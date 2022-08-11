CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Republican Party will formally ask for an investigation into June’s runoff elections. A resolution unanimously passed by the party on August 1 states it will ask Horry County Council, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to look into how 1,337 Democrat absentee ballots were sent to Republican voters prior to the June 28 runoff.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO