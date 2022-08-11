Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Mitchell Candy Store adds South Dakota art
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Main Street Mercantile in Mitchell has moved to a new, bigger space. The new location, which opened in April, also includes new art. “We see pictures and people tagged us from all over the country,” owner Christie Gunkel said. The expansion has brought in...
KELOLAND TV
Turner County Fair starts Monday
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest county fairs will be back up and running, starting Monday, in Parker, South Dakota. From 4-H activities and livestock to rides and races, the Turner County Fair has it all packed into just four days. This year, there...
dsu.edu
Vennard leads marketing at Silencer Central
Silencer Central is a rapidly growing business in Sioux Falls, and DSU alumna Terra Vennard is leading its marketing department. Vennard graduated from Dakota State in 2009, earning a degree in Digital Art and Design. “I loved the idea of being at the cutting edge of technology in the great state of South Dakota,” she said.
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Chase the Ace’ fundraisers continue to raise large sums for communities
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Chase the Ace” fundraisers have quickly become popular in South Dakota for all sorts of causes, from community funds to emergency service fundraisers. And they’ve been helped by online sales, allowing people from all over the country to get in on the chance to win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
State “B” Amateur Baseball highlights from Mitchell Thursday night at Cadwell Park
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -2 teams would advance in the State “B” Amateur Baseball Tournament Thursday night in Mitchell. It was Garretson against Mount Vernon in game one and this was another nail-biter. Eric Giblin’s RBI double gave Mount Vernon the early lead. But in the top of the 4th Aaron Labrie’s 2-run double gave Garretson the lead for good and they went on to win by the same score. Labrie came on in relief to strike out 6 in 3 innings and preserve the win for Garretson 2-1.
dakotanewsnow.com
Hanson getting new turf ahead of football season
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though we are exactly one week from our first Football Friday the Hanson Beaver football program will have to wait a little longer to get their first look at their stadium’s new look. A new track and field turf playing surface have been...
dakotanewsnow.com
Reed Rus a Pigskin Preview cover kid 22 years after his uncle Chad Greenway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pigskin Preview has become such a fixture in these parts that we’re starting to see second generation relations to some of the first cover kids make their own mark on the magazine. Such is the case this year for Mount Vernon/Plankinton...
hubcityradio.com
Nursing home in Armour to shut down soon
ARMOUR, S.D.(WNAX)- The nursing home in Armour will be closing soon, joining a growing list of similar facilities that have shut down in the last few years. Representative Ryan Cwach of Yankton says he is concerned there will be more closures. Cwach says the legislature has been increasing the share...
IN THIS ARTICLE
amazingmadison.com
Democratic candidate for Governor makes stop in Madison
Photo from SD Democratic Party Facebook page Pictured: Lt. Gov. candidate Jennifer Keintz and Gov. candidate Jamie Smith. The democratic candidate for Governor of South Dakota wants to focus on real South Dakota problems. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, who currently serves as the state House Minority Leader, made a campaign stop in Madison on Tuesday. Smith said that in talking to people across the state, he’s found that many are tired of partisan politics and want a leader who will focus on the problems facing state residents.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota Wesleyan seeks consistency entering 2022
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After three consecutive trying seasons the Dakota Wesleyan football team is trying to get back on track. The Tigers went 4-7 last year and haven’t had a winning record since 2018. Last year marked the first season in which head coach Ross Cimpl,...
amazingmadison.com
Lake County Sheriff’s Office responds to two-vehicle crash
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon east of Madison. The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 19 just before 5:00 Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office reported that 68-year-old LeRoy Struck of Tea was driving north on Highway...
wnax.com
Law Enforcement Asking for the Publics Help
Another police involved shooting in Sioux Falls this week points out the dangers of guns on the street to cops and citizens. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says they need help from the public….. Milstead says they are also dealing with many repeat offenders….. Milstead says another growing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
amazingmadison.com
Mudcats Need Extra Innings to Advance to Semi-Finals
The game had to go into extra innings to decide a winner, and with one run in the tenth, the Dell Rapids Mudcats were able to pull away from the Dimock/Emery Raptors to advance to the semifinals. In the quarterfinal matchup of the Class B Amateur Baseball State Tournament, runs...
Comments / 0