yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Trigg County 42 Russellville 6
Trigg County closed out the football preseason with a 42-6 scrimmage win at Russellville Friday. Here is a YSE gallery from the game.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Schools delays start date for preschools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has announced the first day of preschool has been pushed back. The school district made the announcement on Friday. Officials say the reason behind the delay is to help their transportation department smooth out bus routes. The new preschool start date is...
wkdzradio.com
David Thomas, 74, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 74-year old David Ray Thomas, of Hopkinsville, will be Thursday morning, August 18, at 11:00 at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. The visitation will be Wednesday afternoon, August 17, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Survivors include his wife: Cindy Thomas; his son: Alan...
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Canton Street Wreck
Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
whopam.com
Two injured in three-vehicle accident
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon at Canton Street and Camilla Drive. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 17-year old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was southbound on Camilla and drove into traffic on Canton, colliding with an eastbound car operated by 32-year old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs, with Tucker’s car then side-swiping a vehicle driven by 25-year old Dkota Howell of Hopkinsville.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
WSMV
Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday. Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.
whopam.com
Two injured in Princeton Road accident
A Cerulean woman and her juvenile passenger were injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday morning on Princeton Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound in the 10000 block of Princeton Road about 5 a.m. when she ran off the road and traveled through a ditch until striking a culvert.
wkdzradio.com
Diana Burcham, 80, of Cadiz
Funeral Mass Services for 80-year old Diana Kosloski Burcham of Cadiz will be Wednesday morning, August 17, 2022, at 11:00, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Cadiz. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 16, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Survivors...
theloganjournal.com
Mule Jam coming to Logan Aug. 12-13
Friday & Saturday, August 12 – 13 — Location: Logan County Extension Office – 255 John Paul Rd. Russellville, KY 42276. Mule Sale – 11 top notch broke teams selling Live & Online!. Register and Bid Online @. https://www.apro.bid/auction/mule-jam-2022-5383/bidgallery/. Pre-bidding begins Sat., August 6 at Noon...
newsnowdc.com
Jerald Lee Lane II, 50, Clarksville, Tennessee
Jerald Lee Lane II, 50, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died Friday, August 5, He was born in Huntingburg September 28, 1971, to Jerald and Patricia (Klem) Lane. Jerald was a 1990 graduate of Forest Park High School and was employed by Audio Specialists in Clarksville. He loved riding motorcycles, target shooting, metal music, and going to the gym.
whopam.com
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
wkdzradio.com
I-24 Westbound Lane Restriction In Trigg County Starts Tuesday
A work zone lane restriction for westbound traffic on Interstate 24 in Trigg County will be in place starting Tuesday. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the work zone will be set up near the 60-mile marker to allow bearing work and concrete abutment repairs on the Muddy Ford Creek Bridge.
whopam.com
HES employee, two contractors receive Lifesaving awards
Hopkinsville police presented three Lifesaving Awards Thursday morning to an employee of Hopkinsville Electric System and two contractors who saved the life of a man having a medical emergency June 23 at East Ninth and Walnut Street. Captain Kyle Spurlin presented the awards to HES Right of Way Supervisor Kevin...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Fiscal Court, Board Of Elections Host Extensive Conversations
Following a Friday morning, one-hour special-called Board of Elections discussion, the Christian County Fiscal Court unanimously approved the increase of poll-worker pay from $200 a day to $300 a day with a $10 clean-up stipend and mileage — and then tabled a motion for the purchase of more voting machines, contingent on any actions taken at the next Board of Elections meeting set for August 18.
wkdzradio.com
Paul Green, 93, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 93-year-old Paul Green of Hopkinsville will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Survivors include his sons: Tim (Joann) Green of Hopkinsville, KY.
myez999.com
Clarksville Montgomery County School System, which has a long history of excellence, continues to rank among the top schools in the state of Tennessee.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Montgomery County School System, which has a long history of excellence, continues to rank among the top school districts in Tennessee. According to Niche, a Pennsylvania-based school ranking and review site, CMCSS ranks in the top 25 of the 147 districts in...
clarksvillenow.com
KC and the Sunshine Band coming to free Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Join thousands of visitors in downtown Hopkinsville this month for the sixth annual Summer Salute festival, which will feature a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band. The two-day live entertainment music festival, which includes a Kids Zone for children, plus food and merchant...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Thursday Night Greenville Road Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Greenville Road near the intersection of Moores Drive in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 11 p.m. a car was southbound when for an unknown reason it ran off the road hitting mailboxes before coming to a stop in a ditch.
wkdzradio.com
Marjoria Munger, 98 of Elkton
Graveside services for 98-year-old Marjoria Munger, of Elkton, will be Sunday, August 14 at 4pm at the Gant Cemetery in Sharon Grove. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
