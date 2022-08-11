Illinois Department of Public Health supplying 1 million free COVID tests to K-12 schools

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - As students in Illinois begin to return to the classroom, the state’s schools will have ample opportunity to obtain free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that they are offering 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid tests to K-12 public school districts outside of Chicago.

IDPH said the tests will be available upon request and are supposed to augment the district’s regular supply for the 2022-2023 school year. State health officials also noted that a district will only be allowed one request and the amount of tests delivered will depend on the the size of the district.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reminds that schools should only distribute COVID tests to students under certain circumstances:

1) Providing tests to students with COVID-19 symptoms for at-home use, including the testing of family members or close contacts.

2) Testing of those who may have been exposed while in school.

3) Testing in alignment with the Illinois Test to Stay (T2S) program.

Parents are encouraged to visit the IDPH’s website for more information regarding student COVID-19 testing.

