'They need to start making these plans further in advance': CPS parents say they still haven’t received clear transportation plan

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Two weeks from the start of the school year, some Chicago Public Schools parents are concerned that CPS still has not given them a clear plan for transportation.

CPS is dealing with a bus driver shortage like many other districts. There were also problems at the start of the last school year.

Laurie Viets is the parent of students at two different schools. One son is autistic.

He’s in an individualized education program, also known as an IEP. The district is offering $500 per month to get kids in the program to schools other ways.

Viets told CBS 2, though, that doesn’t work.

“You’d think that, by now, they’d know that they need to start making these plans further in advance,” Viets said.

The district said, in a statement, it will prioritize the transportation needs of students in IEPs, and routes are being developed now and will be shared prior to the school year.

