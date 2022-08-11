ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Will Packer & Idris Elba Hit The Breakfast Club & Spoke On New Film & More!

The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47f0l5_0hDaAmYh00

Idris Alba and Will Packer joined The Breakfast Club to discuss their new movie “Beast”!  This film began with just one idea...“Jaws with a lion”. As hilarious as that is, the film is about a father, played by Idris Alba, and his two daughters that have an estranged relationship in Africa. In the mist of their family issues, the film brooches the topic of lion poaching and its relentless nature. This led Packer to ask, “what if those same lions learned that humans are their true enemy? Dope concept, right?! In true Breakfast Club fashion, you know we had to ask Packer of the behind the scenes at the Oscar’s!

According to Packer, he shared his initial frustration of the “Slap heard around the world”. When Chris rock went off script , which is normal,  behind the scenes everyone believed it was a skit. It was only when Will Smith began to yell from his seat, he knew Will wasn’t joking.- Will Packer. Overall, he’s happy Will Smith is going through his healing journey. He did leave us with a valid question: “Will we allow him to be the person we know him to be or will we judge him forever by that one moment? Check out the full interview above!

Follow IG: @ BreakfastClubAm

Facebook: @breakfastclubam

Twitter: @ breakfastclubam

TikTok: @ breakfastclubam

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’

The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
MOVIES
AFP

'The Flash' star Ezra Miller seeking treatment for mental health

Ezra Miller, the troubled star of Warner Bros' major upcoming superhero movie "The Flash," is seeking treatment for mental health issues after a string of high-profile controversies, the actor said. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller, who identifies as non-binary, said in a statement sent to AFP by their representative on Tuesday.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show

 https://thebreakfastclub.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy