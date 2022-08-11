This Michigan Playwright Has Some Important Things to Say About Race, Queerness, God and Tupac. He’s Finally Saying Them.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Pride Source
Historic Michigan Coalition of Pro-Equality Organizations Puts Collective Muscle Behind Campaign to Get Out the Queer Vote
As recently as a few weeks ago, those who support an anti-gay agenda in Michigan were out in full force. Voters in west Michigan’s Jamestown Township were so outraged by their library offering age-appropriate reading material to LGBTQ+ youth that they voted down the library millage. There will be another opportunity for voters to do the right thing in the general election.
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Red Hot Chili Peppers show Detroit extra love at huge homecoming stadium concert
DETROIT – It was quite the homecoming for two members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers as the band played their biggest Michigan concert ever in their decades-long career in front of more than 30,000 fans at Comerica Park on Sunday, Aug.14. Lead Singer Anthony Kiedis was born and...
Detroit News
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
Taking you back to the Ice Ages: The history of mastodons in Michigan
A young mastodon’s bones were recently discovered in Kent City. While this finding may seem surprising to many, it’s not unusual to some people in Michigan.
Detroit Montessori enrollment policies frustrate parents
India Hester is the kind of parent the Detroit school district has been waiting for: Someone who chose to move to the city because of the schools.In Hester’s case, it was not just any school, but specifically the Montessori program at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, right in her neighborhood, one of the specialized programs the district has developed in recent years to try to reverse decades of steep enrollment declines.But with...
Look: This Abandoned Northern Michigan Home Is Allegedly Haunted
Some people would love a nice old farmhouse in Northern Michigan, right? What if it was haunted, and in pieces though?. There is a house in northern Michigan, with a troubled past, that some believe is still troubled today, but from that of another world. Haunted Northern Michigan Farmhouse. The...
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
Eliza Howell Park in 2022
Installation is “A Walk in the Park” by Patrick Dougherty. Man, this reminds me a lot of a thatched structure I saw near the capitol building (I believe) in Lansing when I was on a 4th grade field trip in the late '90s—for some reason, it really stuck with me all these years. I feel like this was probably the artist, the style is so similar and he was active back then—kind of gives me some closure to wondering what I was looking at as a kid. Very neat, thanks!
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
5 great places to play trivia (almost) every night of the week in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you have a fondness for factoids, a penchant for play or just overall like trivia, Ann Arbor is your city. With games happening at public places across the area Monday through Thursday, you’re sure to find a night to grab a drink, answer a few questions and maybe even win some cash.
detroitpeoplesplatform.org
Making Goliath Stumble, Bedrock After the Fact
Media Coverage on the Gilbert/Bedrock Tax Investment. Last month, despite grassroots calls for Detroit City Council to vote down the Gilbert/Bedrock request for $60 Million in tax incentives for their luxury skyscraper hotel, the deal was delayed but approved with concessions. Last week, both the Detroit MetroTimes and Crain's Detroit...
1051thebounce.com
National Relaxation Day: Best Spas in Metro Detroit
Okay. Close your eyes and picture this. You are on a beach underneath an umbrella, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing on the shore & sipping your favorite cocktail. Does this sound like relaxation to you? Or, imagine sitting in your favorite chair with the sun coming through the window as you read your new favorite novel. Is that relaxing for you? How about a spa day filled with facials & massages? Whatever brings you peace & relaxation be sure to do that today in honor of National Relaxation Day! I mean, it never hurts to practice some sort of self-care each and every day so do that too!
Salsa dance lessons at Detroit's Orchestra Hall offer 'something for everyone'
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is turning up the heat with a salsa dance party in Orchestra Hall’s Peter D. and Julie F. Cummings Cube on Saturday. Though the orchestra itself will not be playing, Venezuelan salsa band Trabuco y Son will supply live, Latin jams along with Maumee, Ohio’s, DJ Fercho, and the evening will begin with a salsa lesson to bring dancers of all skill levels up to speed. ...
Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets for Comerica Park going for under $100: Get them here
DETROIT - Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently on their first ever U.S. stadium tour. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will perform at Comerica Park in Downtown Detroit tonight, Sunday, August 14 with the Strokes and Thundercat as openers. We found numerous last-minute tickets going for under $100 at these sites:
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
Grammy-nominated R&B singer to headline Royal Oak Pride this weekend
Downtown Royal Oak will host its first LGBTQ pride festival in 20 years Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, with Grammy-nominated R&B singer Deborah Cox headlining Saturday night. Gary Baglio, festival co-producer and owner of Royal Oak’s Pronto and FIVE15, said the original Royal Oak Pride began in Oakland...
Crain's Detroit Business
Saturday Extra: How Michigan Central Station changed Detroit
Hello! Happy Saturday. Today in the Extra: A guest essay from Amelia Benavides-Colón on the changing meaning of Michigan Central Station. Plus, some Tel-Twelve history, and what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Michigan. I always love your notes: abragg@crain.com. Did someone forward this email to you? I hope...
Temptations musical 'Ain't Too Proud' makes its homecoming splash in festive Detroit night
The red carpet got rolled out Wednesday night as the Temptations’ musical finally came home. A day after its public opening at the Detroit Opera House, “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” had its starry moment in the downtown theater district. ...
tornadopix.com
Visit all the must-see places in Michigan – Daily Local
I adore visiting the first, the longest, the oldest, the longest, the smallest of anything. On a long trip to Michigan, I saw many things and places that are defined by superlatives. The Uniroyal Tire along with the Interstate near Detroit is the largest tire in the world. It is...
