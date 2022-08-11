Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Has blockchain found a use beyond crypto trading?
The bitcoin boom spawned new billionaires and videos of beach parties and Lamborghinis. Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency.
Engadget
Former Qualcomm VP charged over $150 million acquisition fraud
Qualcomm was apparently the victim of a sophisticated fraud. The Los Angeles Times reports the federal government revealed charges against former Qualcomm research VP Karim Arabi and three others for allegedly tricking the chip maker into spending $150 million in 2015 to acquire technology that it already had. After Arabi developed a quicker method of testing processors, the four launched a scheme to falsely claim that a Canadian graduate student (Arabi's sister) had invented the technique and was commercializing it through a startup. Arabi purportedly hid his involvement through the entire process (his sister even changed her name), leading Qualcomm to buy the startup even though it legally owned the executive's inventions.
Engadget
DoorDash is now delivering purchases from Facebook Marketplace
You might not have to pick up your local Facebook Marketplace purchases in the near future. Meta has confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that DoorDash is now handling Facebook Marketplace deliveries as part of an "early" partnership. Couriers will deliver orders that are small enough to fit in a car trunk and come from sellers up to 15 miles away, The Journal's sources said, and should complete their dropoffs within 48 hours.
Engadget
Security researcher reveal Zoom flaws that could've allowed attackers to take over your Mac
Zoom's automatic update option can help users ensure that they have the latest, safest version of the video conferencing software, which has had multiple privacy and security issues over the years. A Mac security researcher, however, has reported vulnerabilities he found in the tool that attackers could have exploited to gain full control of a victim's computer at this year's DefCon. According to Wired, Patrick Wardle presented two vulnerabilities during the conference. He found the first one in the app's signature check, which certifies the integrity of the update being installed and examines it to make sure that it's a new version of Zoom. In other words, it's in charge of blocking attackers from tricking the automatic update installer into downloading an older and more vulnerable version of the app.
Engadget
Inaccurate maps are delaying the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s broadband funding
Nearly nine months after Congress passed President Biden’s , the federal government has yet to allocate any of the $42.5 billion in funding the legislation set aside for expanding broadband service in underserved communities, according to . Under the law, the Commerce Department can’t release that money until the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) publishes new coverage maps that more accurately show homes and businesses that don’t have access to high-speed internet.
