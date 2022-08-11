Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors
Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘What the f–k are you doing in the offseason, dawg?’: Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert gets obliterated by Tracy McGrady
The Minnesota Timberwolves made waves early in the offseason when they brought in Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade deal of historic proportions. With the three-time Defensive Player of the Year now in the mix, the Wolves are expected to be a real threat in the West this coming season.
Tony Parker’s message to Celtics after 2022 NBA Finals loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors
LAS VEGAS – NBA legend Tony Parker believes the Boston Celtics can emulate the San Antonio Spurs‘ path to a championship following their 2022 NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Before the Warriors ran off three straight wins to close out the Finals,...
Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Sunday
On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was very active on Twitter. This past season, Durant and the Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/14/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Red Sox prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon gets the ball for the Yankees, while Michael Wacha takes the mound for the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon has a 3.95 ERA. His ERA on June 2 was 2.30, […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/14/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Did James Harden accidentally leak Sixers’ Christmas Day game?
As bits and pieces of the 2022-23 NBA schedule get released, we can thank Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden for the latest update. In a brief tweet, the Sixers veteran probably spilled the beans. Harden simply tweeted “Christmas in the garden!” hours after one Christmas Day matchup (the Denver Nuggets...
‘The hate was because of our skin color’: Dwyane Wade drops shocking truth bomb on Heat Big 3 with LeBron James
It has been many years since we last saw Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh all together on the same team. The days of the Miami Heat Big 3 are long gone, but that revolutionary group still continues to be one of the most talked-about teams in the history of the NBA. Dwyane Wade […] The post ‘The hate was because of our skin color’: Dwyane Wade drops shocking truth bomb on Heat Big 3 with LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lynx star Sylvia Fowles’ emotional reaction to rousing ovation as she checks out for final time in WNBA career
The WNBA is saying goodbye to one of its greatest players as the regular season comes to a close. Sylvia Fowles wrapped up her legendary career after a tremendous stint with the Minnesota Lynx and a massive list of accolades. With under a minute left in the Lynx’s regular-season finale...
NBA Christmas Day games revealed with both finals participants in action
Christmas Day has always been a fun one for basketball fans. The NBA has always owned the holiday when it comes to the world of sports. Recently, the NFL has made a play to take that away. So, the NBA stepped up their game this year, scheduling some fantastic matchups.
NBA・
Michael Jordan, LeBron James GOAT discussion gets definitive answer from Jeannie Buss
LeBron James let it by known very early in his career that his ultimate goal was to one day surpass Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player who ever lived. James has certainly done his darnedest. Some people believe because of his longevity of excellence, James has achieved that goal. Others are equally certain that Jordan is still the G.O.A.T.
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season
The Denver Nuggets have legitimate championship aspirations in 2022-23. As matchups for the NBA’s holiday marquee continue being revealed, the league is treating two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets accordingly. Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported on Sunday that Denver will face off with the Phoenix Suns on the NBA’s Christmas slate […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Draymond Green gets brutally honest on non-superstar NBA player that he just couldn’t stop
Draymond Green has faced and stopped a lot of NBA superstars on his way to four championships with the Golden State Warriors. However, he admitted there is one non-superstar player he just couldn’t stop: Taj Gibson. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Green detailed how he has...
Miami football: 3 Hurricanes breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in ACC
Miami Football had a difficult year in 2021, but one positive development was the rise of some of the team’s younger players. Fans hope some could be Miami football breakout players for 2022. The previous coaching staff made a poor choice when the Hurricanes persisted on playing older veterans...
Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears
The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga
The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach. For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DJ LeMahieu slapped with worrying injury amid Yankees’ struggles
The injury bug just keeps on biting the New York Yankees. With Giancarlo Stanton already sidelined with an Achilles issue, the Yankees have now lost another star member of the lineup. Ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Boston Red Sox, star infielder DJ LeMahieu is out of the lineup due to an apparent toe issue, according to ESPN’s Karl Ravech, who broke the news on the ESPN broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball.
Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made
At the 2022 MLB trade deadline the reigning World Series Champion Atlanta Braves made a series of quality additions to their rotation. With the onboarding of Robbie Grossman, Ehire Adrianza, Jake Odorizzi, and Raisel Iglesias the Braves hope to run it back and stay on the winning path. As they continue to fight on and […] The post Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason for Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s historic season, revealed by MLB scout
Aaron Judge’s remarkable 2022 season has not slowed down one bit. The superstar outfielder is well on his way to securing his first-ever MVP award and putting his name among the best home run-hitting seasons of all time. Judge got to 45 home runs quicker than all but four players in MLB history and is […] The post The reason for Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s historic season, revealed by MLB scout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls rookie feared out for season with serious knee injury
The Chicago Bulls have just been hit with unfortunate news, with K.J. Johnson of NBC Sports reporting that undrafted rookie Justin Lewis has gone down with a serious lower-body injury. “Justin Lewis, an undrafted free agent whom the Chicago Bulls immediately moved to sign to a two-way contract, has suffered...
