Cedar Point expanding— Check out The Boardwalk

By Justin Dennis
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point is reliving its “heyday” with its newest themed area, The Boardwalk, planned to be “a modern interpretation of the Cedar Point of yesteryear.”

The park’s expansion along the Lake Erie shoreline that “made Cedar Point famous” will feature new attractions, dining and entertainment, and is part of the park’s improvements to the former Lakeside Midway, according to a Thursday news release.

It’s expected to open on the park’s opening day in May 2023.

“The Boardwalk is our vision of what the classic Cedar Point Boardwalk would have felt like long ago: the sights, the sounds, the electricity of the experience — this new area captures it all,” Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, is quoted in the release. “Lakeside attractions have always been a part of Cedar Point’s 153-year history, and that tradition lives on. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this stunning new centerpiece of summertime fun.”

The Wild Mouse roller coaster

The Boardwalk’s new 52-foot tall roller coaster, Wild Mouse, is a callback to the park’s classic coaster. But the new ride’s car is expected to spin 360 degrees as it cruises the ride’s 1,312-foot bright-orange track so that no two rides are the same, the release states. It’ll be the park’s 18th coaster.

Two other classic park rides, Matterhorn and Scrambler, will move to The Boardwalk. Scrambler will also be refreshed and renamed Atomic Scrambler. The Tiki Twirl spinning ride will also be refreshed and renamed Calypso, a “former park classic,” according to the release.

“These rides join Wild Mouse, Giant Wheel, Troika, Dodgem, GateKeeper and WindSeeker in the park’s new hub for a full range of pint-sized to giant-sized thrills for the whole family,” reads the release.

Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion

The new Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion recognizes the park’s original pavilion, which debuted in 1888 and will “take many cues from the original,” according to the release.

The new two-floor complex opening next year will feature traditional park foods as well as items that visitors can’t get anywhere else in the park, a bar with a lakeside view, indoor and outdoor seating and viewing decks “with unparalleled panoramas of Cedar Point,” the beach and the shoreline.

The Gold Pass is back

Guests can get the Gold Pass for $99 through the rest of the 2022 season and all of the next summer at The Boardwalk, according to the release. The pass includes unlimited visits to Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark and HalloWeekends, free parking and in-park discounts.

The Platinum Pass has an Early Entry benefit that lets visitors get in early to get to some of its most popular attractions.

For more ticketing and season pass information, visit the park’s website .

