WBAP Morning News: Lancaster Coach Shooting
Ernie & Hal talk about a story that Hal refers to as “one of the worst stories I think we’ve ever talked about.” Two Lancaster youth football coaches got into an argument, and one of them pulls a gun and shoots the other…in front of the kids.
Suspect in Killing of Youth Football Coach Turns himself in
LANCASTER (WBAP/KLIF) – The man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting after a youth football game in Lancaster turned himself in to Police on Monday. According to the Lancaster Police Department, on August 13 at 8:50 p.m. Lancaster Police Officers responded to a shooting in progress at the Community Park located on Jefferson Street. Lancaster Officers found a single gunshot victim identified as 43-year-old Lancaster resident Michael Hickmon.
Texas Wildfires; Central Texas Hard Hit This Year
(Texas A&M Forest Service) – WBAP/KLIF – Texas A & M Forest Service officials warn 2022 is shaping up to be the most destructive fire season since 2011.Central Texas is particularly hard hit this year; 988 fires there, and statewide, 6900 fires statewide so far, charring 699-thousand acres.
North Richland Hills Police Credit Observant Mother for Thwarting Attempted Kidnapping
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – North Richland Hills police are crediting the quick actions of a parent who thwarted a kidnapping during “Meet The Teacher” night at the International Leadership of Texas school last week. On Tuesday, August 9th, investigators said a parent noticed 31-year-old...
WATCH: Chuck Norris Helps Promote iWATCH Reporting System
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety launched a public service announcement on Tuesday to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas Community reporting system as teachers, students, and school faculty across the state return to school for the new school year. Featuring “Walker,...
Storm System to Bring Heavy or Flooding Rains to South Texas Through Houston
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE – (WBAP/KLIF ) – The National Hurricane Center is closely watching a tropical disturbance that is sitting along the entire Texas coast east into far west Louisiana. Heavy rainfall is expected this weekend in the South Texas Valley up east through Houston, and forecasters say they expect as much as 6-10 inches of rain could fall, causing local flooding possibilities.
League of Women Voters Texas, Disability Rights Texas Hosting Webinar Educating Election Workers on Accommodating Disabled Community
NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The League of Women Voters Texas and Disability Rights Texas are hosting a webinar to train election workers on how to accommodate the disabled community as the election season ramps up. League President Joyce LeBombard said the focus will be on three key...
ERCOT Hires Permanent CEO
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Board of Directors, on Tuesday, announced the selection of Pablo Vegas to serve as the President and CEO for the Texas grid operator. Vegas will join ERCOT on October 1. He currently serves as Executive Vice President of NiSource and Group President, NiSource Utilities. His selection follows an exhaustive nationwide search by the Board’s selection committee.
