hopkintonindependent.com
Kathleen MacLennan, 99
Kathleen L. MacLennan, 99, of Hopkinton, passed away at her home on Aug. 14. Born in Enid, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of the late Maybelle (Lee) Smith and Donald King. She was the wife of the late Norman Murray MacLennan and her first husband, the late C. Richard Mansfield.
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Tuesday, Aug. 16
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Having recently taught at the elementary level remotely during the pandemic, Michelle Tynan believes she...
hopkintonindependent.com
Senior Snippets, Aug. 17 edition
The Hopkinton Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For a more extensive listing of programs and services, including lunch program menus, as well as a newsletter, check hopkintonseniorcenter.com. Anyone with questions can call 508-497-9730. The Senior Center also has a Facebook page that provides updates on resources, programs and events.
hopkintonindependent.com
Stanley Wasilauski, 60
Stanley J. Wasilauski Jr., 60, of Hopkinton passed away in Boston on Aug. 13 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Beverly (Jacque) and Stanley Joseph Wasilauski. He was the loving husband of 34 years to Debra (Conlon) Wasilauski of Hopkinton.
hopkintonindependent.com
Katharine Gasser, 75
Katharine “Kate” Brownlee Gasser, 75, of Hopkinton passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Aug. 13. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Emily (Graves) and Robertson Sillars. She met her future husband, Morrie Gasser, in college, and they have been together ever since, happily married for 53 years.
hopkintonindependent.com
`Lifelong educator’ Tynan new assistant principal at Elmwood
Having recently taught at the elementary level remotely during the pandemic, Michelle Tynan believes she can relate to teachers and bring that understanding to her new role as assistant principal at Elmwood School. “I was in the trenches and know how they are feeling and empathize with the difficulty of...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton athletes earn spots at Ninja nationals
Three young athletes from Hopkinton were among the competitors at last month’s Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association World Series Championship in Las Vegas. The group traveled to the Orleans Arena for the three-day competition, with Hopkinton residents Samantha Sweeney and Jackson Cafazzo competing in the 13-and-under division and Hopkinton’s Heather Sweeney taking part in the 11-and-under group along with Holliston’s Olivia Eramo.
hopkintonindependent.com
Business Profile: Westboro Tennis & Swim Club offers all-ages sports, wellness programs
As the name suggests, Westboro Tennis & Swim Club is a prime spot for tennis and aquatics activities, but the club also offers an expanding fitness program as well as a variety of children’s activities. Registration is open for fall programs, which begin after Labor Day. Because the facility is the nearest tennis and swim club in the area, Hopkinton residents make up a large portion of its members, says membership manager Jessica Thomas Kaiser.
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton State Park beaches open for swimming
The state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Friday that the water at the main beach at Hopkinton State Park has tested below the acceptable limit for bacteria, meaning it has reopened for swimming. The upper beach reopened a few days earlier. Both beaches were closed in late July...
