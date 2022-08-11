MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -2 teams would advance in the State “B” Amateur Baseball Tournament Thursday night in Mitchell. It was Garretson against Mount Vernon in game one and this was another nail-biter. Eric Giblin’s RBI double gave Mount Vernon the early lead. But in the top of the 4th Aaron Labrie’s 2-run double gave Garretson the lead for good and they went on to win by the same score. Labrie came on in relief to strike out 6 in 3 innings and preserve the win for Garretson 2-1.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO