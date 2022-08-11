ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors

Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Robinson
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Sam Cassell
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/14/2022

The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Red Sox prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon gets the ball for the Yankees, while Michael Wacha takes the mound for the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon has a 3.95 ERA. His ERA on June 2 was 2.30, […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/14/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘The hate was because of our skin color’: Dwyane Wade drops shocking truth bomb on Heat Big 3 with LeBron James

It has been many years since we last saw Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh all together on the same team. The days of the Miami Heat Big 3 are long gone, but that revolutionary group still continues to be one of the most talked-about teams in the history of the NBA. Dwyane Wade […] The post ‘The hate was because of our skin color’: Dwyane Wade drops shocking truth bomb on Heat Big 3 with LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Throwback Jerseys#Nba Finals#The Detroit Pistons#Tmc#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Boston Celtics#Toronto#The Phoenix Suns
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets have legitimate championship aspirations in 2022-23. As matchups for the NBA’s holiday marquee continue being revealed, the league is treating two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets accordingly. Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported on Sunday that Denver will face off with the Phoenix Suns on the NBA’s Christmas slate […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga

The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach.  For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

DJ LeMahieu slapped with worrying injury amid Yankees’ struggles

The injury bug just keeps on biting the New York Yankees. With Giancarlo Stanton already sidelined with an Achilles issue, the Yankees have now lost another star member of the lineup. Ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Boston Red Sox, star infielder DJ LeMahieu is out of the lineup due to an apparent toe issue, according to ESPN’s Karl Ravech, who broke the news on the ESPN broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made

At the 2022 MLB trade deadline the reigning World Series Champion Atlanta Braves made a series of quality additions to their rotation. With the onboarding of Robbie Grossman, Ehire Adrianza, Jake Odorizzi, and Raisel Iglesias the Braves hope to run it back and stay on the winning path. As they continue to fight on and […] The post Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

The reason for Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s historic season, revealed by MLB scout

Aaron Judge’s remarkable 2022 season has not slowed down one bit. The superstar outfielder is well on his way to securing his first-ever MVP award and putting his name among the best home run-hitting seasons of all time. Judge got to 45 home runs quicker than all but four players in MLB history and is […] The post The reason for Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s historic season, revealed by MLB scout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Bulls rookie feared out for season with serious knee injury

The Chicago Bulls have just been hit with unfortunate news, with K.J. Johnson of NBC Sports reporting that undrafted rookie Justin Lewis has gone down with a serious lower-body injury. “Justin Lewis, an undrafted free agent whom the Chicago Bulls immediately moved to sign to a two-way contract, has suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy