic killed in a crash Tuesday night have been announced. Florence County Emergency Medical Services said visitation for Sara Weaver will be held Friday 5-8 p.m. at the Carolina Funeral Home, located at 215 E. Highway 378 Bypass in Scranton.
WMBF
Horry County coroner identifies driver killed in Little River collision
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Little River area on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Jason Stocks, 51, of Little River. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner, Tamara Willard, stated Stocks died from traumatic injuries caused by the impact of the crash.
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced one person was killed and another hurt in a shooting on Thursday night. Deputies were called just before 9:30 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum where they found a woman dead inside of her car.
WMBF
I-95 lanes reopen in Florence County after tractor-trailer fire causes closure for several hours
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A tractor-trailer fire Friday morning along I-95 in Florence County had most southbound lanes closed for several hours. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, crews were called around 3:30 a.m. to the big rig fire at mile marker 164. West Florence Fire-Rescue...
WMBF
Extra Point Preview: North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach’s football team may be young, but first-year head coach Greg Hill said the team shows up to practice every day ready to do whatever is asked of them.“We had a lot of seniors last year and we’ve got a young team now and more freshman and sophomores gotta step up now and play their part,” said senior running back Daqaun Durham.
