Three dead, others injured in home explosion in Indiana

Three people were killed Wednesday when a house in Evansville, Ind., exploded.

Two other people present in the home were injured, as was one person from a neighboring residence.

“I looked over and saw a guy in the grass, and I knew he… it looked bad,” local resident Vincent Taylor told WFIE. “A lot of people lost everything down here. Their houses are totally gone. It’s bad.”

The explosion’s 100-foot blast radius affected 39 homes in the area, according to Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly, but the cause remains unknown.

“An investigation into the cause of the blast is ongoing at this time,” Connelly said at a news conference. “Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) have come in.”

The explosion also caused around 1,000 area power outages.