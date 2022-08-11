AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Board of Directors, on Tuesday, announced the selection of Pablo Vegas to serve as the President and CEO for the Texas grid operator. Vegas will join ERCOT on October 1. He currently serves as Executive Vice President of NiSource and Group President, NiSource Utilities. His selection follows an exhaustive nationwide search by the Board’s selection committee.

