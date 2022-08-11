ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock auction at State Fair nets $321,950, passing 2021 numbers

By Lydia Morrell, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

Bidding was fast and furious Wednesday night inside the IH Case Coliseum during the Governor's Blue Ribbon Livestock auction at the Wisconsin State Fair, raising $321,950 for blue ribbon steers, hogs and sheep exhibited by junior showmen.

Sales from this year's top market animals surpassed last year's auction, which raised $303,800. A portion of sales from each year's auction is funneled back to junior exhibitors in the form of scholarships and awards.

Riley Runkel of Burlington received the highest bid at $35,000 from Meijer Supermarkets for her 1,339-pound grand champion steer. Runkel has been a steady presence at the Wisconsin State Fair, winning grand champion steer in 2019 as well.

For 30 junior exhibitors, the auction marked the end of months and even years of hard work with their animals.

“We knew the end goal was today,” said 18-year-old Katie Walkington. “No matter how hard it gets, no matter what jackpot we got, or what happened, we always had to know that today was the end goal.”

Walkington, of Bristol, won grand champion honors for her lamb after topping the “any other breed” category. She sold it to Beer Capitol for $13,000 and plans to use every dollar for college tuition next year.

Part of the sale price helps fund scholarships and awards. Every year, the auction donates $30,000 to 21 scholarship recipients and more than $15,000 for further junior exhibitor awards.

Gov. Tony Evers attended the auction with his wife, urging bidders to “set a new record.”

Before the auction, families of junior exhibitors huddled around the railings of the cavernous IH Case Coliseum with bated breath during the championship drive as judges chose a grand and reserve champion for steers, pigs and sheep. Many leapt up and cheered as their child shook hands with the judge.

Tucker Bayer, from Ringle, won reserve champion for his 1,356 pound steer. He said he is close with his older siblings and learned a lot about showing from them.

“My brother and sister are pretty much my second set of parents; they helped me so much with everything,” Bayer said. “I learned how to show, how to fit, how to take care of him, how to feed.”

Four non-livestock packages were also auctioned off — including a signed Milwaukee Bucks Giannis print that sold to Kewaskum Foods for $2,000, and a signed Green Bay Packer NFL Hall of Fame Leroy Butler print and jersey that went to American Foods Group for $1,750.

MORE: Auction provides $30,000 in scholarship awards

Winning bids

  • Grand Champion Steer (Crossbred) exhibited by Riley Runkel of Burlington, Winning bid of $35,000 by Meijer
  • Grand Champion Barrow (Crossbred) exhibited by Claire Duch of New London, Winning bid of $13,000 by Statewide Fencing Inc. and Interstate Parking Company
  • Grand Champion Market Lamb (AOB) exhibited by Katie Walkington of Bristol, Winning bid of $13,000 by Molson Coors / Beer Capitol Distributing
  • Reserve Grand Champion Steer (Crossbred) exhibited by Tucker Bayer of Ringle, Winning bid of $17,500 by Wisconsin Souvenir Milkcaps
  • Reserve Grand Champion Barrow (Crossbred) exhibited by Jimmy Tibbits of Mineral Point, Winning bid of $8,000 by No Worries; Leff’s Lucky Town, Revere’s Wells Street Tavern, Hot House Tavern, Bunzel’s Meats, Blue Moon Tavern at the Park, Major Goolsby’s, Trawicki Electric, Fein Brothers, Ironwood Golf Course, Pure Mechanical, Schranz Roofing
  • Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb (Hampshire) exhibited by Cate Cherney of LaValle, Winning bid of $7,500 by Trembling Prairie Farms
  • Grand Champion Bred and Owned Market Steer (Crossbred) exhibited by Riley Runkel of Burlington, Winning bid of $12,500 by Beechwood Sales & Service, Budweiser Pavilion
  • Champion Breed & Owned Barrow (Yorkshire) exhibited by Chase Cherney of LaValle, Winning bid of $6,000 by Molson Coors/ Beer Capitol Distributing
  • Champion Breed and Owned Lamb (Hampshire) exhibited by Ty Thorson of Columbus, Winning bid of $7,500 by Meijer
  • Champion Maine-Anjou Steer exhibited by Cora Capatske of Ellsworth, Winning bid of $7,500 by Statewide Fencing Inc. and Interstate Parking Company
  • Champion Duroc Barrow exhibited by Caden Butts of Evansville, Winning bid of $17,000 by Klitzman Seed LLC, Klondike Farms, Andrew Maple Grove Farms, O’Leary Gunn Farms, Jamey Booze, State Bank of Cross Plains, Stonquist Show Pigs, Veum Genetics, Kyle &amp; Julie Johnson, AC Agronomy, Bank of New Glarus, Heidified, R&K Sons Construction, Billy and Kari Slater, School House Saloon, Jim O’Leary Farms
  • Champion Natural Colored Lamb exhibited by Cole Slark of Markesan, Winning bid of $5,000 by Alsum Farms, Trembling Family Farms, Dalton Lumber & Supply
  • Champion Chianina Steer exhibited by Bella Kuchler of Sturtevant, Winning bid of $12,500 by Wisconsin Souvenir Milkcaps
  • Champion Berkshire Barrow exhibited Amanda Miklaszewski of Franksville, Winning bid of $8,500 by Statewide Fencing Inc. and Interstate Parking Co.
  • Champion Crossbred Lamb exhibited by Wyatt Nixon of Delevan, Winning bid of $4,500 by WE Energies
  • Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer exhibited by Kaycee Linder of Platteville, Winning bid of $5,000 by Meijer
  • Champion Chester White Barrow exhibited by Logan Bennet of Durand, IL, Winning bid of $7,500 by Saz’s Hospitality Group, Milwaukee Admirals, Catalano’s
  • Champion Suffolk Lamb exhibited by Madison Russell of Benton, Winning bid of $8,000 by Case IH
  • Champion AOB Steer exhibited by Chase Graham of Cuba City, Winning bid of $7,500 by Martin Cattle & Genetics, Russell Families, Huschilt Family
  • Champion Hampshire Barrow exhibited by Owen Young of Edgerton, Winning bid of $8,000 by WI Pork Association, Hunter Langholff Show Pigs, Kelsee &amp; Kauy Fargo, Klitzman Seed LLC, Klondike Farms
  • Champion Shropshire Lamb exhibited by Teagan McConnell, Winning bid of $4,500 by No Worries; Leff’s Lucky Town, Revere’s Wells Street Tavern, Hot House Tavern, Bunzel’s Meats, Blue Moon Tavern at the Park, Major Goolsby’s, Trawicki Electric, Fein Brothers, Ironwood Golf Course, Pure Mechanical, Schranz Roofing
  • Champion Simmental Steer exhibited by Kelsey Henderson of Union Grove, Winning bid of $10,000 by Kenosha Beef International/Birchwood Foods
  • Champion Southdown Lamb exhibited by Halie Schwab of Platteville, Winning bid of $4,000 by Giant Slide, Tropics, Caribbean Smoothies, II Dog Enterprises, Skyfair
  • Champion Angus Steer exhibited by Clara Henderson of East Troy, Winning bid of $10,000 by Beechwood Sales and Service
  • Champion Dorset Lamb exhibited by Sydney Depies of Random Lake, Winning bid of $5,000 by Great Lakes Coca-Cola
  • Champion Shorthorn Steer exhibited by Ty Kershner of Lone Rock, Winning bid of $8,000 by Alsum Farms, Trembling Family Farms, Dalton Lumber & Supply
  • Champion Oxford Lamb exhibited by Cate Cherney of LaValle, Winning bid $4,500 by Klizman Seed, LLC and Klondike Farms
  • Champion Herford Steer exhibited by Tessa Smith of Hubertus, Winning bid of $7,500 by Halbman Company, Minor’s Garden Center, Advance Fun Technology
  • Champion Yorkshire Barrow exhibited by Brady Wilks of Sturtevant, Winning bid of $7,000 by Case IH
  • Champion Registered Dairy Steer exhibited by Baylee Leix of Monford, Winning bid of $17,500 by American Foods Group
  • Champion Landrace Barrow exhibited by Cooper Willis of Kansasville, Winning bid of $3,500 by WE Energies
  • Champion Spotted Barrow exhibited by Morgan Black of Darlington, Winning bid of $6,000 by Meijer and Alsum Farms & Produce
  • Champion Tamworth Barrow exhibited by Karmin Kiplin of Elkhorn, Winning bid of $4,500 by Kewaskum Foods and No Worries; Leff’s Lucky Town, Revere’s Wells Street Tavern, Hot House Tavern, Bunzel’s Meats, Blue Moon Tavern at the Park, Major Goolsby’s, Trawicki Electric, Fein Brothers, Ironwood Golf Course, Pure Mechanical, Schranz Roofing
  • Champion Poland Barrow exhibited by Shelby Ward of Clinton, Winning bid of $5,000 by Meijer
  • Champion Hereford Barrow exhibited by Megan Doherty of Watertown, Winning bid of 5,500 by Meijer

Lydia Morrell can be reached at 320-444-2339 or lmorrell@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @lydia_morrell .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock auction at State Fair nets $321,950, passing 2021 numbers

