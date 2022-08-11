ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

OSU awarded grant to fund new supercomputer

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Researchers at Oklahoma State University have been awarded funds to help them develop a new supercomputer.

OSU received a Major Research Instrumentation award from the National Science Foundation to develop the computer. It is one of the largest grants awarded to build a supercomputer.

Organizers say the supercomputer will be able to process immense amounts of data at once at the OSU- Stillwater campus. It will be the largest in Oklahoma and several nearby states.

They say the technology will elevate the research capabilities of the state and the nation.

“OSU has long provided high-performance research computing to our faculty and students, driving OSU accomplishments in big data analytics, genomics and other key arenas,” said Dr. Kenneth Sewell, OSU vice president for research. “The increased capabilities this grant will create allow us to expand our leadership to the entire region, multiplying our impact.”

The university’s current supercomputer, named Pete, serves over 1,600 users from various institutions in Oklahoma.

However, the new machine will enable researchers to tackle tough problems in agriculture, human health, and animal health.

“The reason supercomputers are important is that a lot of new research discoveries are now being driven by data analysis,” said Dr. Pratul Agarwal, assistant vice president of research cyber-infrastructure and the director of HPCC. “The volume of data which has been collected is tremendous. And we need resources that can analyze this amount of data, which is beyond a laptop and even beyond a group of computers.”

The OSU-led proposal was a joint effort between OSU, Arkansas State University, Wichita State University, Kansas State University, the University of Tulsa, the University of Central Oklahoma, the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and the Great Plains Network.

