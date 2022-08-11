Shooting involving Joliet police officer remains under investigation

JOLIET, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting involving a Joliet Police Officer Wednesday night.

It happened just after 8:00 p.m. when officers on patrol spotted two males behind a gas station in the 700 block of East Cass Street.

According to police, as the officers approached, one of the suspects ran and as the officers chased him, they saw that he was holding a handgun.

The officers said the suspect ignored orders to stop and drop the gun and at one point, turned toward an officer while still holding the gun.

That's when police said an officer fired their gun, but missed the suspect who then dropped his gun and was taken into custody.

The gun was recovered and no one was injured, but the shooting remains under investigation.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram