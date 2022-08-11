ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

2 wanted for kidnapping, battery both in custody

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twgNu_0hDa8fln00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted by Shawnee County law enforcement for several violent crimes has been apprehended and will now face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, rape, criminal threat and theft.

London D. Pike, 20, was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force on Tuesday, near Jefferson County. Pike was then booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, according to a release.

Wamego man killed in rear-end collision identified

Nicole R. A. Fox, 41 was found and arrested in Allen county on Monday night, Aug. 8.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office , deputies were looking for Nicole R. A. Fox, 41, and London D. Pike, 20, both of Topeka. They are believed to be connected to a robbery that happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the 11000 block of Southwest 29th Street in Topeka. Deputies were called to that location for an unknown problem. They found a 27-year-old woman who told them she had been robbed.

Police search for wanted man at Topeka apartment ends

Deputies say the victim reported she was taken at gunpoint, struck in the head with a firearm and stripped of her outer layer of clothing. The suspects allegedly stole her 2017 Chevrolet Malibu and left her in the street. She was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Great Bend Post

Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
AUBURN, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report August 13

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. REEGAN MACHKENZIEASTOR TOWNSEND, 19, Shawnee, KS, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. LUIS PEREZ DESPAIGNE,...
KAKE TV

Lawrence man guilty of one count of rape against Wichita resident

LAWRENCE – Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday that a jury returned a guilty verdict on one count of rape against 22-year-old Ray C. Atkins of Lawrence. The charges stemmed from an incident involving a then 17-year-old Wichita resident who was staying at a residence located...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wamego, KS
Jefferson County, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
County
Jefferson County, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
County
Allen County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

More details surface after man with rifle attempted to enter N Topeka Walmart

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has received the official complaint filed against Dahlkestiere D. Eichelberger, 45, for his July 22 arrest outside a Topeka Walmart with a semi-automatic rifle. We reported on July 25 that additional counts had been filed against Eichelberger. Today we got those official documents. Eichelberger...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Latest Lyon County Felony Friday suspect wanted on suspected bond revocation

Lyon County Crime Stoppers has unveiled the latest Felony Friday subject. Justin Yuranko, age 32, is wanted on three counts of suspected bond revocation. Details are pending. There is a reward of up to $1,000 if information leads to Yuranko’s arrest and conviction. To submit tips, call Emporia Police at 620-343-4225 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273. Yuo can also submit tips through www.p3tips.com or the P3Tips mobile app.
LYON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Fugitive#Violent Crime#London D Pike#The U S Marshals#Chevrolet
JC Post

You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead

Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Kansas man, sister-in-law accused of selling drugs

OSAGE COUNTY —The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage City Police Department have created a joint task force to help eradicate the use and sale of narcotics in our communities, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. On Tuesday afternoon, the task force conducted a narcotics search warrant at...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBW

Manhattan woman loses thousands after lending couple 3 phones

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman has lost about $2,300 after she lent three separate phones to a couple she knew. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property and deprivation of property.
KMBC.com

Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station

'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Police search for wanted man at Topeka apartment ends

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department surrounded an apartment complex on Wednesday night looking for a wanted man. The police presence is due to someone who is barricaded inside of the Monterey Apartments at 1015 SW Garfield Ave., according to police. However, a media release from TPD at 8:55 p.m. reported that after TPD’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison for four bank robberies

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for robbing four banks within a span of about two weeks. Joseph P. Hall, 33, of Lee’s Summit, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Hall was sentenced as a career offender due to his prior felony convictions.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
kggfradio.com

Found – Zippered Pouch

Yesterday a small zippered pouch was found at the intersection of North 15th St. and West Locust St. in Independence. The Independence Police Department has the found property. If you are missing a small zippered pouch then go by the office or call the station 620-332-1700 and reference case number 22-1373.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy