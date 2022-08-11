ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah Mall sold in online auction. What comes next?

By Zoe Nicholson, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vRkd_0hDaAcjR00

The Savannah Mall on Abercorn Street has been sold in an online auction for $8.5 million, according to a report from television outlet WJCL.

The auction closed Aug. 10 at 1 p.m., more details about the sell will be made available once escrow is completed.

The ticket price includes a half-million-dollar transaction fee, bringing the true purchase price to about $9 million. The winning bidder has not been released. An email to the listing's broker, Thomas Dubrowski, was not returned by publication.

Growth concerns:West Savannah communities endure Georgia Ports' environmental impacts

Development news:Five housing, hotel developments coming to Savannah historic neighborhoods

The mall received national interest once it was listed for auction, according to Dubrowksi, who said the mall's regional customer base and dwindling tenant list makes it ripe for redevelopment.

Mall redevelopments have swept the country as consumers move away from big-box retailers towards online shopping. North Point Mall in Atlanta is being redeveloped into a mixture of retail, office spaces, recreation and luxury condos.

The Savannah Mall was built in 1990 and was last sold in 2009 for $9 million, when it was bought by Kohan Retail Investment Group, the company that listed the mall for auction. The property has seen a 91% decrease in sale value from its initial sale in 1991, according to property tax documents.

It has an occupancy rate of just over 50%, according to the auction listing. Two of the anchor retailers — Dillard's and Target — own their spaces and parking lots. Bass Pro Shops' has a lease until 2023, according to the listing, but is committed to the mall.

The mall's redevelopment will be an ongoing story the Savannah Morning News plans to cover. If there are ideas or projects you'd like to see come out of the sale, email Zoe at znicholson@gannett.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

Ghost Coast Distillery will close its doors in September

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Ghost Coast Distillery announced Friday afternoon it'll be closing on Sept. 4. According to an announcement on their Facebook page, economic conditions made it difficult for a craft distillery to remain open. The distillery will continue to produce Ghost Coast products "for the foreseeable...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

National Farmers’ Market week coming to Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every Saturday, vendors come from miles around to sell the freshest produce, meats, baked goods and more at the Forsyth Farmers’ Market. However, this week is special because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. Forsyth Farmers’ market (FFM) will host a celebration of national farmers’ market week on Saturday, Aug. 13 in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units.  “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation.   […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Dillard, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
WSAV News 3

WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Chatham County leaders anticipate large return on investment from Hyundai plant

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Hyundai Electric Vehicle Mega-Site was an item of discussion at Friday's Chatham County Board of Commissioners meeting. Chairman Chester Ellis said the new mega-site will bring more people and businesses to the area, and the county’s existing infrastructure needs updating to support the growth. He added the T-SPLOST initiative specifically would help fund the $9 million investment in county infrastructure.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Midway’s newest coffee shop connects to paranormal activity

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new business in Midway is raising some eyebrows. It’s a coffee shop, with a spooky twist. This will soon be the location of Midway’s newest coffee shop, but they’re serving up much more than just cappuccinos and lattes. Patrick Welsh is in...
MIDWAY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savannah Mall#Linus Realestate#Online Auction#The Mall#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wjcl#Georgia Ports#North Point Mall
WSAV News 3

Beloved local seafood restaurant catches fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews extinguished hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant. The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue. The fire started around 12:17 a.m. at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille. Fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene. It […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Post and Courier

Archaeologists search downtown Beaufort for one of the earliest Colonial settlements

BEAUFORT — Archaeologist Chester DePratter looked beyond the edge of the city. From the park at the bottom of The Point, he could see 5 miles down the Beaufort River. "This is the highest point around," DePratter, a research professor at the SC Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology at the University of South Carolina, said to colleagues who assembled Aug. 10 to learn more about his dig underway. "Can you see that hazy thing in the far distance? That's Parris Island."
BEAUFORT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Housing
wabe.org

George Dawes Green's new novel shares the mysterious, untold history of Savannah

Soon after you open the cover of “The Kingdoms of Savannah,” the new novel by George Dawes Green, there appears “A Note on History,” which begins, “Savannah may appear to be some town out of a fable, with its vine flowers and cast-iron balconies and varied turrets, but truly it rests upon a bed of history so vile that no novelist could invent it.” That history informs Green’s story about the Musgrove family and the crimes they encounter.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Deep Center helps lead fees and fines reform in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia ranks second in the nation for reliance on fines and fees revenue, according to the Deep Center. The Savannah-based non-profit is working to change that. Chatham County is one of five areas selected to get involved in Cities and Counties for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah community gathers to remember gun violence victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have lost somebody you love to gun violence, you’re unfortunately not alone. That’s why several organizations came together Saturday in Savannah, including every town for Gun Safety and Dominique’s World, to memorialize local victims of gun violence. “I’m here to honor...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Clear the Shelters Pet of the Week, Simba!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We asked our Facebook viewers to post their fur-babies to have a chance to be featured on The Bridge throughout the month of August as our Pet of the Week. This weeks Pet of the Week is Simba! He is a 2 year old Labradoodle Mix! His owner, John, says Simba loves to play in the dirt and will never let go of his trusty companion, his squeaky toy. Good boy, Simba!
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Savannah rapper arrested for wire fraud, drug possession

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah rapper is facing up to 3 decades in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds meant for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed marijuana. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Brandon Lamar Williams, 30, who performs...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Longtime Savannah restaurant severely damaged by overnight fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime Savannah restaurant has suffered extensive damage after an early morning fire. Pearl's Saltwater Grille is 50% destroyed following a the fire that appears to have started in the kitchen area. Multiple units from Chatham Emergency Services responded to an alarm at 7000 La Roche...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Overnight structure fire ignited in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A structure near 7000 La Roche Ave. in Savannah caught fire overnight. When WJCL arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames. We're working on getting more information on what caused the fire.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating shooting on Williamson Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured. In a post early Sunday morning, police say they were investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Street that left one man with serious injures. Officials say the victim was...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy