Chicago, IL

wjol.com

Free COVID-19 Vaccinations and Testing at State Fair

File Photo (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging the public to get free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots at the Illinois State Fair. The IDPH is partnering with health care stakeholders to provide various health services during the fair. They include COVID-19 vaccines and tests, oral health exams for children, HIV and STD screenings, and physical exams.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Joliet Public Schools District 86 Welcomes New Academic Advisors

Four new Academic Advisors will be in place for the 2022-2023 school year. Anna Martinkus and Daniel Wikert will join the staff at Gompers Junior High while Kelley Ratajczak will be at Carl Sandburg Elementary and Robert Hauge at Edna Keith Elementary School. Anna Martinkus joins the Joliet District 86...
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez Files Ordinance To Ban Changes To Soldier Field

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File) A member of Chicago’s City Council wants to prevent any changes to Soldier Field. Fifteenth Ward Alderman and candidate for mayor Ray Lopez filed an order yesterday to ban the Tax Increment Financing money to the Chicago Park District if any alteration is made to the name Soldier Field of its monuments. Mayor Lightfoot recently announced three proposals for renovations to the sports venue. One includes a dome.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Reporter Explains Why A Savings of over $200,000 For the Rialto Was A problem

Joliet’s Inspector General has conducted an investigation following an anonymous complaint into an ethics violation by a city councilman. The Patch recieved the Inspector General’s report where it concluded that Joliet Councilman Pat Mudron violated Joliet’s ethics rules and was in a conflict of interest for providing insurance to the Rialto. Patch reporter John Ferek who first broke the story joined WJOL on Friday and says the insurance quote from Larry Jungles of Brown & Brown would be 600% higher than their current insurance rate essentially shuttering the Rialto if they couldn’t secure a better rate. The high insurance rate reflected the age of the theatre and the fact that it doesn’t have sprinkler systems in case of a fire.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington

The Will County Coroner’s office has announced an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Wilmington. On Thursday, at 8:30 pm, the woman was struck at the railroad crossing on North Kankakee St. near the intersection of Chicago St. in Wilmington. Wilmington Police and AmTrak Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
WILMINGTON, IL
wjol.com

East Side Residents Want Joliet City Council To Say No To Rezoning 60 Acres At 1101 Mills Road

The East Side Neighborhood Council, Ezio Community Development Services and Just Say NO to Northpoint is holding a community meeting this Friday at 4 p.m. The group is in opposition to an industrial park development called the Kingsmen Industrial Park. The 60 acres is zoned residential and residents want to keep that way. The land is located at 1101 Mills Road. The land would be used to build storage units.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Guilty Verdict For Off-Duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy

Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The trial of an off-duty Will County Sheriff’s deputy has concluded with a guilty verdict. Ed Goewey was found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 3rd, 2021 incident. The off-duty sheriff arrived at his daughter’s school following a threat of violence by another student. That student was still in a classroom and was not removed. Staff from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena testified they felt threatened by his presence at the school.
WILL COUNTY, IL

