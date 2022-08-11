As the name suggests, Westboro Tennis & Swim Club is a prime spot for tennis and aquatics activities, but the club also offers an expanding fitness program as well as a variety of children’s activities. Registration is open for fall programs, which begin after Labor Day. Because the facility is the nearest tennis and swim club in the area, Hopkinton residents make up a large portion of its members, says membership manager Jessica Thomas Kaiser.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO