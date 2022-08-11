Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police arrest motorist for drug possession, distribution
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police seized about five ounces of suspected methamphetamine following a Saturday night traffic stop. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle being driven erratically, described as purple with white racing stripes. An officer observed the vehicle in the two hundred block of North 6th, with...
1011now.com
Troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a New York man after locating more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 last week. The incident occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. CT Thursday. While on patrol near Hershey, a trooper observed an...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Several teens taken into custody for multiple alleged thefts
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old were taken into custody after a reported auto theft, injury accident, and larceny from an auto in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to the 2000 block of N 60th St. on Aug. 12 at 6:20 a.m. for a reported auto theft.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff suspects flight to avoid arrest
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Aug. 11 arrest of Nathan Wagner of Ashland. Wagner is suspected of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, willful reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer. He was wanted on Lancaster and Cass County warrants.
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
Anthony Asay arrested in Nebraska for an assault/stabbing incident
(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.
kfornow.com
Teens Accused In a String of Crimes Across Lincoln on Friday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 15)–Lincoln Police say five teens have been referred following a string of crimes reported on Friday morning across the city. Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Monday said it was just before 6:30am Friday officers were called to a home near 60th and Colby in northeast Lincoln on a report of an auto theft. Investigators reported that the victim said his 2011 Nissan Maxima and 2005 Dodge Magnum were taken from his driveway during the overnight hours. About a half-hour later, officers were sent to Antelope Park on a report of a gray SUV or station wagon driving erratically. Once LPD arrived, they found the Dodge Magnum in the lot unoccupied with a flat rear passenger side tire.
klkntv.com
Bullets hit home in central Lincoln neighborhood familiar with shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating a shooting in central Lincoln after a home was hit with gunshots late Monday night. Officers were sent to a home near 28th and T Streets after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area around 9:45 p.m. When...
WOWT
Omaha Police make arrest in Florence Tower fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at Florence Tower. According to a Monday release, Davon Brown, 20, was in custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police were called to the shooting around 8:45...
iheart.com
An Arrest In Omaha Woman's Homicide
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with the Friday morning homicide at Florence Tower on Florence Blvd. near Browne Street. Investigators say they booked 20-year-old Davon Brown late Sunday night on suspicion of 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston in the Omaha Housing Authority facility.
Omaha police investigating suspected double-homicide; release victims' names
The Omaha Police Department said in a news release that it is investigating a double homicide from Saturday afternoon.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify victims of apparent double homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police identified the victims of an apparent double homicide. Marceline Teeters, age 93, and Linda Walter, age 70 were found dead inside a residence near 16th and Frederick streets Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the two died "under suspicious circumstances." Investigators say they're looking for a...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff seeks information about van in possible abduction attempt
SYRACUSE – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office posted a bulletin about a possible abduction attempt in Syracuse. The sheriff’s office posted photographs of a white, Chrysler Town & Country with a silver or chrome stripe on the sides. The driver was described as a 30 to 40-year-old Hispanic male with a goatee.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man receives jail time for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincon man was sentenced to over five years in prison for drugs and a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 21-year-old Brandon Escamilla, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Aug. 11 after being convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Update: Law enforcement action on I-680 near Blondo Street
Traffic is backed up on I-680 due to a law enforcement action at Blondo Street. Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop
STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
Omaha Police: Force justified on 12-year-old in June incident
Bystander video appears to show the now-exonerated officer place his hand or upper arm on the back of a young male's head or neck and shove it into the side of a police car.
WOWT
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
