2 wanted for kidnapping, battery both in custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted by Shawnee County law enforcement for several violent crimes has been apprehended and will now face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, rape, criminal threat and theft.

London D. Pike, 20, was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force on Tuesday, near Jefferson County. Pike was then booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, according to a release.

Nicole R. A. Fox, 41 was found and arrested in Allen county on Monday night, Aug. 8.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office , deputies were looking for Nicole R. A. Fox, 41, and London D. Pike, 20, both of Topeka. They are believed to be connected to a robbery that happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the 11000 block of Southwest 29th Street in Topeka. Deputies were called to that location for an unknown problem. They found a 27-year-old woman who told them she had been robbed.

Deputies say the victim reported she was taken at gunpoint, struck in the head with a firearm and stripped of her outer layer of clothing. The suspects allegedly stole her 2017 Chevrolet Malibu and left her in the street. She was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

